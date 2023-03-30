Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$24K - $37K
- Units as of 2023
-
25 40% over 3 years
KidzArt is a concept that Shell Herman developed in 1993 after realizing the lack of national art enrichment programs for children in the school curriculum. In 1997, alongside Chris Cruikshank, an exhibiting master artist and childhood friend, Herman founded the KidzArt drawing-based fine arts program. Franchising started in 2002, as the company offered drawing programs, classes, workshops, and creative-oriented education to students ages three and up.
KidzArt provides children with a confidence-building opportunity by encouraging creativity while using over 60 teaching mediums that groom artistic individuals to nourish their creative spirit. The brand seeks art-oriented individuals that want to work with children. Franchisees must be looking to make a change in their community and have sales, marketing, or business management experience.
Why You May Want to Start a KidzArt Franchise
As a franchisee for a KidzArt location, you'll be using art to build your students’ confidence. KidzArt strives to use a structure that provides a fun, safe, and inspired learning experience. The company offers conditions for developing and nurturing creativity with the aid of an extraordinary proprietary curriculum.
KidzArt chooses art as a vehicle that extends to all ages, exposing the right form of instructions and creative methods to children and adults alike. The franchisor's main aim is to build generalized confidence that carries over to other areas of a student's life. Clients may choose KidzArt because of the perceptual and visual tools they use for easier learning, making problem-solving a fun, transforming, and exciting experience.
What Might Make a KidzArt Franchise a Good Choice?
A KidzArt franchisee can teach art lessons themselves or hire staff on a part-time or full-time basis. To be part of the brand, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Typical terms of agreement run for a period of ten years. At the conclusion of the term of agreement, you may qualify to renew your franchise if KidzArt believes that your franchise is performing up to par.
The overhead costs may be low because you may be able to operate your location as a home-based or mobile franchise. Your daily routine may involve managing trainers, monitoring locations, developing customers, and communicating with existing clients. The franchisor prepares you with tools and valuable tips before, during, and after training. You should expect to spend multiple days training at KidzArt headquarters in Jackson, Michigan. You may benefit from ongoing coaching calls that start a few weeks after formal training, where you'll learn more about teaching, organizing art classes, best implementation of practices, and marketing.
How To Open a KidzArt Franchise
If KidzArt sounds like the franchise for you, complete an information request form. You may then participate in an online registration process, where KidzArt will vet your suitability to hold a franchise license.
A franchise development team member may get in touch with you, taking you through the company's Franchise Disclosure Document to determine if KidzArt is the right fit for you. If you and KidzArt agree that you should move forward in the process, you may be invited to headquarters in Jackson, Michigan for a discovery day meeting with executives and other franchisees.
Company Overview
About KidzArt
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Art, Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring
- Founded
- 1997
- Parent Company
- kidzart
- Leadership
- Robert Denton, President & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
P.O. Box 525
Eaton Rapids, MI 48827-0525
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 5
- # of Units
- 25 (as of 2023)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a KidzArt franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $14,900 - $19,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $23,750 - $37,150
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- KidzArt has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- Classroom Training
- 38 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like KidzArt? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where KidzArt landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to KidzArt.
Mathnasium
Caring Transitions
Huntington Learning Center
Dream Vacations
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.