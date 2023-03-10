Howard Johnson by Wyndham

Howard Johnson by Wyndham

Hotels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Ranked #421 last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$281K - $10.2M
Units as of 2022
299 11% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Howard Dearing Johnson opened a soda fountain at a medicine shop he'd purchased in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1925. With an old-fashioned freezer, Johson made strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream, adding hamburgers and hotdogs later to what was to become Howard Johnson's restaurant.

Ten years later, Howard Johnson's sandwich stands and ice cream shops numbered 25 in the state of Massachusetts. In another five years, Howard Johnson's restaurant hit 100 stores all along the Atlantic coast. By 1954, there were 400 restaurants in operation. In the same year, the Howard Johnson guest chain facilities opened their first franchise location in Savannah, Georgia.

With over 150 franchises in the U.S. and a strong international presence, Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers franchisees the opportunity to establish and run a well-recognized hotel brand.

What Makes Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise an attractive option?

As part of the Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, a Howard Johnson is a smaller guest facility with contemporary mid-market furnishings and conservatively sized meeting rooms. A full-service restaurant is preferred, but guests are offered a free continental deluxe breakfast if a location doesn't have one.

A Howard Johnson location may have curb appeal, offering extensive banquet options as well as room service, express check-out, a fitness center, and a swimming pool.

Even though the franchisor recommends that you manage the hotel, you can hire an individual manager or management company with significant hospitality experience. Howard Johnson by Wyndham may be a good opportunity for you if you have experience in the hospitality industry and a passion for serving others. 

What Might Make Howard Johnson by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers development incentives to aid with the conversion or construction of your facility. As a franchisee, you can implement a transformative guest experience with innovation alongside the longstanding Wyndham tradition. You'll be part of hundreds of franchises in North America and international markets, operating in the economy and midscale segment of modern hospitality.

Complimentary rise and dine breakfast, along with high-speed Wi-Fi internet, are trademarks of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham brand. You may operate as a full-service primary destination with an experience that includes a restaurant, fitness facilities, bar, and business and event facilities, depending on the total investment and location size. If your franchise is part of the luxury Wyndham vacationing chain, your location may also offer amenities like spas, golf, beach facilities, or tennis.

How to Open Your Own Howard Johnson by Wyndham Franchise

When you choose to franchise a Howard Johnson by Wyndham location, you will need to make an initial investment. The scale of the lodge will determine investment sizes; the Howard Johnson scale includes extended stay, value, midscale, lifestyle, upscale, and distinctive. 

As you make your decision to purchase a Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for a large amount of  growth.

After your initial investment, you may need to complete training with Howard Johnson by Wyndham to learn their business practices and values. You might even learn how to make lasting connections with guests as they visit your location.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Howard Johnson by Wyndham

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1925
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Wy.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1954 (69 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
299 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$280,553 - $10,196,598
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Howard Johnson by Wyndham has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Howard Johnson by Wyndham? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Howard Johnson by Wyndham landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Howard Johnson by Wyndham.

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express

Hotels
Ranked #31
Learn More

Express Employment Professionals

Staffing, HR solutions
Ranked #25
Request Info

Growth Coach, The

Business and sales coaching for SMBs
Request Info

DoubleTree by Hilton

Upscale hotels and resorts
Ranked #44
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing