Howard Dearing Johnson opened a soda fountain at a medicine shop he'd purchased in Quincy, Massachusetts, in 1925. With an old-fashioned freezer, Johson made strawberry, vanilla, and chocolate ice cream, adding hamburgers and hotdogs later to what was to become Howard Johnson's restaurant.

Ten years later, Howard Johnson's sandwich stands and ice cream shops numbered 25 in the state of Massachusetts. In another five years, Howard Johnson's restaurant hit 100 stores all along the Atlantic coast. By 1954, there were 400 restaurants in operation. In the same year, the Howard Johnson guest chain facilities opened their first franchise location in Savannah, Georgia.

With over 150 franchises in the U.S. and a strong international presence, Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers franchisees the opportunity to establish and run a well-recognized hotel brand.

What Makes Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise an attractive option?

As part of the Wyndham Worldwide Corporation, a Howard Johnson is a smaller guest facility with contemporary mid-market furnishings and conservatively sized meeting rooms. A full-service restaurant is preferred, but guests are offered a free continental deluxe breakfast if a location doesn't have one.

A Howard Johnson location may have curb appeal, offering extensive banquet options as well as room service, express check-out, a fitness center, and a swimming pool.

Even though the franchisor recommends that you manage the hotel, you can hire an individual manager or management company with significant hospitality experience. Howard Johnson by Wyndham may be a good opportunity for you if you have experience in the hospitality industry and a passion for serving others.

What Might Make Howard Johnson by Wyndham Franchise a Good Choice?

Howard Johnson by Wyndham offers development incentives to aid with the conversion or construction of your facility. As a franchisee, you can implement a transformative guest experience with innovation alongside the longstanding Wyndham tradition. You'll be part of hundreds of franchises in North America and international markets, operating in the economy and midscale segment of modern hospitality.

Complimentary rise and dine breakfast, along with high-speed Wi-Fi internet, are trademarks of the Howard Johnson by Wyndham brand. You may operate as a full-service primary destination with an experience that includes a restaurant, fitness facilities, bar, and business and event facilities, depending on the total investment and location size. If your franchise is part of the luxury Wyndham vacationing chain, your location may also offer amenities like spas, golf, beach facilities, or tennis.

How to Open Your Own Howard Johnson by Wyndham Franchise

When you choose to franchise a Howard Johnson by Wyndham location, you will need to make an initial investment. The scale of the lodge will determine investment sizes; the Howard Johnson scale includes extended stay, value, midscale, lifestyle, upscale, and distinctive.

As you make your decision to purchase a Howard Johnson by Wyndham franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it will not allow for a large amount of growth.

After your initial investment, you may need to complete training with Howard Johnson by Wyndham to learn their business practices and values. You might even learn how to make lasting connections with guests as they visit your location.