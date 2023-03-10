Fundraising University

Fundraising University

Fundraising
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#488 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$78K - $84K
Units as of 2022
72 500.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Helping fund the dreams of school sports teams across the United States, Fundraising University employs a playbook of efficient strategies proven to raise the money needed to keep sports programs alive and student-athletes active. Comprised of former athletes and coaches, the team at Fundraising University has been helping equip students, reach out of town tournaments, and more for over ten years.

With more than $150 million raised for school sports teams throughout the U.S., Fundraising University has made it their mission to raise the most money in the least amount of time without adding to the already heavy workload of teachers and student-athletes. Fundraising University believes its proven methods not only bring teams closer together, but enrich communities with positive, lasting change.

Why You May Want To Start a Fundraising University Franchise

Anyone with a drive to help develop America’s next top athletes or who wants to ensure every student gets the opportunity to play may make an ideal Fundraising University franchisee. Although no specific prior experience is required, a business and/or sports background would prove beneficial. 

Most of all, Fundraising University franchisees should be people whose leadership abilities will prove crucial in helping coaches and students plan and execute fundraisers year after year. Relatively fast startup and low overhead costs also may help make Fundraising University appeal to budding entrepreneurs.

Fundraising University has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Fundraising University Franchise a Good Choice?

A Fundraising University franchise employs an expert team of former athletes and coaches including basketball, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, cheer/dance, and more. Fundraising University’s experts work directly alongside coaches and students and remain at their side every step of the way. In fact, not only does Fundraising University aid school sports teams to set and achieve their funding goals, but establishes strategies to bring even greater growth in subsequent seasons.

To be part of the Fundraising University team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Fundraising University Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fundraising University franchising team questions. 

If a Fundraising University franchise is awarded to you, franchisees enter an intensive multi-week training course before returning to their communities where they’ll be able to remotely access ongoing training materials and the vast resources of Fundraising University’s corporate team.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Fundraising University

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Services, Fundraising
Founded
2009
Leadership
Mike Bahun, President
Corporate Address
7111 W. 151st St., #36
Overland Park, KS 66223
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (3 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
72 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Fundraising University franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$59,500
Initial Investment
$77,850 - $84,100
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
1.5K+/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$500+/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Fundraising University has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
18 hours
Classroom Training
74 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Fundraising University? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Fundraising University landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Fundraising University ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #488 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
New

Ranked #79 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Fundraising Programs Category

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Fundraising University.

School of Rock

Music education
Ranked #184
Request Info

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Goldfish Swim School

Infant and child swimming lessons
Ranked #53
Learn More

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing