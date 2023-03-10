Little Medical School was founded in 2010 in St. Louis, Missouri, by Dr. Mary Mason. Little Medical School is a mobile business that offers franchise opportunities to entrepreneurs and operates by bringing science, medicine, and the significance of good health to children using entertaining methods.

With a Little Medical School franchise, children and young adults between ages 3 and 14 will be educated on health science while having fun. Kids are encouraged to dress like clinical officers, doctors, veterinarians, or nurses to role-play. The participants are then introduced to, and have the opportunity to learn about, medical equipment while striving to better understand the medical world.

Little Medical School began franchising in 2014. Since doing so, Little Medical School has expanded to over 30 U.S. franchises, as well as more than a dozen internationally.

Why You May Want to Start a Little Medical School Franchise

Little Medical School's operations may be simple. They also may offer low startup costs and a royalty waiver for the first two months of operations. Their franchise model allows franchisees to run this business from their home or another facility, which should help keep the overhead low. The end goal of each Little Medical School franchise is to grow it into a thriving and gratifying business for the franchisee.

With a Little Medical School franchise, you do not need to have experience running a business, teaching, or even a medical background. The franchisor will provide you with the curriculum, necessary tools, and training to run your business. Some of their programs include a blend of interactive after-school programs including birthday parties, summer camps, boy scouts, preschool activities, and other special entertainment events.

What Might Make a Little Medical School Franchise a Good Choice?

To be part of the Little Medical School team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Although Little Medical School does not offer any in-house financial assistance, the company has partnered with third-party financial lenders that can help qualified franchisees cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, and accounts receivable.

Little Medical School also has medical experience, business management expertise, training, and support available for your benefit. The training will cover classroom management, technology tools, and curriculum. They also offer operations manuals, videos, marketing materials, and more.

Little Medical School programs are typically fairly easy to instruct and follow. Little Medical School can book various venues, including schools, libraries, birthday parties, daycares, and churches. These classes may significantly impact the kids by providing career options, awareness, and a hands-on experience.

How To Open a Little Medical School Franchise

As you decide if opening a Little Medical School franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Little Medical School franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Little Medical School franchising team questions.