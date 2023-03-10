Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$34K - $83K
- Units as of 2022
-
192 17% over 3 years
Mr. Sandless is the foremost wood floor refinisher in the world, with a global presence in multiple countries around the world. The company offers a revolutionary wood refinishing system that is in high demand across the globe. Mr. Sandless opened its first store in 2004. It provides unique refinishing for wooden floors, VCT, linoleum, concrete, slate, and laminate flooring.
This service has enabled the franchise to be a major player in the cleaning market since it started franchising in 2005. Although it began with just 12 sites, the Mr. Sandless franchise has grown to have a major presence in the U.S., as well as countries around the world.
Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Sandless Franchise
Mr. Sandless is a leading franchise in the cleaning industry. The Mr. Sandless brand has a business model that is easy to learn. With a bit of experience, you can become a franchisee under the umbrella of this global organization.
With Mr. Sandless, a floor seal takes just hours when it may take days for other companies. The company strives to make its floors shine better, last longer, and become more balanced. Headquartered in Aston, Pennsylvania, the company is committed to providing business opportunities for franchisees in the company's communities.
The cleaning giant serves its host communities in other capacities, too. For every floor it refinishes, the franchise donates $1 to two organizations carrying value research into curing diseases and cancers that cause high mortality rates in young children.
What Might Make a Mr. Sandless Franchise a Good Choice?
Extensive and continuous training and support for franchisees with Mr. Sandless are on the table, alongside aggressive advertising and branding – this includes customized television commercials, internet advertising, and company branding.
The franchise offers other support options, including proprietary software, franchise intranet platform (to connect with other franchises), field operations, security/safety procedures, online support, grand opening, a toll-free support line, and newsletters.
The cleaning franchise offers an initial training program of a few dozen hours for new franchisees. This program includes multiple hours in the classroom and many hours of on-the-job training. If you're having financial issues, Mr. Sandless also has working relationships with third-party lenders that may offer financing to help with franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.
How Do You Start a Mr. Sandless Franchise?
To get started with a Mr. Sandless franchise, you will need a vehicle, business insurance, equipment and solution package, business cell phone, and advertising. To be part of the Mr. Sandless team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.
You may want to contact an attorney or money manager before getting too deep into the process of opening a franchise in order to assure that you are financially stable enough to open a franchise.
The first step to becoming a Mr. Sandless franchisee is to request franchising information. If the brand has a desire to franchise with you, you may get invited to a webinar. After which, a company franchise representative may get in touch if both parties are interested in pursuing a franchise relationship.
Company Overview
About Mr. Sandless
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Wood Refinishing, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
- Founded
- 2004
- Parent Company
- Mr. Sandless Franchise LLC
- Leadership
- Daniel Praz, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
2970 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA 19014
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 192 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Sandless franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $15,000 - $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $33,810 - $83,060
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $25,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $15,000 - $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off equipment package
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%+
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Mr. Sandless has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16-47 hours
- Classroom Training
- 1-11 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Mr. Sandless? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Mr. Sandless landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Mr. Sandless ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mr. Sandless.
School of Rock
Ace Handyman Services
CarePatrol
Kitchen Tune-Up
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.