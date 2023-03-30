LearningRx
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$125K - $175K
Units as of 2022
45 30% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

LearningRx is a training center that uses activities to build up an individual's intellectual skills. A main difference between the LearningRx method and regular tutoring may be that LearningRx focuses on identifying the skills behind learning and reinforcing them. Regular tutoring tends to focus on retaining information.

LearningRx was founded in 1986 and started franchising in 2003. However, its methods and programs result from a long developmental process dating back to the 1960s. LearningRx improved this trial and error process until its outcome was scientifically demonstrable and franchisable.

Why You May Want to Start a LearningRx Franchise

LearningRx typically shows results in improving major skills performed by the brain, such as memory, speed, and attention. If you are looking for a transformative, professional, and top educational company with which to open a franchise, then LearningRx might be the right choice for you. 

Being a franchisee with this company might give you a proven business model, systematic training programs that are effective on the brain, and a curriculum that fits most ages. As a franchisee, you might also have access to the company's web portal, where you may learn about franchisees' sales figures and business strategies to help you better position your business in your local market.

What Might Make a LearningRx a Good Choice?

To be part of the LearningRX team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You should also prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. Additional costs may include the initial training and material fee, opening and inventory expenses, computer equipment, proprietary software costs, and more. The financial investment size may also depend on the size of the territory you franchise.

LearningRx has partnered with third party financial lenders that may offer help covering the franchise fee, startup cost, equipment, inventory, and payroll.

LearningRx also may provide franchisees with an extensive support system, including comprehensive initial training, designed market materials, and advertising support to promote your new center.

How To Start a LearningRx Franchise

As you decide if opening a LearningRx franchise is the right decision for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a LearningRx franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible franchise growth. 

Also, before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. Speak to existing franchisees and the executive team during the franchising process to get a first-hand account of what it means to operate with the LearningRx brand. 

If you are interested in opening a LearningRx franchise, you may submit a franchise request form. If you are seen as a good fit, a LearningRx franchise representative may reach out to you to begin the process. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About LearningRx

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1986
Parent Company
LearningRx Inc.
Leadership
Kim Hanson, CEO
Corporate Address
5085 List Dr., #200
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
16
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
45 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a LearningRx franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$23,000 - $35,000
Initial Investment
$125,000 - $175,000
Net Worth Requirement
$150,000 - $250,000
Cash Requirement
$33,000 - $45,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-8%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
LearningRx has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
36 hours
Classroom Training
35 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
8-16
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like LearningRx? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where LearningRx landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to LearningRx.

Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services

In-home tutoring
Request Info

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Joint Chiropractic, The

Chiropractic services
Ranked #57
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing