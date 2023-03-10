Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$49K - $140K
- Units as of 2021
-
95 43% over 3 years
Dori Roberts founded Engineering for Kids in 2009. As a high school teacher, she started an after-school club for students to participate in engineering and science-based competitions because she believed there was a lack of science, engineering, and math programs in the community. The club quickly grew in popularity and inspired Roberts to leave teaching to start Engineering for Kids.
Engineering for Kids began franchising in 2011 and has worked to change the lives of over 350,000 students. An Engineering for Kids franchise may have the opportunity to grow and flourish in your community.
Why You May Want to Start an Engineering for Kids Franchise
An Engineering for Kids franchise teaches children ages 4 to 14 through after-school programs, evening classes, field trips, parties, and more in the subjects of science, technology, engineering, and math. As STEM education becomes more familiar and popular in schools, the need for supplemental learning may grow alongside it. Franchisees are expected to provide customized activities that work alongside what kids are learning in school to help them solidify their STEM skills while building various social skills.
An ideal Engineering for Kids franchisee is someone passionate about helping kids learn. They should understand the importance of science, math, and engineering enrichment that is interactive, fun, and engaging for children. Engineering for Kids franchises may offer the ability to work from home or a mobile unit, which could help you open your Engineering for Kids quickly and affordably.
When you become part of the Engineering for Kids team, you will have access to a robust support system and a team that will work with you to ensure your franchise flourishes. There are various training available, both pre and post-opening, as well as corporate training. The Engineering for Kids franchise support network provides innovative curriculum development, 24/7 online assistance, and marketing support, including SEO, social media, and website development.
What Might Make an Engineering for Kids a Good Choice?
Seasonality may not be an issue for Engineering for Kids as you can offer year-round curriculum in various engineering categories available.
To be part of the Engineering for Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise agreement runs for seven years. You will have the opportunity to renew your franchise at the end of the term as long as you meet the requirements of Engineering for Kids.
How To Open an Engineering for Kids Franchise
As you decide if opening an Engineering for Kids franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if an Engineering for Kids franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Engineering for Kids franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Engineering for Kids
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2009
- Parent Company
- LaunchLife USA
- Leadership
- Douglas Simsovic, President
- Corporate Address
-
100 York Blvd., #400
Richmond Hill, ON L4B 1J8
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2011 (12 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 95 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Engineering for Kids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $48,700 - $139,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $30,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Engineering for Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 62+ hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5-10
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Engineering for Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
