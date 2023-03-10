Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Asphalt maintenance
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#345 Ranked #308 last year
Initial investment
$63K - $122K
Units as of 2022
126 5.0% over 3 years
Jet-Black has been a leader in the asphalt industry since its inception. The company offers specialty asphalt seal coatings to classic crack sealing. The business was founded in 1987 by Andy and Doug Hoilan. By 1993, the business had grown so popular that they began franchising. In 2012, Jet-Black bought Black Dawg and Yellow Dawg Line Striping. Now Jet-Black has over 100 franchises across the United States and is continuing to grow its clientele.

Why You May Want to Start a Jet-Black Franchise

Jet-Black has developed a software system called STARS. STARS helps all franchisees with their sales, tracking, and reporting. The system keeps a complete computer database for Jet-Black, Black Dawg, and Yellow Dawg Line Striping.

With the help of this system, you can print advertisements, work cards, invoices, follow-ups, and more. You also have help with payroll, closing ratio, gross sales, repeat customer ratio. You can search the database for anything you need. This software system helps you streamline customer needs so you can offer faster and better service.

Jet-Black values military veterans. The company works with VetFran to encourage veterans to purchase franchises. To encourage honorably discharged veterans to get into a Jet-Black franchise, the company offers a significant discount off the franchise fee for the first protected territory.

What Might Make Jet-Black a Good Choice?

With Jet-Black, you can be an absentee owner, meaning you can own the franchise and hire someone else to run it for you. You can also run your franchise from home or a mobile unit. Keep in mind you need at least 3 employees to operate one franchise, but know that you are given a great deal of freedom with Jet-Black.

You and your employees will have access to continual training while operating a Jet-Black franchise. There are regular advanced training seminars to help you and your employees stay at the top of the game.

Before you decide whether you wish to open a Jet-Black franchise, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much may stunt your growth and result in you failing to achieve your goals.

How to Open a Jet-Black Franchise

To open a Jet-Black franchise, you need to have a set amount of liquid capital to finance it. Your initial investment could vary depending on your territory, how many franchises you open, and the equipment upgrades you get. For all options, however, you will need to pay a franchise fee and other potential startup fees, as well as a royalty fee and potential renewal fee.

Once you have secured enough capital, the next step is to fill out initial inquiry forms. This form asks for your personal information, contact information, how much you have to invest, and how you heard about Jet-Black. After submitting that information, a representative will contact you to learn more about you and answer any questions you have about the company and your potential part in it. If everything goes well, you will fill out a formal application, review the Franchise Disclosure Document, and schedule a day to visit company headquarters in Savage, Minnesota.

As you begin your journey as a franchisee, you will complete dozens of hours of on-the-job training and more than a few hours of classroom training. A team will help you determine your protected territory and plan the grand opening. Once everything is approved, you can sign a franchise agreement and move forward with opening your own Jet-Black franchise.

Company Overview

About Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Asphalt Maintenance, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
Founded
1988
Parent Company
Jet-Black Franchise Group
Leadership
Andrew Hoiland, CEO
Corporate Address
12445 Boone Ave. S.
Savage, MN 55378
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1993 (30 years)
# of employees at HQ
26
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
126 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$62,550 - $122,340
Cash Requirement
$20,000
Veteran Incentives
First-unit franchise fee waived
Royalty Fee
1-8%
Term of Agreement
15 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
33 hours
Classroom Training
10.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
3
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Jet-Black/Yellow Dawg Striping ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #345 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #11 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $100K

Ranked #52 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $100,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #83 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
