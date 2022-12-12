- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
DRYmedic Restoration Services, previously known as Service Team of Professionals, or STOP Restoration, is a property damage restoration business dedicated to helping those affected by life's challenges. DRYmedic Restoration Services offers water, fire, and smoke damage restoration, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.
DRYmedic is part of Authority Brands, a parent company which also franchises a number of other home service brands, including The Cleaning Authority, Screenmobile, Mosquito Squad, Monster Tree Service, Junkluggers, Color World Painting, Mister Sparky, ASP-America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, and more.
Why You May Want to Start a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise
DRYmedic Restoration Services is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services location may be easier than ever.
DRYmedic Restoration Services’ business model believes in starting small and allowing the franchisee to choose which services they wish to offer when you get started. You can then expand your services later once you're comfortable operating the franchise under the proven business model.
With fairly frequent natural disasters and accidents, large and small, services may be required to meet needs and get clients back on their feet and into their homes. While these occurrences are unfortunate, DRYmedic Restoration Services is there to help.
What Might Make a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a SDRYmedic Restoration Services franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a DRYmedic Restoration Services Franchise
To be part of the DRYmedic Restoration Services family, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the DRYmedic Restoration Services franchising team questions.
It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you are prepared to own and operate a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise.
Company Overview
About DRYmedic Restoration Services
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1971
- Parent Company
- Authority Brands
- Leadership
- Carlos Hesano, President
- Corporate Address
-
7120 Samuel Morse Dr., #300
Columbia, MD 21046
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (2023-1996 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 95
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 43 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a DRYmedic Restoration Services franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $45,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $133,500 - $317,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 30% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 7-5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $595+/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- DRYmedic Restoration Services has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 48 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 0-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where DRYmedic Restoration Services landed on this year's Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
