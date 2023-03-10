On The Marc Training takes physical fitness classes to a client's home or office. On The Marc Training opened its first location in Great Neck, New York, in 2013. It began offering franchises in 2019.

On The Marc Training works with franchises throughout the United States. They believe their business model is simple: a trainer takes fitness equipment to a client's premises and helps the client complete a physical fitness program.

Why You May Want To Start an On The Marc Training Franchise

Franchisees may be given continuous support with an On The Marc Training franchise. The company also offers a comprehensive training program. One of the most unique features of On The Marc Training is that franchisees may be given 365 pre-designed workouts that can be used as is, or to form the base of a tailored program for their clients.

You likely do not need any specific qualifications to be an On The Marc Training franchisee. However, some experience in physical training would be a definite plus. Since trainers have direct contact with clients, this opportunity might suit someone who is outgoing, friendly, and motivating to others.

What Might Make an On The Marc Training Franchise a Good Choice?

On The Marc Training believes it has something for everyone. The trainer can provide general fitness programs, help with weight control, run a series of rehabilitation classes for those recovering from accidents or surgery, and give advice on nutrition. The sessions can be one-to-one or for a group and can be held in the client's home, place of business, or online.

The trainers at On The Marc Training typically bring all the necessary equipment in a company van. They may offer sessions seven days a week with multiple time slots so clients can schedule sessions to suit their schedules. A prospective On The Marc Training client may be able to book a free session, which could be a great chance to market your service. The fitness programs may be affordable, convenient, and for all age groups.

As an On The Marc Training franchisee, you may be representing a reputable company where people trust you to provide a consistent, high-quality program. Their franchisees are expected to be ambassadors for On The Marc Training values, as they may oversee day-to-day operations unless they act as absentee owners.

How To Open an On The Marc Training Franchise

To be part of the On The Marc Training team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement with On The Marc Training, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the On The Marc Training franchising team questions. Additionally, you should decide if there is a potential market for an On The Marc Training location in your chosen area.