Residential and commercial restoration services
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$134K - $317K
Units as of 2022
43 43.3% over 3 years
DRYmedic Restoration Services, previously known as Service Team of Professionals, or STOP Restoration, is a property damage restoration business dedicated to helping those affected by life's challenges. DRYmedic Restoration Services offers water, fire, and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.

DRYmedic is part of Authority Brands, a parent company which also franchises a number of other home service brands, including The Cleaning Authority, Screenmobile, Mosquito Squad, Monster Tree Service, Junkluggers, Color World Painting, Mister Sparky, ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise

DRYmedic Restoration Services is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services location may be easier than ever. 

DRYmedic Restoration Services’ business model believes in starting small and allowing the franchisee to choose which services they wish to offer when you get started. You can then expand your services later once you're comfortable operating the franchise under the proven business model.

With fairly frequent natural disasters and accidents, large and small, services may be required to meet needs and get clients back on their feet and into their homes. While these occurrences are unfortunate, DRYmedic Restoration Services is there to help. 

What Might Make a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a SDRYmedic Restoration Services franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise

To be part of the DRYmedic Restoration Services family, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DRYmedic Restoration Services franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you are prepared to own and operate a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise.

Company Overview

About DRYmedic Restoration Services

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Carlos Hesano, President
Corporate Address
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (2023-1996 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
43 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$133,500 - $317,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$595+/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
DRYmedic Restoration Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
48 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
0-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where DRYmedic Restoration Services landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
