Jet-Black has been a leader in the asphalt industry since its inception. The company offers specialty asphalt seal coatings to classic crack sealing. The business was founded in 1987 by Andy and Doug Hoilan. By 1993, the business had grown so popular that they began franchising. In 2012, Jet-Black bought Black Dawg and Yellow Dawg Line Striping. Now Jet-Black has over 100 franchises across the United States and is continuing to grow its clientele.

Why You May Want to Start a Jet-Black Franchise

Jet-Black has developed a software system called STARS. STARS helps all franchisees with their sales, tracking, and reporting. The system keeps a complete computer database for Jet-Black, Black Dawg, and Yellow Dawg Line Striping.

With the help of this system, you can print advertisements, work cards, invoices, follow-ups, and more. You also have help with payroll, closing ratio, gross sales, repeat customer ratio. You can search the database for anything you need. This software system helps you streamline customer needs so you can offer faster and better service.

Jet-Black values military veterans. The company works with VetFran to encourage veterans to purchase franchises. To encourage honorably discharged veterans to get into a Jet-Black franchise, the company offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for the first protected territory.

What Might Make Jet-Black a Good Choice?

With Jet-Black, you can be an absentee owner, meaning you can own the franchise and hire someone else to run it for you. You can also run your franchise from home or a mobile unit. Keep in mind you need at least 3 employees to operate one franchise, but know that you are given a great deal of freedom with Jet-Black.

You and your employees will have access to continual training while operating a Jet-Black franchise. There are regular advanced training seminars to help you and your employees stay at the top of the game.

Before you decide whether you wish to open a Jet-Black franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much may stunt your growth and result in you failing to achieve your goals.

How to Open a Jet-Black Franchise

To open a Jet-Black franchise, you need to have a set amount of liquid capital to finance it. Your initial investment could vary depending on your territory, how many franchises you open, and the equipment upgrades you get. For all options, however, you will need to pay a franchise fee and other potential startup fees, as well as a royalty fee and potential renewal fee.

Once you have secured enough capital, the next step is to fill out initial inquiry forms. This form asks for your personal information, contact information, how much you have to invest, and how you heard about Jet-Black. After submitting that information, a representative will contact you to learn more about you and answer any questions you have about the company and your potential part in it. If everything goes well, you will fill out a formal application, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and schedule a day to visit company headquarters in Savage, Minnesota.

As you begin your journey as a franchisee, you will complete dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more than a few hours of classroom training. A team will help you determine your protected territory and plan the grand opening. Once everything is approved, you can sign a franchise agreement and move forward with opening your own Jet-Black franchise.