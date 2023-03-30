HomeSmart

HomeSmart, founded in 2000, is a real estate and brokerage company in the US. They offer services to buy, sell, and rent. HomeSmart International also provides consulting services. With decades of experience, they are committed to providing a quality, affordable and advanced real estate experience to sellers, buyers, and agents alike.

The perfect candidate for a HomeSmart franchise is someone with a passion for business, real estate, and the local community.

Why You Should Start a HomeSmart Franchise

Owning a HomeSmart franchise means that you are part of a trend-setting real estate company. They use technological advances to ensure they always provide the best experience for the buyer, seller, and the agents they work with at each franchise location.

A HomeSmart franchise is a fantastic opportunity to offer your community a chance to live the life of their dreams. Their six-step marketing process focuses on making sure that every house sells for its highest value. This means that both the seller and the buyer gain access to the best. They also provide generous commissions to their real estate agents.

As a franchisee, you will be helping people to transfer one of the most valuable assets they can own: the home. With a HomeSmart franchise, you can make sure that one of the most stressful experiences in anyone's life is faster and more comfortable. For both the seller and the buyer, HomeSmart International is an integral part of the home buying and selling process.

What Might Make HomeSmart a Good Choice?

HomeSmart pioneered the integration of advanced technology in the real estate business. Their franchise program helps franchisees to reduce overhead and increase profits, giving them a competitive advantage over other real estate brokers in the area.

Over the last few decades of operation, HomeSmart has achieved notable market dominance. With over 3,000 agents, it is one of the largest, most successful full-service real estate brokerage firms in the US. Their proprietary systems and tools ensure agents save time and money. The HomeSmart Broker System enables each franchise to provide agents with the highest service, the highest value, and the city's lowest cost. This means that clients, both buyers, and sellers, will also receive innovative and affordable services.

How to Open Your Own HomeSmart Franchise

To start a HomeSmart franchise, you will need to have adequate liquid assets and net worth. You may be able to have a confidential consultation with HomeSmart, where you can ask questions about your specific experience and what equipment you’ll need.

HomeSmart keeps its franchise process close to its vest but expect to undergo several interviews with the company. This will give them an insight into your views and you into theirs. You will also have to find a territory that is ready for a franchise.

Once you have signed on board, you will attend training to equip you with the knowledge and skill to run your franchise successfully. This company wants to help your franchise succeed and will work with you to make sure you feel at home with HomeSmart.

Company Overview

About HomeSmart

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2000
Leadership
Matt Widdows, CEO & Founder
Corporate Address
8388 E. Hartford Dr., #100
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
129
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
217 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a HomeSmart franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$20,000
Initial Investment
$65,500 - $205,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
Varies
Ad Royalty Fee
Included
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where HomeSmart landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where HomeSmart ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Trending Up

Ranked #141 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #80 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000

