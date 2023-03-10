Signing out of account, Standby...
Howard Dearing Johnson opened a soda fountain at a medicine shop he'd purchased in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1925. With an old-fashioned freezer, Johson made strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream, adding hamburgers and hotdogs later to what was to become Howard Johnson's restaurant.
Ten years later, Howard Johnson's sandwich stands and ice cream shops numbered 25 in the state of Massachusetts. In another five years, Howard Johnson's restaurant hit 100 stores all along the Atlantic coast. By 1954, there were 400 restaurants in operation. In the same year, the Howard Johnson guest chain facilities opened their first franchise location in Savannah, Georgia.
With over 150 franchises in the U.S. and a strong international presence, Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers franchisees the opportunity to establish and run a well-recognized hotel brand.
What Makes Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise an attractive option?
As part of the Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, a Howard Johnson is a smaller guest facility with contemporary mid-market furnishings and conservatively sized meeting rooms. A full-service restaurant is preferred, but guests are offered a free continental deluxe breakfast if a location doesn't have one.
A Howard Johnson location may have curb appeal, offering extensive banquet options as well as room service, express check-out, a fitness center, and a swimming pool.
Even though the franchisor recommends that you manage the hotel, you can hire an individual manager or management company with significant hospitality experience. Howard Johnson by Wyndham may be a good opportunity for you if you have experience in the hospitality industry and a passion for serving others.
What Might Make Howard Johnson by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?
Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers development incentives to aid with the conversion or construction of your facility. As a franchisee, you can implement a transformative guest experience with innovation alongside the longstanding Wyndham tradition. You'll be part of hundreds of franchises in North America and international markets, operating in the economy and midscale segment of modern hospitality.
Complimentary rise and dine breakfast, along with high-speed Wi-Fi internet, are trademarks of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham brand. You may operate as a full-service primary destination with an experience that includes a restaurant, fitness facilities, bar, and business and event facilities, depending on the total investment and location size. If your franchise is part of the luxury Wyndham vacationing chain, your location may also offer amenities like spas, golf, beach facilities, or tennis.
How to Open Your Own Howard Johnson by Wyndham Franchise
When you choose to franchise a Howard Johnson by Wyndham location, you will need to make an initial investment. The scale of the lodge will determine investment sizes; the Howard Johnson scale includes extended stay, value, midscale, lifestyle, upscale, and distinctive.
As you make your decision to purchase a Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for a large amount of growth.
After your initial investment, you may need to complete training with Howard Johnson by Wyndham to learn their business practices and values. You might even learn how to make lasting connections with guests as they visit your location.
Company Overview
About Howard Johnson by Wyndham
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1925
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1954 (69 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 299 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $280,553 - $10,196,598
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 4.5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Howard Johnson by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Howard Johnson by Wyndham? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Howard Johnson by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
