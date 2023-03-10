Dolly is real. The llama who serves as the icon of The Dolly Llama franchise brought light into the life of Samuel Baroux. Inspired by the friendly animal, Baroux and his childhood friend, Eric Shomof, launched the first location of The Dolly Llama in Los Angeles, California, in 2017. More than just another storefront, The Dolly Llama believes it is a dessert destination. With several locations already, the business is seeking to continue to grow across the United States.

The Dolly Llama's menu consists of a variety of waffle and ice cream combinations. From scoops with fruit toppings to signature waffles and shakes, including a signature shake named The Dolly Llama, there may be a treat for everyone. The Dolly Llama often offers delivery so that customers can enjoy their treats at home. With so much to offer, The Dolly Llama may be an experience the whole family can enjoy.

Why You May Want to Start a Dolly Llama Franchise

If you want to cater to a diverse client base and are ready to be part of a positive impact on your community, opening a The Dolly Llama franchise may be the perfect choice for you. Anyone who is committed to customer service and can appreciate the joy of the simple things in life may come to love the llama—The Dolly Llama, that is.

What Might Make a Dolly Llama Franchise a Good Choice?

The Dolly Llama offers three formats for investors, including a full shop, mobile unit, or online kiosk. This is a "no experience required" investment opportunity, though some experience in business or restaurant management will likely aid your success as a franchisee.

The Dolly Llama may have proven to be a successful brand on the West Coast and might be able to be successful elsewhere as well, given the universal familiarity with the product. It is worth noting this may be a more affordable opportunity than competing opportunities within a similar market.

To be part of The Dolly Llama team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees.

How to Open a Dolly Llama Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Dolly Llama franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dolly Llama franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Assuming this is something you'd like to learn more about, questions are highly encouraged. Ask questions and research thoroughly before making any investment or contract commitments. Be sure you have the necessary funds to get started. With perseverance and a positive attitude, you may have the tools to be the proud new owner of a The Dolly Llama franchise. If you decide to become a franchisee, The Dolly Llama will help you throughout the entire process.