HomeSmart, founded in 2000, is a real estate and brokerage company in the US. They offer services to buy, sell, and rent. HomeSmart International also provides consulting services. With decades of experience, they are committed to providing a quality, affordable and advanced real estate experience to sellers, buyers, and agents alike.

The perfect candidate for a HomeSmart franchise is someone with a passion for business, real estate, and the local community.

Why You Should Start a HomeSmart Franchise

Owning a HomeSmart franchise means that you are part of a trend-setting real estate company. They use technological advances to ensure they always provide the best experience for the buyer, seller, and the agents they work with at each franchise location.

A HomeSmart franchise is a fantastic opportunity to offer your community a chance to live the life of their dreams. Their six-step marketing process focuses on making sure that every house sells for its highest value. This means that both the seller and the buyer gain access to the best. They also provide generous commissions to their real estate agents.

As a franchisee, you will be helping people to transfer one of the most valuable assets they can own: the home. With a HomeSmart franchise, you can make sure that one of the most stressful experiences in anyone's life is faster and more comfortable. For both the seller and the buyer, HomeSmart International is an integral part of the home buying and selling process.

What Might Make HomeSmart a Good Choice?

HomeSmart pioneered the integration of advanced technology in the real estate business. Their franchise program helps franchisees to reduce overhead and increase profits, giving them a competitive advantage over other real estate brokers in the area.

Over the last few decades of operation, HomeSmart has achieved notable market dominance. With over 3,000 agents, it is one of the largest, most successful full-service real estate brokerage firms in the US. Their proprietary systems and tools ensure agents save time and money. The HomeSmart Broker System enables each franchise to provide agents with the highest service, the highest value, and the city's lowest cost. This means that clients, both buyers, and sellers, will also receive innovative and affordable services.

How to Open Your Own HomeSmart Franchise

To start a HomeSmart franchise, you will need to have adequate liquid assets and net worth. You may be able to have a confidential consultation with HomeSmart, where you can ask questions about your specific experience and what equipment you’ll need.

HomeSmart keeps its franchise process close to its vest but expect to undergo several interviews with the company. This will give them an insight into your views and you into theirs. You will also have to find a territory that is ready for a franchise.

Once you have signed on board, you will attend training to equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise successfully. This company wants to help your franchise succeed and will work with you to make sure you feel at home with HomeSmart.