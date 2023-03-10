Drama Kids
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#469 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$34K - $74K
Units as of 2022
206 13% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Drama Kids International was founded in 1979 as a children's after-school acting program that believes in the value of instilling self-confidence and self-esteem in its students. Since its opening, Drama Kids has received international recognition for its programs that help kids build life skills. Kids aged 4 to 18 have benefitted from Drama Kids' programs that seek to build creative thinking, public speaking, creativity, and social skills in kids worldwide.

Over the past 35 years, Drama Kids has enrolled an average of 15,000 students each year, highlighting its popularity as an after-school drama program. With over 60 franchises in the United States to go along with more than 150 international franchises, Drama Kids has continued to succeed.

Why You May Want to Start a Drama Kids Franchise

The drama program's curriculum is original, fun, creative, and has a scale for advancement that adjusts to each child's pace as they grow and learn. The Drama Kids programs, workshops, and camps have yielded positive results and many happy customers.

Some of the most attractive programs under the Drama Kids umbrella include the Drama Kids Preschool Workshops, Drama Kids at School, and the Drama Kids Summer Camps. The consideration of students from all school levels may make Drama Kids a great partner to students’ continuous growth and development.

What Might Make a Drama Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Drama Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Drama Kids franchisees are offered the opportunity to run the business as a part-time business and/or a home-based business, increasing the flexibility that you may be offered as a franchisee.

The ideal candidate for the Drama Kids franchise family is an individual who loves to work with children and is passionate about growing their potential.

How To Open a Drama Kids Franchise

To begin the process of opening your own Drama Kids franchise, start by completing an informational form. After this, Drama Kids officials may reach out to allow you to know more about the franchise as they get to know you, too. 

The benefits of joining the Drama Kids franchise start with a comfortable training schedule that adapts to your needs as a franchisee. At the start, Drama Kids offers a multi-day initial training followed by on-the-job training in the first year of operation. Additionally, as a family company that believes in the value of training, Drama Kids seeks to ensure that all franchisees acquire marketing, administration, teaching, and management skills before opening.

If your values align with Drama Kids' expectations, it may be the right place to launch your business and transform your community.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Drama Kids

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1979
Parent Company
Drama Kids
Leadership
Faith Clark, President
Corporate Address
15271 McGregor Blvd., #16-282
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1989 (34 years)
# of employees at HQ
7
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
206 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Drama Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$27,500
Initial Investment
$33,800 - $73,500
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Drama Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
25 hours
Classroom Training
18 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Drama Kids? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Drama Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Drama Kids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #469 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #57 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Drama Kids.

Goddard School, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #96
Learn More

YogaSix

Yoga studios
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Casa de Corazón

Spanish immersion early learning programs
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing