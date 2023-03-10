Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Insurance and tax-preparation services
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#413 Ranked #246 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$72K - $157K
Units as of 2022
244 17.9% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax opened its doors in 1998 to offer a diverse auto insurance array in the United States. The company provides insurance for all kinds of automobiles, including boats, cars, trucks, and more. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax may also may offer home and rental property insurance, as well as tax preparation services to its clients.

Starting a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise can be done whether you already have an existing business that you are willing to convert or wish to start from scratch. Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax typically offers its franchisees the support they may need to start their business instead of forcing potential franchisees to go through the process alone.

Why You May Want to Start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Franchise

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 many times in the past decade. This ranking is based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points that include areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

Insurance franchises are considered a service business because the demand for insurance may be constant. Starting a franchise with Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax is generally easy, thanks to franchisees' incentives. You may have a piece of the insurance pie, which is made up of the hundreds of millions of insurance policies sold nationwide each year.

Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax claims to be the #1 Hispanic insurance company. This ranking may allow you to serve one of the country’s minority groups, which might give you a sense of satisfaction and community. Operating a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise may also offer you the opportunity to be a member of one of the only companies that offers both auto insurance and tax services in the country.

What Might Make Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax a Good Choice?

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. This may include speaking to current Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchisees, a financial planner, and a franchise attorney. Brand research may also help when working to pick the ideal location for you to open a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise. 

What may make opening a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise worthwhile is the fairly affordable upfront investment amounts. The company also typically offers marketing collateral to help you establish your location. It also may help you plan to make your business a successful venture for the future. You may also receive corporate support and user-friendly tax software and management software to run the business on a cohesive server with other franchisees.

How to Start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax Franchise

To start a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

After filling out the relevant franchise request application, you may be a short time away from speaking to a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise representative. If they think you are a good fit for the company, the process will get started and you will be well on your way to becoming a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchisee.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax

Industry
Financial Services
Related Categories
Insurance , Miscellaneous Financial Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
1998
Parent Company
Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Danish Charanya, CEO
Corporate Address
3755 Breakthrough Wy., #205
Las Vegas, NV 89135
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2006 (17 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: California, Colorado, Florida, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas

# of Units
244 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$72,052 - $156,749
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$65,000
Royalty Fee
15-25%
Ad Royalty Fee
Up to $1.2K/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
33.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #413 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #36 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fiesta Auto Insurance and Tax.

Goosehead Insurance

Property and casualty insurance
Ranked #54
Learn More

Casa de Corazón

Spanish immersion early learning programs
Request Info

American Freight

Furniture, mattresses, appliances
Request Info

Budget Blinds

Window coverings, window film, rugs, accessories
Ranked #15
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing