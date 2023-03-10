The Dolly Llama

Dolly is real. The llama who serves as the icon of The Dolly Llama franchise brought light into the life of Samuel Baroux. Inspired by the friendly animal, Baroux and his childhood friend, Eric Shomof, launched the first location of The Dolly Llama in Los Angeles, California, in 2017. More than just another storefront, The Dolly Llama believes it is a dessert destination. With several locations already, the business is seeking to continue to grow across the United States.

The Dolly Llama's menu consists of a variety of waffle and ice cream combinations. From scoops with fruit toppings to signature waffles and shakes, including a signature shake named The Dolly Llama, there may be a treat for everyone. The Dolly Llama often offers delivery so that customers can enjoy their treats at home. With so much to offer, The Dolly Llama may be an experience the whole family can enjoy. 

Why You May Want to Start a Dolly Llama Franchise

If you want to cater to a diverse client base and are ready to be part of a positive impact on your community, opening a The Dolly Llama franchise may be the perfect choice for you. Anyone who is committed to customer service and can appreciate the joy of the simple things in life may come to love the llama—The Dolly Llama, that is.

What Might Make a Dolly Llama Franchise a Good Choice? 

The Dolly Llama offers three formats for investors, including a full shop, mobile unit, or online kiosk. This is a "no experience required" investment opportunity, though some experience in business or restaurant management will likely aid your success as a franchisee. 

The Dolly Llama may have proven to be a successful brand on the West Coast and might be able to be successful elsewhere as well, given the universal familiarity with the product. It is worth noting this may be a more affordable opportunity than competing opportunities within a similar market. 

To be part of The Dolly Llama team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, or renewal fees. 

How to Open a Dolly Llama Franchise

As you decide if opening a The Dolly Llama franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Dolly Llama franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Assuming this is something you'd like to learn more about, questions are highly encouraged. Ask questions and research thoroughly before making any investment or contract commitments. Be sure you have the necessary funds to get started. With perseverance and a positive attitude, you may have the tools to be the proud new owner of a The Dolly Llama franchise. If you decide to become a franchisee, The Dolly Llama will help you throughout the entire process.

Company Overview

About The Dolly Llama

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Ice Cream
Founded
2017
Parent Company
DL Franchise Group
Leadership
Eric Shomof, CEO
Corporate Address
611 S. Spring St.
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Dolly Llama franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$141,360 - $435,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Dolly Llama has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
61 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
