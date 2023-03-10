Signing out of account, Standby...
The Grout Medic was founded in 2001 and began franchising that same year. The goal of The Grout Medic is to cater to properties that need grout and tile cleaning and restoration. The Grout Medic is an industry leader in maintaining tiles and surfaces for residential and commercial properties, including the disinfection, cleaning, restoration, and grout maintenance of tiles and surfaces.
Why You May Want to Start a The Grout Medic Franchise
With more than 65 units in operation, The Grout Medic is an experienced and fairly expansive brand in tile cleaning solutions, guaranteeing a total makeover for your property and getting you value for your money. They may be renowned for using exceptional technology and innovations beyond what current markets are used to in their pursuit of bringing grout and tile back to life. In addition to elbow grease, they have advanced vapor technology to clean the stain out of tiles.
The Grout Medic is a well-known brand with growth potential and a leader in the tile cleaning business. They have proven business systems tailored for individuals with a background in customer service who are looking to venture into the grout business. Potential franchisees should have a knack for excellent customer satisfaction and professionalism.
The company strives to offer ultimate service provision, especially to homeowners looking to revamp their homes or businesspeople looking to remodel houses for sale. They endeavor to provide a top-of-the-line customer experience and transform houses into suitable homes.
What Might Make a The Grout Medic Franchise a Good Choice?
The Grout Medic's environmentally friendly cleaning technologies are specially made to help you clean tiles efficiently in a short time while delivering splendid work. This may leave you ample time to talk and engage with your customer, which can grow customer relationships with the brand.
Franchisees will be trained formally in The Grout Medic's refined processes that have helped make the brand the industry leader it has grown to be. Combined with their proven technologies that may be beyond market standards and ongoing support, you may be on the road to a fun-filled adventure in business. The Grout Medic also may handle all your back office work and customer service, leaving you ample time to deal with the customer's problems and offer solutions.
How To Open a The Grout Medic Franchise
To open a franchise with The Grout Medic, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. The Grout Medic may offer you financing via their extensive third-party connection to help pay for the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
If you want to start this franchise and believe you have what it takes to transform people's homes into beautiful living places, fill out a contact form. Upon submission, you may get a call to confirm your interest, and a The Grout Medic franchise representative may discuss the business's details and financials with you. If you are prepared financially, you may be approved as the newest The Grout Medic franchisee.
Company Overview
About The Grout Medic
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- Premium Service Brands
- Leadership
- Paul Flick, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
126 Garrett St., #J
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2001 (22 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 41
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 65 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Grout Medic franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $65,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $92,000 - $125,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Grout Medic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 76 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
