Founded in 1983 by Eric Roudi, OpenWorks is a national commercial cleaning service provider. OpenWorks serves healthcare, education, manufacturing, and property management businesses by keeping their facilities clean, safe, and healthy.

Aside from cleaning, OpenWorks provides pest control, electrical and lighting, landscape maintenance, plumbing, and supply replenishment.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, OpenWorks delivers its trademarked, specialized TotalWorks commercial cleaning, disinfection, and integrated facilities services. OpenWorks may have a network of elite service providers in the United States.

Since beginning to franchise in 1988, OpenWorks has opened more than 600 franchises in select states around the United States.

Why You May Want To Start an OpenWorks Franchise

OpenWorks is looking for smart, hardworking, and strategic-thinking franchisees willing to put in the work necessary to build a successful business. No matter how an OpenWorks franchisee chooses to scale their operation, big or small, the company will expect you to operate your location to its fullest potential.

Not only should OpenWorks franchisees be passionate about improving work and home environments for customers, service providers, and employees, but they should also be willing to learn and implement a proven business model.

What Might Make an OpenWorks Franchise a Good Choice?

OpenWorks may come with a set of customers that a franchisee do not need to secure themselves. This is by design; OpenWorks’ national sales team handles client accounts. So whether you're a new OpenWorks franchisee or an existing business owner that wishes to expand their reach by franchising, OpenWorks may have customers to add to your list of serviceable customers.

To be part of the OpenWorks team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

How To Open an OpenWorks Franchise

An OpenWorks franchise typically gives out as much as you give in. Though franchise support includes features that allow you to focus on the actual job, it is always good to know your potential audience. Coming to the table with this knowledge may show OpenWorks’ corporate team that you're dedicated to the brand. So, as you undertake a screening and disclosure process that will take several weeks, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity.

Research the brand and your local area to see if an OpenWorks franchise would do well in your community. See if your community allows you room to grow and if not, ask about how local and regional territories work within the franchise. This will be especially important to know to calculate your potential employees' commute times.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive support from the OpenWorks brand throughout the franchising process. OpenWorks offers ongoing training that may help you and your team stay updated on the latest cleaning technologies and internal opportunities.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate an OpenWorks franchise.