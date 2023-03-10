Mr. Sandless is the foremost wood floor refinisher in the world, with a global presence in multiple countries around the world. The company offers a revolutionary wood refinishing system that is in high demand across the globe. Mr. Sandless opened its first store in 2004. It provides unique refinishing for wooden floors, VCT, linoleum, concrete, slate, and laminate flooring.

This service has enabled the franchise to be a major player in the cleaning market since it started franchising in 2005. Although it began with just 12 sites, the Mr. Sandless franchise has grown to have a major presence in the U.S., as well as countries around the world.

Why You May Want to Start a Mr. Sandless Franchise

Mr. Sandless is a leading franchise in the cleaning industry. The Mr. Sandless brand has a business model that is easy to learn. With a bit of experience, you can become a franchisee under the umbrella of this global organization.

With Mr. Sandless, a floor seal takes just hours when it may take days for other companies. The company strives to make its floors shine better, last longer, and become more balanced. Headquartered in Aston, Pennsylvania, the company is committed to providing business opportunities for franchisees in the company's communities.

The cleaning giant serves its host communities in other capacities, too. For every floor it refinishes, the franchise donates $1 to two organizations carrying value research into curing diseases and cancers that cause high mortality rates in young children.

What Might Make a Mr. Sandless Franchise a Good Choice?

Extensive and continuous training and support for franchisees with Mr. Sandless are on the table, alongside aggressive advertising and branding – this includes customized television commercials, internet advertising, and company branding.

The franchise offers other support options, including proprietary software, franchise intranet platform (to connect with other franchises), field operations, security/safety procedures, online support, grand opening, a toll-free support line, and newsletters.

The cleaning franchise offers an initial training program of a few dozen hours for new franchisees. This program includes multiple hours in the classroom and many hours of on-the-job training. If you're having financial issues, Mr. Sandless also has working relationships with third-party lenders that may offer financing to help with franchise fees, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

How Do You Start a Mr. Sandless Franchise?

To get started with a Mr. Sandless franchise, you will need a vehicle, business insurance, equipment and solution package, business cell phone, and advertising. To be part of the Mr. Sandless team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup costs.

You may want to contact an attorney or money manager before getting too deep into the process of opening a franchise in order to assure that you are financially stable enough to open a franchise.

The first step to becoming a Mr. Sandless franchisee is to request franchising information. If the brand has a desire to franchise with you, you may get invited to a webinar. After which, a company franchise representative may get in touch if both parties are interested in pursuing a franchise relationship.