One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$17K - $98K
Units as of 2020
25 19.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports strives to be a fun and safe youth sports program, offering all manner of sports under one umbrella. One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports offers a competitive environment for families, thereby preparing young and talented athletes for the future. Bonnie McMahon and her husband started One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports in 2012 to provide a better game-day experience for players and parents. 

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports has been franchising since 2012 and intends to expand across the United States. With several units in operation, One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports offers an opportunity for franchisees interested in sports and the growth of the youth in their various sporting talents.

Why You May Want to Start a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Franchise

If you’re the sporting type and enjoy getting paid for a service you know you can provide, then opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise may be a good decision for you. On top of being a sports-lover, you’ll need to be business oriented, with strong leadership and interpersonal skills. Most of all, you’ll need to have fun.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise.

What Might Make a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. A typical franchise term lasts for seven years and may be renewable if you meet company qualifications. 

How To Open a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports Franchise

As you decide if opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity to see if a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise would do well in your community. Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, perform your due diligence and perhaps speak to existing franchisees and ask the One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchising team questions.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may get support, including advertising templates, social media assistance, website development and marketing tools, site selection, and the grand opening. They also may train you regarding security and safety features, offer you field operations and online support, and get you hooked up to the Franchisee Intranet platform.

Franchisees also get several dozen hours of both classroom and on-the-job training, as well as multiple additional on-site training visits from the One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports corporate team.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Fitness Programs
Founded
2012
Parent Company
One Sports Nation LLC
Leadership
Bonnie McMahon, CEO
Corporate Address
26716 N. 10th Ln.
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2012 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states:

# of Units
25 (as of 2020)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$9,900 - $19,900
Initial Investment
$16,647 - $98,247
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee for One Sports Nation ($19,900)
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
$100/mo.
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
32 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to One Sports Nation/Fun Size Sports.

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info

Pool Scouts

Pool cleaning and maintenance
Ranked #475
Request Info

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Mathnasium

Math tutoring
Ranked #95
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing