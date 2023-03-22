Hommati provides innovative technology content to real estate professionals, helping them sell more homes faster. Hommati offers 3D tours, ultra HD photography, and augmented reality among a long line of cutting-edge services, including one of the globe’s most sophisticated home-for-sale mobile search apps, AR Home.

As a trendsetting franchise, Hommati, which was founded by Jerry Clum in 2017 and began franchising one year later, has expanded quickly. It now has over 100 franchises across the U.S. and is continuing to grow. If you are interested in the company, connect well with agents, and feel comfortable following a system, you could be a good candidate as the next successful Hommati franchisee.

Why You May Want to Start a Hommati Franchise

As a franchisee, you can manage the business alone at first and then hire people as you grow. Running a franchise could also be fun since you will work with the most cutting-edge virtual reality technologies available today.

Moreover, Hommati has little competition, which means there is room for growth. Based on MLS figures, aerial images boost a property’s chances of getting sold faster. 73% of homeowners feel more confident listing with agents who use aerial videos. Considering less than 10% of agents use this medium, Hommati can make a huge difference for real estate professionals who are continually seeking opportunities.

What Might Make Hommati a Good Choice?

Hommati boasts a long list of industry acknowledgments, such as ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise, and Franchise 500 lists in recent years.

Hommati‘s numbers also speak volumes about the company. To be part of the Hommati team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and potential startup fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Hommati Franchise?

To open a Hommati franchise, you should be ready to exchange a lot of information with the Hommati company. They will send over a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains all the pertinent details you need to know as a potential franchisee. It is important that you go through the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly so you can avoid surprises later on. It may be wise to consult with an attorney or financial planner.

Hommati will also want to learn more about you, your motivations, and your financial suitability as a franchisee. If you both decide to give the partnership a try, the company will invite you to their headquarters in Westerville, Ohio to meet them. Here, you will have the chance to ask even more questions if necessary. Once you have decided that a Hommati franchise is for you, they may present you with a franchise agreement to sign after paying the initial fees. The franchise team will work with you until you are ready to open your new business. They will also offer you ongoing support in the form of meetings and conventions, toll-free lines, online support, and marketing help.