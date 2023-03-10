Little Medical School
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$38K - $222K
Units as of 2022
39 25% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Little Medical School was founded in 2010 in St. Louis, Missouri, by Dr. Mary Mason. Little Medical School is a mobile business that offers franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs and operates by bringing science, medicine, and the significance of good health to children using entertaining methods. 

With a Little Medical School franchise, children and young adults between ages 3 and 14 will be educated on health science while having fun. Kids are encouraged to dress like clinical officers, doctors, veterinarians, or nurses to role-play. The participants are then introduced to, and have the opportunity to learn about, medical equipment while striving to better understand the medical world.

Little Medical School began franchising in 2014. Since doing so, Little Medical School has expanded to over 30 U.S. franchises, as well as more than a dozen internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Little Medical School Franchise

Little Medical School's operations may be simple. They also may offer low startup costs and a royalty waiver for the first two months of operations. Their franchise model allows franchisees to run this business from their home or another facility, which should help keep the overhead low. The end goal of each Little Medical School franchise is to grow it into a thriving and gratifying business for the franchisee.

With a Little Medical School franchise, you do not need to have experience running a business, teaching, or even a medical background. The franchisor will provide you with the curriculum, necessary tools, and training to run your business. Some of their programs include a blend of interactive after-school programs including birthday parties, summer camps, boy scouts, preschool activities, and other special entertainment events.

What Might Make a Little Medical School Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Little Medical School team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. 

Although Little Medical School does not offer any in-house financial assistance, the company has partnered with third-party financial lenders that can help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable. 

Little Medical School also has medical experience, business management expertise, training, and support available for your benefit. The training will cover classroom management, technology tools, and curriculum. They also offer operations manuals, videos, marketing materials, and more.

Little Medical School programs are typically fairly easy to instruct and follow. Little Medical School can book various venues, including schools, libraries, birthday parties, daycares, and churches. These classes may significantly impact the kids by providing career options, awareness, and a hands-on experience.

How To Open a Little Medical School Franchise 

As you decide if opening a Little Medical School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Medical School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Medical School franchising team questions. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Little Medical School

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2010
Parent Company
LMS Franchising
Leadership
Mary Mason, President
Corporate Address
11960 Westline Industrial Dr., #355
St. Louis, MO 63146
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
39 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Little Medical School franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $40,000
Initial Investment
$38,200 - $221,900
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Little Medical School offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs
Third Party Financing
Little Medical School has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
11 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
2-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Little Medical School? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Little Medical School landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Little Medical School.

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Request Info

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing