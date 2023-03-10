Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
$141K - $435K
- Units as of 2022
4 0.0% over 3 years
Dolly is real. The llama who serves as the icon of The Dolly Llama franchise brought light into the life of Samuel Baroux. Inspired by the friendly animal, Baroux and his childhood friend, Eric Shomof, launched the first location of The Dolly Llama in Los Angeles, California, in 2017. More than just another storefront, The Dolly Llama believes it is a dessert destination. With several locations already, the business is seeking to continue to grow across the United States.
The Dolly Llama's menu consists of a variety of waffle and ice cream combinations. From scoops with fruit toppings to signature waffles and shakes, including a signature shake named The Dolly Llama, there may be a treat for everyone. The Dolly Llama often offers delivery so that customers can enjoy their treats at home. With so much to offer, The Dolly Llama may be an experience the whole family can enjoy.
Why You May Want to Start a Dolly Llama Franchise
If you want to cater to a diverse client base and are ready to be part of a positive impact on your community, opening a The Dolly Llama franchise may be the perfect choice for you. Anyone who is committed to customer service and can appreciate the joy of the simple things in life may come to love the llama—The Dolly Llama, that is.
What Might Make a Dolly Llama Franchise a Good Choice?
The Dolly Llama offers three formats for investors, including a full shop, mobile unit, or online kiosk. This is a "no experience required" investment opportunity, though some experience in business or restaurant management will likely aid your success as a franchisee.
The Dolly Llama may have proven to be a successful brand on the West Coast and might be able to be successful elsewhere as well, given the universal familiarity with the product. It is worth noting this may be a more affordable opportunity than competing opportunities within a similar market.
To be part of The Dolly Llama team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees.
How to Open a Dolly Llama Franchise
As you decide if opening a The Dolly Llama franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dolly Llama franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Assuming this is something you'd like to learn more about, questions are highly encouraged. Ask questions and research thoroughly before making any investment or contract commitments. Be sure you have the necessary funds to get started. With perseverance and a positive attitude, you may have the tools to be the proud new owner of a The Dolly Llama franchise. If you decide to become a franchisee, The Dolly Llama will help you throughout the entire process.
Company Overview
About The Dolly Llama
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2020 (3 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 7
- Where seeking
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 4 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Dolly Llama franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $141,360 - $435,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Dolly Llama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 61 hours
- Classroom Training
- 26 hours
- Ongoing Support
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Dolly Llama? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
