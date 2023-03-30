FREE Franchise Guide!
When you see a list of drinks that includes beer with Chamoy sauce spread around the glass rim and Jolly Ranchers and sour gummy worms thrown in for good measure, you should know that something is different. At Nash + Tender, this may happen. While Nash + Tender's menu concentrates on American chicken dishes, what differentiates this restaurant may be its sauces. Customers may choose from a sauce range that runs from no spice to dangerously hot. 

Nash + Tender restaurants tend to be informal and friendly. Customers are made welcome and encouraged to feel at home. If they wish, customers can order online or carry out. 

The first Nash + Tender location opened in 2019. It opened itself up to franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to expand its reach.

Why You May Want To Start a Nash + Tender Franchise

Potential Nash + Tender franchisees need to have good people skills. They will need to motivate their hard-working team, be a strong leader, and lead by example. Their personality should reflect the warm and friendly atmosphere that may make a Nash + Tender restaurant so special. 

A franchisee will be responsible for the daily smooth running of the business to ensure the location meets Nash + Tender's high levels of quality and customer service. The franchisee will also ensure that the business is on track and meeting its goals.

What Might Make a Nash + Tender Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Nash + Tender franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Nash + Tender franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and other renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Nash + Tender has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee, startup, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll if you qualify.

How To Open a Nash + Tender Franchise

As you decide if opening a Nash + Tender franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Nash + Tender franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Nash + Tender franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, Nash + Tender provides full support to their franchisees. They will help you select a location, give you marketing support, and help in developing your website, all before you open your doors. Additionally, franchisees will spend many hours of on-the-job training and another several in the classroom.

Company Overview

About Nash + Tender

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2019
Leadership
Jimmy Isail Sierra, CEO
Corporate Address
222 N. El Dorado St., #B1
Stockton, CA 95202

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Florida, Texas

# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Nash + Tender franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$175,300 - $314,950
Net Worth Requirement
$175,300 - $314,950
Cash Requirement
$175,300 - $314,950
Royalty Fee
4-4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Nash + Tender has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
70 hours
Classroom Training
10 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
