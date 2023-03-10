Drama Kids International was founded in 1979 as a children's after-school acting program that believes in the value of instilling self-confidence and self-esteem in its students. Since its opening, Drama Kids has received international recognition for its programs that help kids build life skills. Kids aged 4 to 18 have benefitted from Drama Kids' programs that seek to build creative thinking, public speaking, creativity, and social skills in kids worldwide.

Over the past 35 years, Drama Kids has enrolled an average of 15,000 students each year, highlighting its popularity as an after-school drama program. With over 60 franchises in the United States to go along with more than 150 international franchises, Drama Kids has continued to succeed.

Why You May Want to Start a Drama Kids Franchise

The drama program's curriculum is original, fun, creative, and has a scale for advancement that adjusts to each child's pace as they grow and learn. The Drama Kids programs, workshops, and camps have yielded positive results and many happy customers.

Some of the most attractive programs under the Drama Kids umbrella include the Drama Kids Preschool Workshops, Drama Kids at School, and the Drama Kids Summer Camps. The consideration of students from all school levels may make Drama Kids a great partner to students’ continuous growth and development.

What Might Make a Drama Kids Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Drama Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Drama Kids franchisees are offered the opportunity to run the business as a part-time business and/or a home-based business, increasing the flexibility that you may be offered as a franchisee.

The ideal candidate for the Drama Kids franchise family is an individual who loves to work with children and is passionate about growing their potential.

How To Open a Drama Kids Franchise

To begin the process of opening your own Drama Kids franchise, start by completing an informational form. After this, Drama Kids officials may reach out to allow you to know more about the franchise as they get to know you, too.

The benefits of joining the Drama Kids franchise start with a comfortable training schedule that adapts to your needs as a franchisee. At the start, Drama Kids offers a multi-day initial training followed by on-the-job training in the first year of operation. Additionally, as a family company that believes in the value of training, Drama Kids seeks to ensure that all franchisees acquire marketing, administration, teaching, and management skills before opening.

If your values align with Drama Kids' expectations, it may be the right place to launch your business and transform your community.