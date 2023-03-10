Signing out of account, Standby...
IDEA Lab Kids may offer a unique approach to innovative education and the application of cutting-edge technology to the learning process. Their model exposes children's minds to STEAM fields by employing an interdisciplinary system that brings together social sciences and art through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Maths). STEAM may offer children the opportunity to engage in thought-provoking subjects that teach them to develop practical solutions to modern problems.
Ghazal Qureshi, a computer engineer, started IDEA Lab Kids in 2012 to provide her children with an enriching after-school and summer experience. Qureshi began to host on-site camps and, by 2016, began to franchise the business across the world. IDEA Lab Kids has since grown to more than 10 franchises throughout the United States to go along with over 5 international locations.
Why You May Want to Start an IDEA Lab Kids Franchise
IDEA Lab Kids strives to offer many fun, educational, and enriching summer camps, after-school programs, preschool programs, workshops, and leagues throughout the year. Children can take game design, virtual reality, robotics, coding, and cooking classes. They also may get to play and interact with others.
An ideal franchisee should have a passion for helping children become knowledgeable and devise strategic solutions to modern problems.
IDEA Lab Kids may be a good franchise to open due to its reputation and ranking. IDEA Lab Kids has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make IDEA Lab Kids Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening an IDEA Lab Kids franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
The IDEA Lab Kids corporate team may help with site selection, lease negotiation, website development, the grand opening, advertising, and provide proprietary software. As a franchisee, you'll receive classroom and on-the-job training, as well as ongoing support you can lean on until your business is fully established.
How To Open an IDEA Lab Kids Franchise
To open an IDEA Lab Kids franchise, you will first need to find a location with the target market. Then, you'll need to ensure that the site possesses all the resources required, including a viable building with outdoor space. Ideally, you will staff your IDEA Lab Kids franchise with local staff.
To be part of the IDEA Lab Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement at the conclusion of the contract if they meet the IDEA Lab Kids requirements.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the IDEA Lab Kids franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About IDEA Lab Kids
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- IDEA Lab Int'l. Franchise Co.
- Leadership
- Devina Bhojwan, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
800 Gessner, #100
Houston, TX 77024
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 19
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East, South America
- # of Units
- 21 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a IDEA Lab Kids franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $163,000 - $465,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $25,000 - $50,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 30-50 hours
- Classroom Training
- 35-65 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where IDEA Lab Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
