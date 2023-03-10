Green Home Solutions
Initial investment
$84K - $164K
Units as of 2022
208 12.4% over 3 years
Green Home Solutions is an air quality franchise that offers non-toxic and safe solutions for unwanted pests, airborne impurities, odors, and mold in indoor environments. Today, the brand may enjoy a reputation for quality and eco-friendly services. 

The company was founded by Russ Weldon in 2010. It began franchising later the same year. He founded the company to satisfy the demand for effective, reasonable, and natural pest and mold remediation. Since its launch, the franchise has expanded to over 200 franchised locations across the country. Green Home Solutions prides itself on family-friendly, EPA-registered products made the Green Home Solutions way.

Why You May Want to Start a Green Home Solutions Franchise

One of the most significant upsides to opening a Green Home Solutions franchise is that you may not have to break the bank to open one. The concept may be home-based, meaning you might not have to have a storefront to do well. This may make the company one of the most well-known low-cost and unique franchising opportunities in its category. Green Home Solutions offers franchisees a chance to start a venture in the comfort of their homes.

With Green Home Solutions, you may not have to wait a long time for your business's grand opening. By starting this franchise, you may be on your way to succeeding as a franchisee in no time. Their fast startup process comes with turnkey equipment packages, customizable marketing support, and comprehensive training programs. Franchisees also may benefit from consultation support given by experts who have years of experience in the industry.

What Might Make a Green Home Solutions Franchise a Good Choice?

Natural and environmentally-friendly pest control products may currently have high market potential in the air quality and pest remediation industry. This means that the demand for these household services and products may only increase over time. Over the years, the company has worked to build a large loyal customer base among U.S. consumers. 

To be part of the Green Home Solutions team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Green Home Solutions Franchise

To start a Green Home Solutions franchise, start by submitting a franchise request form. Upon receipt, you may receive a call from the franchise development team. After a presentation from the team, you may be asked to complete a pre-qualification questionnaire. You will then receive, review, and submit the Franchise Disclosure Document.

To establish if this opportunity is right for you, speak with existing franchisees and if you like the model, proceed to select an optimal location with the franchisor. Then, complete the financial requirements, and you will be eligible to sign your franchise agreement. After you complete training, you will be given everything you need to run your franchise.

Company Overview

About Green Home Solutions

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Pest Control, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2010
Parent Company
OnAxis Franchising Group LLC
Leadership
Jeff Panella, President & CEO
Corporate Address
136 School St., #286
Spring Mills, PA 16875
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (13 years)
# of employees at HQ
18
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
208 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Green Home Solutions franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$84,095 - $163,570
Cash Requirement
$120,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-10%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Green Home Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Green Home Solutions landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
