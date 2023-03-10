Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1K
- Units as of 2021
-
12 7% over 3 years
Ho Math Chess at Home started in 1995 when Frank Ho, a math teacher in Canada, taught his son chess. Mr. Ho became fascinated by the relationship between math and chess and built his franchise to help others learn through his thoroughly researched system.
Ho Math Chess at Home started franchising its business model in 2004 to help educate students around the world. Ho Math Chess at Home offers tutoring in mathematics for children ages pre-kindergarten to 7th grade.
Ho Math Chess at Home has locations in the United States, Canada, and other countries.
Why You Might Want To Start a Ho Math Chess at Home Franchise
A potential Ho Math Chess at Home franchisee should be someone who enjoys teaching young children and takes pleasure in seeing positive results. Franchisees need to enjoy math, chess, and children. Additionally, all franchisees must share the values that Ho Math Chess at Home upholds.
Ho Math Chess at Home publishes its workbooks. The Ho Math Chess at Home workbooks have been tested in the classroom and proven to raise children's confidence and grades. Students have also shown improvement in critical thinking when practicing with the Ho Math Chess at Home methods.
What Might Make a Ho Math Chess at Home Franchise a Good Choice?
At Ho Math Chess at Home, chess is fully integrated into the curriculum. Ho Math Chess at Home believes that learning should be fun, and the company has found a way to combine practical skills with an enjoyable game. Ho Math Chess at Home offers an innovative approach to teaching math that may consistently receive good reviews from its clients.
One advantage of Ho Math Chess at Home could be that it is a low-cost opportunity. A Ho Math Chess at Home franchisee can work from their own home, so no dedicated location is necessary. Additionally, a Ho Math Chess at Home can be run as a part-time business. Ho Math Chess at Home franchises also may offer the advantage of low franchise fees.
How To Open a Ho Math Chess at Home Franchise
To be part of the Ho Math Chess at Home team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees.
As you decide if opening a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Ho Math Chess at Home, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.
If awarded a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise, you will have access to a fully online training program along with ongoing support as you operate your location.
Company Overview
About Ho Math Chess at Home
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 1995
- Parent Company
- Ho Math and Chess Learning Centre
- Leadership
- Frank Ho, Director
- Corporate Address
-
3141 W. 5th
Vancouver, BC V6K 1V1
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2004 (19 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 12 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $1,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 25% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 1 to 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Ho Math Chess at Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSite SelectionProprietary Software
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Ho Math Chess at Home? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
