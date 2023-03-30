KidzArt is a concept that Shell Herman developed in 1993 after realizing the lack of national art enrichment programs for children in the school curriculum. In 1997, alongside Chris Cruikshank, an exhibiting master artist and childhood friend, Herman founded the KidzArt drawing-based fine arts program. Franchising started in 2002, as the company offered drawing programs, classes, workshops, and creative-oriented education to students ages three and up.

KidzArt provides children with a confidence-building opportunity by encouraging creativity while using over 60 teaching mediums that groom artistic individuals to nourish their creative spirit. The brand seeks art-oriented individuals that want to work with children. Franchisees must be looking to make a change in their community and have sales, marketing, or business management experience.

Why You May Want to Start a KidzArt Franchise

As a franchisee for a KidzArt location, you'll be using art to build your students’ confidence. KidzArt strives to use a structure that provides a fun, safe, and inspired learning experience. The company offers conditions for developing and nurturing creativity with the aid of an extraordinary proprietary curriculum.

KidzArt chooses art as a vehicle that extends to all ages, exposing the right form of instructions and creative methods to children and adults alike. The franchisor's main aim is to build generalized confidence that carries over to other areas of a student's life. Clients may choose KidzArt because of the perceptual and visual tools they use for easier learning, making problem-solving a fun, transforming, and exciting experience.

What Might Make a KidzArt Franchise a Good Choice?

A KidzArt franchisee can teach art lessons themselves or hire staff on a part-time or full-time basis. To be part of the brand, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a period of ten years. At the conclusion of the term of agreement, you may qualify to renew your franchise if KidzArt believes that your franchise is performing up to par.

The overhead costs may be low because you may be able to operate your location as a home-based or mobile franchise. Your daily routine may involve managing trainers, monitoring locations, developing customers, and communicating with existing clients. The franchisor prepares you with tools and valuable tips before, during, and after training. You should expect to spend multiple days training at KidzArt headquarters in Jackson, Michigan. You may benefit from ongoing coaching calls that start a few weeks after formal training, where you'll learn more about teaching, organizing art classes, best implementation of practices, and marketing.

How To Open a KidzArt Franchise

If KidzArt sounds like the franchise for you, complete an information request form. You may then participate in an online registration process, where KidzArt will vet your suitability to hold a franchise license.

A franchise development team member may get in touch with you, taking you through the company's Franchise Disclosure Document to determine if KidzArt is the right fit for you. If you and KidzArt agree that you should move forward in the process, you may be invited to headquarters in Jackson, Michigan for a discovery day meeting with executives and other franchisees.