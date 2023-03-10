Ho Math Chess at Home
Ho Math Chess at Home started in 1995 when Frank Ho, a math teacher in Canada, taught his son chess. Mr. Ho became fascinated by the relationship between math and chess and built his franchise to help others learn through his thoroughly researched system.

Ho Math Chess at Home started franchising its business model in 2004 to help educate students around the world. Ho Math Chess at Home offers tutoring in mathematics for children ages pre-kindergarten to 7th grade. 

Ho Math Chess at Home has locations in the United States, Canada, and other countries.

Why You Might Want To Start a Ho Math Chess at Home Franchise

A potential Ho Math Chess at Home franchisee should be someone who enjoys teaching young children and takes pleasure in seeing positive results. Franchisees need to enjoy math, chess, and children. Additionally, all franchisees must share the values that Ho Math Chess at Home upholds. 

Ho Math Chess at Home publishes its workbooks. The Ho Math Chess at Home workbooks have been tested in the classroom and proven to raise children's confidence and grades. Students have also shown improvement in critical thinking when practicing with the Ho Math Chess at Home methods. 

What Might Make a Ho Math Chess at Home Franchise a Good Choice?

At Ho Math Chess at Home, chess is fully integrated into the curriculum. Ho Math Chess at Home believes that learning should be fun, and the company has found a way to combine practical skills with an enjoyable game. Ho Math Chess at Home offers an innovative approach to teaching math that may consistently receive good reviews from its clients.

One advantage of Ho Math Chess at Home could be that it is a low-cost opportunity. A Ho Math Chess at Home franchisee can work from their own home, so no dedicated location is necessary. Additionally, a Ho Math Chess at Home can be run as a part-time business. Ho Math Chess at Home franchises also may offer the advantage of low franchise fees.

How To Open a Ho Math Chess at Home Franchise

To be part of the Ho Math Chess at Home team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include potential renewal fees.

As you decide if opening a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with Ho Math Chess at Home, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you.

If awarded a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise, you will have access to a fully online training program along with ongoing support as you operate your location. 

Company Overview

About Ho Math Chess at Home

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1995
Parent Company
Ho Math and Chess Learning Centre
Leadership
Frank Ho, Director
Corporate Address
3141 W. 5th
Vancouver, BC V6K 1V1
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (19 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
12 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Ho Math Chess at Home franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$1,000
Initial Investment
$1,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Term of Agreement
1 to 5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Ho Math Chess at Home has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
