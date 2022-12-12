Freckled Frog Dance Studio

Children's dance lessons
Initial investment
$50K - $115K
Units as of 2024
3 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Freckled Frog Dance Studio

Industry Children's Businesses
Related Categories Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous
Founded 2016
Parent Company Freckled Frog Franchise Group LLC
Leadership Stacy Reese, Founder
Corporate Address 1931 N Tustin Ave.
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Social Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2024 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ 3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.

This company is offering new franchises in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
# of Units 3 (as of 2024)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Freckled Frog Dance Studio franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$36,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$49,550 - $115,400
Cash Requirement Information Circle
$50,000 - $100,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
1%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 16 hours
Classroom Training 24 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
