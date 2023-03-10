Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$170K - $672K
- Units as of 2022
-
53 18% over 3 years
Oxxo Care Cleaners is an eco-friendly dry cleaning service giving customers a whole new garment care experience. The dry cleaning franchise uses biodegradable cleaning solvents and European high-tech equipment and offers plenty of rewards to loyal customers.
Established in 2001, Oxxo Care Cleaners opened its franchising doors the following year. The company currently has more than 40 units across the United States and almost a dozen overseas.
Oxxo Care Cleaners is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.
Why You May Want to Start an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise
As a national brand, Oxxo Care Cleaners gives you the advantage of market credibility. They provide protected territories, which means your location will be exclusive to you, with zero competition by other Oxxo Care Cleaners franchises. Moreover, the business model allows for semi-absentee ownership, which means you may not have to be tied to your shop. Instead, you'll have plenty of room to seek new opportunities for expansion and perfect your strategy.
The level of franchisor support seems more in-depth than some other cleaning franchises. As a franchisee, you will have access to software customized to your dry cleaning service's needs. That means you may be able to go about your business with excellent operational and financial efficiency.
What Might Make an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise a Good Choice?
Oxxo Care Cleaners prides itself in its revolutionary, all-convenient 24/7 ATM pick-up service feature and traditional by-hand ironing, preventing damage that usually comes with industrial pressing. Garment specialists meticulously inspect all clothing items before they are returned to customers to boot.
To open your own Oxxo Care Cleaners location, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A franchise term typically lasts for ten years and is renewable once you satisfy specific requirements.
Oxxo Care Cleaners does not provide in-house financing. However, it has relationships with lending partners to help you cover your franchise fee, startup cost, inventory, and equipment.
How To Open an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise
Applying for an Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise is a simple process. Fill out an application form to express your interest in becoming a franchisee. After reviewing the form, a representative may contact you and ask for more information. This will serve as your chance to ask for more information about the company, as well. The goal is to see if Oxxo Care Cleaners provides what you're looking for and vice versa.
If you meet the company's financial criteria, you may move through the application process quickly. You'll have several talks with the team as you learn more details about the business. You will review the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and contact current franchisees for validation.
If everything checks out, you may sign the franchise agreement and pay your initial fees. You'll soon be on your way to building and opening your very own Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise.
Company Overview
About Oxxo Care Cleaners
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
- Founded
- 2001
- Parent Company
- International Cleaners Corp.
- Leadership
- Salomon Mishaan, President
- Corporate Address
-
1874 N. Young Cir.
Hollywood, FL 33020
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2002 (21 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 9
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America
- # of Units
- 53 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $36,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $169,500 - $672,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $800,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $280,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Oxxo Care Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 28 hours
- Classroom Training
- 52 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 4-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Oxxo Care Cleaners? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Oxxo Care Cleaners landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Oxxo Care Cleaners.
uBreakiFix
UPS Store, The
HomeVestors of America
Realty One Group
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.