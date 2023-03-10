The Grout Medic
Initial investment
$92K - $125K
Units as of 2022
65 25.0% over 3 years
The Grout Medic was founded in 2001 and began franchising that same year. The goal of The Grout Medic is to cater to properties that need grout and tile cleaning and restoration. The Grout Medic is an industry leader in maintaining tiles and surfaces for residential and commercial properties, including the disinfection, cleaning, restoration, and grout maintenance of tiles and surfaces.

Why You May Want to Start a The Grout Medic Franchise

With more than 65 units in operation, The Grout Medic is an experienced and fairly expansive brand in tile cleaning solutions, guaranteeing a total makeover for your property and getting you value for your money. They may be renowned for using exceptional technology and innovations beyond what current markets are used to in their pursuit of bringing grout and tile back to life. In addition to elbow grease, they have advanced vapor technology to clean the stain out of tiles.

The Grout Medic is a well-known brand with growth potential and a leader in the tile cleaning business. They have proven business systems tailored for individuals with a background in customer service who are looking to venture into the grout business. Potential franchisees should have a knack for excellent customer satisfaction and professionalism.

The company strives to offer ultimate service provision, especially to homeowners looking to revamp their homes or businesspeople looking to remodel houses for sale. They endeavor to provide a top-of-the-line customer experience and transform houses into suitable homes.

What Might Make a The Grout Medic Franchise a Good Choice?

The Grout Medic's environmentally friendly cleaning technologies are specially made to help you clean tiles efficiently in a short time while delivering splendid work. This may leave you ample time to talk and engage with your customer, which can grow customer relationships with the brand.

Franchisees will be trained formally in The Grout Medic's refined processes that have helped make the brand the industry leader it has grown to be. Combined with their proven technologies that may be beyond market standards and ongoing support, you may be on the road to a fun-filled adventure in business. The Grout Medic also may handle all your back office work and customer service, leaving you ample time to deal with the customer's problems and offer solutions.

How To Open a The Grout Medic Franchise

To open a franchise with The Grout Medic, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. The Grout Medic may offer you financing via their extensive third-party connection to help pay for the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

If you want to start this franchise and believe you have what it takes to transform people's homes into beautiful living places, fill out a contact form. Upon submission, you may get a call to confirm your interest, and a The Grout Medic franchise representative may discuss the business's details and financials with you. If you are prepared financially, you may be approved as the newest The Grout Medic franchisee.

Company Overview

About The Grout Medic

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Grout Maintenance, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2001
Parent Company
Premium Service Brands
Leadership
Paul Flick, CEO
Corporate Address
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2001 (22 years)
# of employees at HQ
41
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
65 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Grout Medic franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$65,000
Initial Investment
$92,000 - $125,000
Net Worth Requirement
$200,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Grout Medic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
