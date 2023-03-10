Dori Roberts founded Engineering for Kids in 2009. As a high school teacher, she started an after-school club for students to participate in engineering and science-based competitions because she believed there was a lack of science, engineering, and math programs in the community. The club quickly grew in popularity and inspired Roberts to leave teaching to start Engineering for Kids.

Engineering for Kids began franchising in 2011 and has worked to change the lives of over 350,000 students. An Engineering for Kids franchise may have the opportunity to grow and flourish in your community.

Why You May Want to Start an Engineering for Kids Franchise

An Engineering for Kids franchise teaches children ages 4 to 14 through after-school programs, evening classes, field trips, parties, and more in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math. As STEM education becomes more familiar and popular in schools, the need for supplemental learning may grow alongside it. Franchisees are expected to provide customized activities that work alongside what kids are learning in school to help them solidify their STEM skills while building various social skills.

An ideal Engineering for Kids franchisee is someone passionate about helping kids learn. They should understand the importance of science, math, and engineering enrichment that is interactive, fun, and engaging for children. Engineering for Kids franchises may offer the ability to work from home or a mobile unit, which could help you open your Engineering for Kids quickly and affordably.

When you become part of the Engineering for Kids team, you will have access to a robust support system and a team that will work with you to ensure your franchise flourishes. There are various training available, both pre and post-opening, as well as corporate training. The Engineering for Kids franchise support network provides innovative curriculum development, 24/7 online assistance, and marketing support, including SEO, social media, and website development.

What Might Make an Engineering for Kids a Good Choice?

Seasonality may not be an issue for Engineering for Kids as you can offer year-round curriculum in various engineering categories available.

To be part of the Engineering for Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years. You will have the opportunity to renew your franchise at the end of the term as long as you meet the requirements of Engineering for Kids.

How To Open an Engineering for Kids Franchise

As you decide if opening an Engineering for Kids franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Engineering for Kids franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Engineering for Kids franchising team questions.