Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#271 Ranked #330 last year
- Initial investment
-
$62K - $84K
- Units as of 2022
-
144 227.3% over 3 years
Hommati provides innovative technology content to real estate professionals, helping them sell more homes faster. Hommati offers 3D tours, ultra HD photography, and augmented reality among a long line of cutting-edge services, including one of the globe’s most sophisticated home-for-sale mobile search apps, AR Home.
As a trendsetting franchise, Hommati, which was founded by Jerry Clum in 2017 and began franchising one year later, has expanded quickly. It now has over 100 franchises across the U.S. and is continuing to grow. If you are interested in the company, connect well with agents, and feel comfortable following a system, you could be a good candidate as the next successful Hommati franchisee.
Why You May Want to Start a Hommati Franchise
As a franchisee, you can manage the business alone at first and then hire people as you grow. Running a franchise could also be fun since you will work with the most cutting-edge virtual reality technologies available today.
Moreover, Hommati has little competition, which means there is room for growth. Based on MLS figures, aerial images boost a property’s chances of getting sold faster. 73% of homeowners feel more confident listing with agents who use aerial videos. Considering less than 10% of agents use this medium, Hommati can make a huge difference for real estate professionals who are continually seeking opportunities.
What Might Make Hommati a Good Choice?
Hommati boasts a long list of industry acknowledgments, such as ranking in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top New Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise, and Franchise 500 lists in recent years.
Hommati‘s numbers also speak volumes about the company. To be part of the Hommati team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and potential startup fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How Do You Open a Hommati Franchise?
To open a Hommati franchise, you should be ready to exchange a lot of information with the Hommati company. They will send over a Franchise Disclosure Document, which contains all the pertinent details you need to know as a potential franchisee. It is important that you go through the Franchise Disclosure Document thoroughly so you can avoid surprises later on. It may be wise to consult with an attorney or financial planner.
Hommati will also want to learn more about you, your motivations, and your financial suitability as a franchisee. If you both decide to give the partnership a try, the company will invite you to their headquarters in Westerville, Ohio to meet them. Here, you will have the chance to ask even more questions if necessary. Once you have decided that a Hommati franchise is for you, they may present you with a franchise agreement to sign after paying the initial fees. The franchise team will work with you until you are ready to open your new business. They will also offer you ongoing support in the form of meetings and conventions, toll-free lines, online support, and marketing help.
Company Overview
About Hommati
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Business Services, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2017
- Parent Company
- Hommati Franchise Network Inc.
- Leadership
- Jerry Clum, CEO/Founder
- Corporate Address
-
6264 S. Sunbury Rd., #100
Westerville, OH 43081
More from Hommati
The sky is the limit! Provide innovative services to real estate agents such as 3D tours, aerial videos, and virtual staging. There's a lot of money to be made by becoming a drone pilot.
Remember when someone first told you to find something you love to do and you’ll never work another day in your life?
Provide Innovative Services to Real Estate Agents
As a franchise owner of Hommati, you’ll offer a wide range of innovative and much needed services to real estate professionals:
- 3D interactive tours
- Virtual staging
- Aerial HD video/stills
- Ultra-HD 34MP (up to 4K) photography
- Sign placement/removal
- Doorhanger services
- Hommati website and app
- Agent biography videos
- Augmented reality services, AR Home and AR Card
- Hommati Curb Leads SMS text messages from sign riders
- Video slideshows
- Schematic floor plans
Profit on The Paradigm Shift
Times are changing. The days of real estate agents just putting a sign in the yard, holding an open house and advertising in the classifieds are gone. Agents need to provide their clients with innovative technology to stay competitive in today's real estate market. That’s where you come in.
Hurry!
We are opening a new franchise every 7 days, so please don’t delay. Territories are going fast. Request information today.
An Emerging Industry
- The commercial drone market will reach $63 billion by 2030. — PR Newswire, ABI Research
- According to MLS Statistics, homes with aerial images sold 68% faster than homes with standard images. — RIS Media
- 73% of homeowners say they are more likely to list with a real estate agent who uses video to market their home; however, only 9% of agents create listing videos. — National Association of Realtors®
- The Millennial and Gen Z generations are becoming the majority in the home buying population. There are 72.3 million millennials, and they currently make up 37% of all home buyers. Less than half have yet to reach the average age of home buyers. The even more tech-reliant Gen Z numbers 67.1 million. The first wave to reach the average age of home buyers is only five years away. These two generations will represent over 70% of all home buyers in the next 10 years.
- More than 80% of millennials said they like to view 3D virtual tours and digital floor plans when shopping for a home. The majority of millennials, 59%, said they would be confident making an offer on a home they toured virtually but not in person. — PR Newswire, Zillow Poll
How Much Can You Earn?
While we cannot make guarantees on how much you can earn with our franchise, we can tell you our suggested retail price and how long different on-site services that you provide generally take.,
For example:
- Average retail: $299
- Average featured agent discount price: $249
- Average time on-site: 2 hours
- Average time post-production: 1 hour, 15 minutes
Our package pricing is unprecedented in the industry due to:
- The fees we have been able to negotiate with our industry partners.
- The digital nature of our services. There are no tangible material costs, hence, we have a low cost of goods sold.
- The volume of services we can perform.
This allows us to provide the highest quality services at the most competitive pricing.
Platinum Listing Package includes:
- 3D interactive tour
- Aerial video with licensed background music and aerial stills
- 2D ultra-HD photography
- Virtual reality tour
- Video slideshow with licensed background music
- Floor plan with measurements
- Full-color PDF brochure
- Featured listing on Hommati(dot)com.
- 3D tour and aerial video are syndicated to most major real estate websites
- Social media marketing
- All leads for the listing are sent directly to the agent and are 100% free.
- No hidden costs. All hosting and upload fees are included.
The Benefits of Owning a Hommati Franchise:
- Low franchise fee—only $29,900-$44,900
- Recurring revenue model—from monthly membership fees
- Low fixed monthly overhead—as low as $588 per month
- Home-based, non-brick-&-mortar
- Cutting-edge technology—3D camera, 4K drone
- High margins, digital services—low cost of goods sold
- Turn-key proprietary marketing program
- Fun, exciting and rewarding
- Set your own work schedule—full-time or part-time
- Owner/operator and executive-managed models
- Large unrestricted territory—one franchisee per 200K population
- All training provided, including your FAA remove pilot license
- No photography experience necessary
- Ongoing sales, operatings, marketing and technical support.
- Innovative Find My Home® feature
Let's get connected!
Request information now to learn more and see if your desired territory is available.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia
- # of Units
- 144 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Hommati franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,900 - $44,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $61,683 - $84,188
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $2,990 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5-7%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 36 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- -3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Hommati landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Hommati ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Ranked #271 in 2023
Franchise 500 Ranking
Ranked #84 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises
Ranked #9 in 2022
Top New Franchises
Ranked #68 in 2022
Fastest-Growing Franchises (U.S. & Canada)
Ranked #60 in 2022
Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Ranked #1 in Photography & Video Services in 2021
Best of the Best
Ranked #1 in 2023
#1 in Photography & Video Services Category
Ranked #91 in 2022
Homebased Ranking
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.