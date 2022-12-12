DRYmedic Restoration Services, previously known as Service Team of Professionals, or STOP Restoration, is a property damage restoration business dedicated to helping those affected by life's challenges. DRYmedic Restoration Services offers water, fire, and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.

DRYmedic is part of Authority Brands, a parent company which also franchises a number of other home service brands, including The Cleaning Authority, Screenmobile, Mosquito Squad, Monster Tree Service, Junkluggers, Color World Painting, Mister Sparky, ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise

DRYmedic Restoration Services is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services location may be easier than ever.

DRYmedic Restoration Services’ business model believes in starting small and allowing the franchisee to choose which services they wish to offer when you get started. You can then expand your services later once you're comfortable operating the franchise under the proven business model.

With fairly frequent natural disasters and accidents, large and small, services may be required to meet needs and get clients back on their feet and into their homes. While these occurrences are unfortunate, DRYmedic Restoration Services is there to help.

What Might Make a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a SDRYmedic Restoration Services franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise

To be part of the DRYmedic Restoration Services family, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DRYmedic Restoration Services franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you are prepared to own and operate a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise.