- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$1.1M - $5.8M
- Units as of 2022
-
24 20.0% over 3 years
Kids Learning Adventure (KLA) schools are designed to be developmentally appropriate for children by providing a highly accredited educational program that offers children endless learning opportunities.
KLA Schools was opened in downtown Miami by Candy and Roberto Ortega as a preschool and daycare in 2007. In the years following, they opened more schools in South Florida and began to franchise in 2009. The numbers continue to increase, with the vision of setting up new locations across the nation.
KLA Schools provide early childhood education inspired by the pioneering educational philosophies of Reggio Emilia's approach of nurturing children's natural abilities, aptitudes, and competencies through strategic outdoor and classroom experiences. The school caters to children in daycare, preschool, and kindergarten.
Why You May Want to Start a KLA Schools Franchise
KLA Schools may be suitable for franchisees with a strong passion for building up learners through early childhood education. At the core of the educational approach are process, collaboration, individuality, intentionality, and relationship. An ability to meet the net worth and liquid capital requirements may also help to ensure that you have the resources needed to run the school.
KLA Schools’ ranking and standing may also be a coveted quality. KLA Schools has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.
What Might Make a KLA Schools Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a KLA Schools franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Franchisees may be able to start a KLA Schools franchise at any location in the county because its unique learning setup and proven students' achievements could make the school desirable in many markets. Franchisees will find the location, recruit staff, provide the necessary learning resources, and enroll children.
Honorably discharged veterans can get up to 10% off their initial franchise fee. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the KLA Schools requirements.
How To Open a KLA Schools Franchise
To be part of the KLA Schools team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.
To open a KLA Schools franchise, a potential franchisee may need to check whether an area has enough children and a suitable location for their needs. The area should accommodate staff with the amenities they need, too. In return, the KLA Schools team will help franchisees with site selection, proprietary software, web development, advertising, demographics assessment, competition assessment, and training. The ongoing support ensures that the education offered meets the company set standards.
As you decide if opening a KLA Schools franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a KLA Schools franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may hinder growth.
Company Overview
About KLA Schools
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Childcare, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2007
- Parent Company
- KLA Holding LLC
- Leadership
- Roberto Ortega, President
- Corporate Address
-
1750 Coral Wy., #301
Miami, FL 33145
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2009 (14 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 12
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 24 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a KLA Schools franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $78,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $1,121,000 - $5,804,750
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $750,000 - $100,000,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $450,000 - $500,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchisee fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- KLA Schools has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 111 hours
- Classroom Training
- 130 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 30-35
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where KLA Schools landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
