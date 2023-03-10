Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$17K - $98K
- Units as of 2020
-
25 19.0% over 3 years
One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports strives to be a fun and safe youth sports program, offering all manner of sports under one umbrella. One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports offers a competitive environment for families, thereby preparing young and talented athletes for the future. Bonnie McMahon and her husband started One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports in 2012 to provide a better game-day experience for players and parents.
Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports has been franchising since 2012 and intends to expand across the United States. With several units in operation, One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports offers an opportunity for franchisees interested in sports and the growth of the youth in their various sporting talents.
Why You May Want to Start a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Franchise
If you’re the sporting type and enjoy getting paid for a service you know you can provide, then opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise may be a good decision for you. On top of being a sports-lover, you’ll need to be business oriented, with strong leadership and interpersonal skills. Most of all, you’ll need to have fun.
It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise.
What Might Make a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
To be part of the One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise term lasts for seven years and may be renewable if you meet company qualifications.
How To Open a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Franchise
As you decide if opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity to see if a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, perform your due diligence and perhaps speak to existing franchisees and ask the One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchising team questions.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may get support, including advertising templates, social media assistance, website development and marketing tools, site selection, and the grand opening. They also may train you regarding security and safety features, offer you field operations and online support, and get you hooked up to the Franchisee Intranet platform.
Franchisees also get several dozen hours of both classroom and on-the-job training, as well as multiple additional on-site training visits from the One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports corporate team.
Company Overview
About One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Fitness Programs
- Founded
- 2012
- Parent Company
- One Sports Nation LLC
- Leadership
- Bonnie McMahon, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
26716 N. 10th Ln.
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2012 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 2
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:
- # of Units
- 25 (as of 2020)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $9,900 - $19,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $16,647 - $98,247
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee for One Sports Nation ($19,900)
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $100/mo.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 7 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28 hours
- Classroom Training
- 32 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Grand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
