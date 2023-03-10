Lice Clinics of America

Lice Clinics of America

Lice-treatment services and products
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$68K - $105K
Units as of 2020
205 9.0% over 3 years
Lice Clinics of America was founded in 2006 and started franchising in 2013 after making an innovative technological breakthrough proven to kill 99.2 percent of head-lice and their eggs in just one treatment.

The medical device used during treatment has been cleared and patented by the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). Besides offering Lice Clinics of America consumers a dependable option to topical shampoos and pesticides, Lice Clinics of America sets itself apart from other companies by providing effective, safe, and fast lice treatment options.

Why You May Want to Start a Lice Clinics of America Franchise

If you are a franchisee with a combination of business operational knowledge and a passion for proven franchise models, then opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise may be the right decision for you. The Lice Clinics of America business model is fully scalable, with each Lice Clinics of America expanding as clients and the market share increase. Franchisees can also open Lice Clinics of America franchises in multiple locations.

Lice Clinics of America will train you on operating your business and help you eliminate the risk of failure that comes with new and unfamiliar setups. You will also have access to their newly established Lice Clinics of America franchise marketing plans. All these are steps taken to ensure that your Lice Clinics of America franchise is up and running in no time.

The Lice Clinics of America pricing policy is set at a premium level, based on the customers' needs, the urgency of services, and the required solution. After establishing your Lice Clinics of America franchise, you can provide full-range treatment options, including both professional and do-it-yourself treatments, to help you create multiple avenues for your business.

What Might Make a Lice Clinics of America a Good Choice?

To be part of the Lice Clinics of America team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. It is also important to prepare yourself for ongoing fees, including royalty and renewal fees. 

Lice Clinics of America also may offer premium pricing services, low overhead costs, and easily manageable operations, which could allow you to grow as a franchisee. After opening your Lice Clinics of America franchise, you will be joining a network of over 190 operational Lice Clinics of America locations in the United States, with many Lice Clinics of America franchisees owning multiple units. 

How Do You Open a Lice Clinics of America Franchise?

To begin the process of opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise, you should submit a franchise request form. If you are a good fit, a brand representative may contact you to continue the process. 

Lice Clinics of America may require additional information on your skills and entrepreneurial experience in managing and running a franchise, as well as more about yourself. This information will help the brand understand you better and decide whether you are the right match for them.

As you debate if opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise is for you, it may be a good idea to speak to a financial planner and a franchise attorney. You should also complete your due diligence process of exploring the brand and your local market. 

Company Overview

About Lice Clinics of America

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Health Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
Founded
2006
Leadership
Claire Roberts, CEO
Corporate Address
154 E. Myrtle Ave., #304
Murray, UT 84107
Social
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
32
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
205 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Lice Clinics of America franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$42,000
Initial Investment
$68,000 - $104,500
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$35/treatment
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Lice Clinics of America has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
3 hours
Classroom Training
13 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Lice Clinics of America landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
