Initial investment
$62K - $83K
Units as of 2025
2 Increase 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About DDH Home Organizing & Move Management

Industry Services (Other)
Related Categories Miscellaneous Services
Founded 2012
Leadership Kate Pawlowski, Co-Founder
Corporate Address 543 Valley Rd.
Montclair, NJ 07043
Business Overview

Franchising Since 2025 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 2 (as of 2025)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a DDH Home Organizing & Move Management franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$45,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$61,925 - $83,078
Veteran Incentives Information Circle
5% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee Information Circle
8%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 40 hours
Classroom Training 20 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
Yes
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
No
