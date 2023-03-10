On The Marc Training

On The Marc Training takes physical fitness classes to a client's home or office. On The Marc Training opened its first location in Great Neck, New York, in 2013. It began offering franchises in 2019.

On The Marc Training works with franchises throughout the United States. They believe their business model is simple: a trainer takes fitness equipment to a client's premises and helps the client complete a physical fitness program. 

Why You May Want To Start an On The Marc Training Franchise

Franchisees may be given continuous support with an On The Marc Training franchise. The company also offers a comprehensive training program. One of the most unique features of On The Marc Training is that franchisees may be given 365 pre-designed workouts that can be used as is, or to form the base of a tailored program for their clients.

You likely do not need any specific qualifications to be an On The Marc Training franchisee. However, some experience in physical training would be a definite plus. Since trainers have direct contact with clients, this opportunity might suit someone who is outgoing, friendly, and motivating to others.

What Might Make an On The Marc Training Franchise a Good Choice?

On The Marc Training believes it has something for everyone. The trainer can provide general fitness programs, help with weight control, run a series of rehabilitation classes for those recovering from accidents or surgery, and give advice on nutrition. The sessions can be one-to-one or for a group and can be held in the client's home, place of business, or online. 

The trainers at On The Marc Training typically bring all the necessary equipment in a company van. They may offer sessions seven days a week with multiple time slots so clients can schedule sessions to suit their schedules. A prospective On The Marc Training client may be able to book a free session, which could be a great chance to market your service. The fitness programs may be affordable, convenient, and for all age groups.

As an On The Marc Training franchisee, you may be representing a reputable company where people trust you to provide a consistent, high-quality program. Their franchisees are expected to be ambassadors for On The Marc Training values, as they may oversee day-to-day operations unless they act as absentee owners.

How To Open an On The Marc Training Franchise

To be part of the On The Marc Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with On The Marc Training, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the On The Marc Training franchising team questions. Additionally, you should decide if there is a potential market for an On The Marc Training location in your chosen area. 

Company Overview

About On The Marc Training

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness
Founded
2013
Leadership
Marc Buccellato, CEO
Corporate Address
55 Watermill Ln.
Great Neck, NY 11021
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
2 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a On The Marc Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$18,000
Initial Investment
$52,280 - $71,270
Net Worth Requirement
$60,000 - $80,000
Cash Requirement
$30,000 - $50,000
Veteran Incentives
$3,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
On The Marc Training has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
15 hours
Classroom Training
25 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
