Kids Learning Adventure (KLA) schools are designed to be developmentally appropriate for children by providing a highly accredited educational program that offers children endless learning opportunities.

KLA Schools was opened in downtown Miami by Candy and Roberto Ortega as a preschool and daycare in 2007. In the years following, they opened more schools in South Florida and began to franchise in 2009. The numbers continue to increase, with the vision of setting up new locations across the nation.

KLA Schools provide early childhood education inspired by the pioneering educational philosophies of Reggio Emilia's approach of nurturing children's natural abilities, aptitudes, and competencies through strategic outdoor and classroom experiences. The school caters to children in daycare, preschool, and kindergarten.

Why You May Want to Start a KLA Schools Franchise

KLA Schools may be suitable for franchisees with a strong passion for building up learners through early childhood education. At the core of the educational approach are process, collaboration, individuality, intentionality, and relationship. An ability to meet the net worth and liquid capital requirements may also help to ensure that you have the resources needed to run the school.

KLA Schools’ ranking and standing may also be a coveted quality. KLA Schools has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

What Might Make a KLA Schools Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a KLA Schools franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Franchisees may be able to start a KLA Schools franchise at any location in the county because its unique learning setup and proven students' achievements could make the school desirable in many markets. Franchisees will find the location, recruit staff, provide the necessary learning resources, and enroll children.

Honorably discharged veterans can get up to 10% off their initial franchise fee. A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their agreement if they meet the KLA Schools requirements.

How To Open a KLA Schools Franchise

To be part of the KLA Schools team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for the existence of ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees.

To open a KLA Schools franchise, a potential franchisee may need to check whether an area has enough children and a suitable location for their needs. The area should accommodate staff with the amenities they need, too. In return, the KLA Schools team will help franchisees with site selection, proprietary software, web development, advertising, demographics assessment, competition assessment, and training. The ongoing support ensures that the education offered meets the company set standards.

As you decide if opening a KLA Schools franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a KLA Schools franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may hinder growth.