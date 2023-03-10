Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#345 Ranked #308 last year
- Initial investment
-
$63K - $122K
- Units as of 2022
-
126 5.0% over 3 years
Jet-Black has been a leader in the asphalt industry since its inception. The company offers specialty asphalt seal coatings to classic crack sealing. The business was founded in 1987 by Andy and Doug Hoilan. By 1993, the business had grown so popular that they began franchising. In 2012, Jet-Black bought Black Dawg and Yellow Dawg Line Striping. Now Jet-Black has over 100 franchises across the United States and is continuing to grow its clientele.
Why You May Want to Start a Jet-Black Franchise
Jet-Black has developed a software system called STARS. STARS helps all franchisees with their sales, tracking, and reporting. The system keeps a complete computer database for Jet-Black, Black Dawg, and Yellow Dawg Line Striping.
With the help of this system, you can print advertisements, work cards, invoices, follow-ups, and more. You also have help with payroll, closing ratio, gross sales, repeat customer ratio. You can search the database for anything you need. This software system helps you streamline customer needs so you can offer faster and better service.
Jet-Black values military veterans. The company works with VetFran to encourage veterans to purchase franchises. To encourage honorably discharged veterans to get into a Jet-Black franchise, the company offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for the first protected territory.
What Might Make Jet-Black a Good Choice?
With Jet-Black, you can be an absentee owner, meaning you can own the franchise and hire someone else to run it for you. You can also run your franchise from home or a mobile unit. Keep in mind you need at least 3 employees to operate one franchise, but know that you are given a great deal of freedom with Jet-Black.
You and your employees will have access to continual training while operating a Jet-Black franchise. There are regular advanced training seminars to help you and your employees stay at the top of the game.
Before you decide whether you wish to open a Jet-Black franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much may stunt your growth and result in you failing to achieve your goals.
How to Open a Jet-Black Franchise
To open a Jet-Black franchise, you need to have a set amount of liquid capital to finance it. Your initial investment could vary depending on your territory, how many franchises you open, and the equipment upgrades you get. For all options, however, you will need to pay a franchise fee and other potential startup fees, as well as a royalty fee and potential renewal fee.
Once you have secured enough capital, the next step is to fill out initial inquiry forms. This form asks for your personal information, contact information, how much you have to invest, and how you heard about Jet-Black. After submitting that information, a representative will contact you to learn more about you and answer any questions you have about the company and your potential part in it. If everything goes well, you will fill out a formal application, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and schedule a day to visit company headquarters in Savage, Minnesota.
As you begin your journey as a franchisee, you will complete dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more than a few hours of classroom training. A team will help you determine your protected territory and plan the grand opening. Once everything is approved, you can sign a franchise agreement and move forward with opening your own Jet-Black franchise.
Company Overview
About Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Founded
- 1988
- Parent Company
- Jet-Black Franchise Group
- Leadership
- Andrew Hoiland, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
12445 Boone Ave. S.
Savage, MN 55378
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1993 (30 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 26
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 126 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $25,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $62,550 - $122,340
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $20,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- First-unit franchise fee waived
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 1-8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 15 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 33 hours
- Classroom Training
- 10.5 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 3
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
