Mr. Sandless
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$34K - $83K
Units as of 2022
192 17% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Mr. Sandless is the foremost wood floor refinisher in the world, with a global presence in multiple countries around the world. The company offers a revolutionary wood refinishing system that is in high demand across the globe. Mr. Sandless opened its first store in 2004. It provides unique refinishing for wooden floors, VCT, linoleum, concrete, slate, and laminate flooring.

This service has enabled the franchise to be a major player in the cleaning market since it started franchising in 2005. Although it began with just 12 sites, the Mr. Sandless franchise has grown to have a major presence in the U.S., as well as countries around the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Sandless Franchise

Mr. Sandless is a leading franchise in the cleaning industry. The Mr. Sandless brand has a business model that is easy to learn. With a bit of experience, you can become a franchisee under the umbrella of this global organization.

With Mr. Sandless, a floor seal takes just hours when it may take days for other companies. The company strives to make its floors shine better, last longer, and become more balanced. Headquartered in Aston, Pennsylvania, the company is committed to providing business opportunities for franchisees in the company's communities. 

The cleaning giant serves its host communities in other capacities, too. For every floor it refinishes, the franchise donates $1 to two organizations carrying value research into curing diseases and cancers that cause high mortality rates in young children.

What Might Make a Mr. Sandless Franchise a Good Choice?

Extensive and continuous training and support for franchisees with Mr. Sandless are on the table, alongside aggressive advertising and branding – this includes customized television commercials, internet advertising, and company branding.

The franchise offers other support options, including proprietary software, franchise intranet platform (to connect with other franchises), field operations, security/safety procedures, online support, grand opening, a toll-free support line, and newsletters. 

The cleaning franchise offers an initial training program of a few dozen hours for new franchisees. This program includes multiple hours in the classroom and many hours of on-the-job training. If you're having financial issues, Mr. Sandless also has working relationships with third-party lenders that may offer financing to help with franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How Do You Start a Mr. Sandless Franchise? 

To get started with a Mr. Sandless franchise, you will need a vehicle, business insurance, equipment and solution package, business cell phone, and advertising. To be part of the Mr. Sandless team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.

You may want to contact an attorney or money manager before getting too deep into the process of opening a franchise in order to assure that you are financially stable enough to open a franchise.

The first step to becoming a Mr. Sandless franchisee is to request franchising information. If the brand has a desire to franchise with you, you may get invited to a webinar. After which, a company franchise representative may get in touch if both parties are interested in pursuing a franchise relationship. 

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Mr. Sandless

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Wood Refinishing, Building & Remodeling, Building Services
Founded
2004
Parent Company
Mr. Sandless Franchise LLC
Leadership
Daniel Praz, CEO
Corporate Address
2970 Concord Rd.
Aston, PA 19014
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
192 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Mr. Sandless franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000 - $30,000
Initial Investment
$33,810 - $83,060
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$15,000 - $25,000
Veteran Incentives
50% off equipment package
Royalty Fee
6%+
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Mr. Sandless has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16-47 hours
Classroom Training
1-11 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Mr. Sandless? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Mr. Sandless landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Mr. Sandless ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #87 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Mr. Sandless.

School of Rock

Music education
Ranked #184
Request Info

Ace Handyman Services

Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements
Ranked #238
Learn More

CarePatrol

Senior living placement, referral, and consulting
Request Info

Kitchen Tune-Up

Residential and commercial kitchen and bath remodeling
Ranked #263
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing