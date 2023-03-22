Hommati
Initial investment
$62K - $84K
Units as of 2022
144 227.3% over 3 years
Hommati provides innovative technology content to real estate professionals, helping them sell more homes faster. Hommati offers 3D tours, ultra HD photography, and augmented reality among a long line of cutting-edge services, including one of the globe’s most sophisticated home-for-sale mobile search apps, AR Home.

As a trendsetting franchise, Hommati, which was founded by Jerry Clum in 2017 and began franchising one year later, has expanded quickly. It now has over 100 franchises across the U.S. and is continuing to grow. If you are interested in the company, connect well with agents, and feel comfortable following a system, you could be a good candidate as the next successful Hommati franchisee.

Why You May Want to Start a Hommati Franchise

As a franchisee, you can manage the business alone at first and then hire people as you grow. Running a franchise could also be fun since you will work with the most cutting-edge virtual reality technologies available today.

Moreover, Hommati has little competition, which means there is room for growth. Based on MLS figures, aerial images boost a property’s chances of getting sold faster. 73% of homeowners feel more confident listing with agents who use aerial videos. Considering less than 10% of agents use this medium, Hommati can make a huge difference for real estate professionals who are continually seeking opportunities.

What Might Make Hommati a Good Choice?

Hommati boasts a long list of industry acknowledgments, such as ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise, and Franchise 500 lists in recent years.

Hommati‘s numbers also speak volumes about the company. To be part of the Hommati team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and potential startup fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How Do You Open a Hommati Franchise?

To open a Hommati franchise, you should be ready to exchange a lot of information with the Hommati company. They will send over a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains all the pertinent details you need to know as a potential franchisee. It is important that you go through the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly so you can avoid surprises later on. It may be wise to consult with an attorney or financial planner.

Hommati will also want to learn more about you, your motivations, and your financial suitability as a franchisee. If you both decide to give the partnership a try, the company will invite you to their headquarters in Westerville, Ohio to meet them. Here, you will have the chance to ask even more questions if necessary. Once you have decided that a Hommati franchise is for you, they may present you with a franchise agreement to sign after paying the initial fees. The franchise team will work with you until you are ready to open your new business. They will also offer you ongoing support in the form of meetings and conventions, toll-free lines, online support, and marketing help.

Company Overview

About Hommati

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2017
Parent Company
Hommati Franchise Network Inc.
Leadership
Jerry Clum, CEO/Founder
Corporate Address
6264 S. Sunbury Rd., #100
Westerville, OH 43081
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube
The sky is the limit! Provide innovative services to real estate agents such as 3D tours, aerial videos, and virtual staging. There's a lot of money to be made by becoming a drone pilot.

Remember when someone first told you to find something you love to do and you’ll never work another day in your life?

Man and woman standing in front of a house

Provide Innovative Services to Real Estate Agents

As a franchise owner of Hommati, you’ll offer a wide range of innovative and much needed services to real estate professionals:

  • 3D interactive tours
  • Virtual staging
  • Aerial HD video/stills
  • Ultra-HD 34MP (up to 4K) photography
  • Sign placement/removal
  • Doorhanger services
  • Hommati website and app
  • Agent biography videos
  • Augmented reality services, AR Home and AR Card
  • Hommati Curb Leads SMS text messages from sign riders
  • Video slideshows
  • Schematic floor plans

Profit on The Paradigm Shift

Times are changing. The days of real estate agents just putting a sign in the yard, holding an open house and advertising in the classifieds are gone. Agents need to provide their clients with innovative technology to stay competitive in today's real estate market. That’s where you come in.

An Emerging Industry

  • The commercial drone market will reach $63 billion by 2030. — PR Newswire, ABI Research
  • According to MLS Statistics, homes with aerial images sold 68% faster than homes with standard images. — RIS Media
  • 73% of homeowners say they are more likely to list with a real estate agent who uses video to market their home; however, only 9% of agents create listing videos. — National Association of Realtors®
  • The Millennial and Gen Z generations are becoming the majority in the home buying population. There are 72.3 million millennials, and they currently make up 37% of all home buyers. Less than half have yet to reach the average age of home buyers. The even more tech-reliant Gen Z numbers 67.1 million. The first wave to reach the average age of home buyers is only five years away. These two generations will represent over 70% of all home buyers in the next 10 years.
  • More than 80% of millennials said they like to view 3D virtual tours and digital floor plans when shopping for a home. The majority of millennials, 59%, said they would be confident making an offer on a home they toured virtually but not in person. — PR Newswire, Zillow Poll

How Much Can You Earn?

While we cannot make guarantees on how much you can earn with our franchise, we can tell you our suggested retail price and how long different on-site services that you provide generally take.,

For example:

  • Average retail: $299
  • Average featured agent discount price: $249
  • Average time on-site: 2 hours
  • Average time post-production: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Man standing in front of a car with drone

Our package pricing is unprecedented in the industry due to:

  • The fees we have been able to negotiate with our industry partners.
  • The digital nature of our services. There are no tangible material costs, hence, we have a low cost of goods sold.
  • The volume of services we can perform.

This allows us to provide the highest quality services at the most competitive pricing.

Platinum Listing Package includes:

  • 3D interactive tour
  • Aerial video with licensed background music and aerial stills
  • 2D ultra-HD photography
  • Virtual reality tour
  • Video slideshow with licensed background music
  • Floor plan with measurements
  • Full-color PDF brochure
  • Featured listing on Hommati(dot)com.
  • 3D tour and aerial video are syndicated to most major real estate websites
  • Social media marketing
  • All leads for the listing are sent directly to the agent and are 100% free.
  • No hidden costs. All hosting and upload fees are included.

The Benefits of Owning a Hommati Franchise:

  • Low franchise fee—only $29,900-$44,900
  • Recurring revenue model—from monthly membership fees
  • Low fixed monthly overhead—as low as $588 per month
  • Home-based, non-brick-&-mortar
  • Cutting-edge technology—3D camera, 4K drone
  • High margins, digital services—low cost of goods sold
  • Turn-key proprietary marketing program
  • Fun, exciting and rewarding
  • Set your own work schedule—full-time or part-time
  • Owner/operator and executive-managed models
  • Large unrestricted territory—one franchisee per 200K population
  • All training provided, including your FAA remove pilot license
  • No photography experience necessary
  • Ongoing sales, operatings, marketing and technical support.
  • Innovative Find My Home® feature

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
12
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia

# of Units
144 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hommati franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,900 - $44,900
Initial Investment
$61,683 - $84,188
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
$2,990 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5-7%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
36 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
-3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Hommati landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Hommati ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #271 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Trending Up

Ranked #84 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises
New

Ranked #9 in 2022

Top New Franchises
Trending Up

Ranked #68 in 2022

Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #60 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Award

Ranked #1 in Photography & Video Services in 2021

Best of the Best
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Photography & Video Services Category
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #91 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

