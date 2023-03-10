Helping fund the dreams of school sports teams across the United States, Fundraising University employs a playbook of efficient strategies proven to raise the money needed to keep sports programs alive and student-athletes active. Comprised of former athletes and coaches, the team at Fundraising University has been helping equip students, reach out of town tournaments, and more for over ten years.

With more than $150 million raised for school sports teams throughout the U.S., Fundraising University has made it their mission to raise the most money in the least amount of time without adding to the already heavy workload of teachers and student-athletes. Fundraising University believes its proven methods not only bring teams closer together, but enrich communities with positive, lasting change.

Why You May Want To Start a Fundraising University Franchise

Anyone with a drive to help develop America’s next top athletes or who wants to ensure every student gets the opportunity to play may make an ideal Fundraising University franchisee. Although no specific prior experience is required, a business and/or sports background would prove beneficial.

Most of all, Fundraising University franchisees should be people whose leadership abilities will prove crucial in helping coaches and students plan and execute fundraisers year after year. Relatively fast startup and low overhead costs also may help make Fundraising University appeal to budding entrepreneurs.

Fundraising University has been ranked in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a Fundraising University Franchise a Good Choice?

A Fundraising University franchise employs an expert team of former athletes and coaches including basketball, football, baseball, softball, volleyball, cheer/dance, and more. Fundraising University’s experts work directly alongside coaches and students and remain at their side every step of the way. In fact, not only does Fundraising University aid school sports teams to set and achieve their funding goals, but establishes strategies to bring even greater growth in subsequent seasons.

To be part of the Fundraising University team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Fundraising University Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Fundraising University franchising team questions.

If a Fundraising University franchise is awarded to you, franchisees enter an intensive multi-week training course before returning to their communities where they’ll be able to remotely access ongoing training materials and the vast resources of Fundraising University’s corporate team.