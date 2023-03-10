Engineering for Kids

STEM activities
Initial investment
$49K - $140K
Units as of 2021
95 43% over 3 years
Dori Roberts founded Engineering for Kids in 2009. As a high school teacher, she started an after-school club for students to participate in engineering and science-based competitions because she believed there was a lack of science, engineering, and math programs in the community. The club quickly grew in popularity and inspired Roberts to leave teaching to start Engineering for Kids.

Engineering for Kids began franchising in 2011 and has worked to change the lives of over 350,000 students. An Engineering for Kids franchise may have the opportunity to grow and flourish in your community. 

Why You May Want to Start an Engineering for Kids Franchise

An Engineering for Kids franchise teaches children ages 4 to 14 through after-school programs, evening classes, field trips, parties, and more in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math. As STEM education becomes more familiar and popular in schools, the need for supplemental learning may grow alongside it. Franchisees are expected to provide customized activities that work alongside what kids are learning in school to help them solidify their STEM skills while building various social skills.

An ideal Engineering for Kids franchisee is someone passionate about helping kids learn. They should understand the importance of science, math, and engineering enrichment that is interactive, fun, and engaging for children. Engineering for Kids franchises may offer the ability to work from home or a mobile unit, which could help you open your Engineering for Kids quickly and affordably. 

When you become part of the Engineering for Kids team, you will have access to a robust support system and a team that will work with you to ensure your franchise flourishes. There are various training available, both pre and post-opening, as well as corporate training. The Engineering for Kids franchise support network provides innovative curriculum development, 24/7 online assistance, and marketing support, including SEO, social media, and website development. 

What Might Make an Engineering for Kids a Good Choice? 

Seasonality may not be an issue for Engineering for Kids as you can offer year-round curriculum in various engineering categories available. 

To be part of the Engineering for Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years. You will have the opportunity to renew your franchise at the end of the term as long as you meet the requirements of Engineering for Kids.

How To Open an Engineering for Kids Franchise

As you decide if opening an Engineering for Kids franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Engineering for Kids franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Engineering for Kids franchising team questions.

Company Overview

About Engineering for Kids

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2009
Parent Company
LaunchLife USA
Leadership
Douglas Simsovic, President
Corporate Address
100 York Blvd., #400
Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1J8
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2011 (12 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
95 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Engineering for Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$48,700 - $139,750
Cash Requirement
$30,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Engineering for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
62+ hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
5-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
