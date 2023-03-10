Lice Clinics of America was founded in 2006 and started franchising in 2013 after making an innovative technological breakthrough proven to kill 99.2 percent of head-lice and their eggs in just one treatment.

The medical device used during treatment has been cleared and patented by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). Besides offering Lice Clinics of America consumers a dependable option to topical shampoos and pesticides, Lice Clinics of America sets itself apart from other companies by providing effective, safe, and fast lice treatment options.

Why You May Want to Start a Lice Clinics of America Franchise

If you are a franchisee with a combination of business operational knowledge and a passion for proven franchise models, then opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise may be the right decision for you. The Lice Clinics of America business model is fully scalable, with each Lice Clinics of America expanding as clients and the market share increase. Franchisees can also open Lice Clinics of America franchises in multiple locations.

Lice Clinics of America will train you on operating your business and help you eliminate the risk of failure that comes with new and unfamiliar setups. You will also have access to their newly established Lice Clinics of America franchise marketing plans. All these are steps taken to ensure that your Lice Clinics of America franchise is up and running in no time.

The Lice Clinics of America pricing policy is set at a premium level, based on the customers' needs, the urgency of services, and the required solution. After establishing your Lice Clinics of America franchise, you can provide full-range treatment options, including both professional and do-it-yourself treatments, to help you create multiple avenues for your business.

What Might Make a Lice Clinics of America a Good Choice?

To be part of the Lice Clinics of America team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important to prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty and renewal fees.

Lice Clinics of America also may offer premium pricing services, low overhead costs, and easily manageable operations, which could allow you to grow as a franchisee. After opening your Lice Clinics of America franchise, you will be joining a network of over 190 operational Lice Clinics of America locations in the United States, with many Lice Clinics of America franchisees owning multiple units.

How Do You Open a Lice Clinics of America Franchise?

To begin the process of opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise, you should submit a franchise request form. If you are a good fit, a brand representative may contact you to continue the process.

Lice Clinics of America may require additional information on your skills and entrepreneurial experience in managing and running a franchise, as well as more about yourself. This information will help the brand understand you better and decide whether you are the right match for them.

As you debate if opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise is for you, it may be a good idea to speak to a financial planner and a franchise attorney. You should also complete your due diligence process of exploring the brand and your local market.