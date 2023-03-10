Oxxo Care Cleaners is an eco-friendly dry cleaning service giving customers a whole new garment care experience. The dry cleaning franchise uses biodegradable cleaning solvents and European high-tech equipment and offers plenty of rewards to loyal customers.

Established in 2001, Oxxo Care Cleaners opened its franchising doors the following year. The company currently has more than 40 units across the United States and almost a dozen overseas.

Oxxo Care Cleaners is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Why You May Want to Start an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise

As a national brand, Oxxo Care Cleaners gives you the advantage of market credibility. They provide protected territories, which means your location will be exclusive to you, with zero competition by other Oxxo Care Cleaners franchises. Moreover, the business model allows for semi-absentee ownership, which means you may not have to be tied to your shop. Instead, you'll have plenty of room to seek new opportunities for expansion and perfect your strategy.

The level of franchisor support seems more in-depth than some other cleaning franchises. As a franchisee, you will have access to software customized to your dry cleaning service's needs. That means you may be able to go about your business with excellent operational and financial efficiency.

What Might Make an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise a Good Choice?

Oxxo Care Cleaners prides itself in its revolutionary, all-convenient 24/7 ATM pick-up service feature and traditional by-hand ironing, preventing damage that usually comes with industrial pressing. Garment specialists meticulously inspect all clothing items before they are returned to customers to boot.

To open your own Oxxo Care Cleaners location, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A franchise term typically lasts for ten years and is renewable once you satisfy specific requirements.

Oxxo Care Cleaners does not provide in-house financing. However, it has relationships with lending partners to help you cover your franchise fee, startup cost, inventory, and equipment.

How To Open an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise

Applying for an Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise is a simple process. Fill out an application form to express your interest in becoming a franchisee. After reviewing the form, a representative may contact you and ask for more information. This will serve as your chance to ask for more information about the company, as well. The goal is to see if Oxxo Care Cleaners provides what you're looking for and vice versa.

If you meet the company's financial criteria, you may move through the application process quickly. You'll have several talks with the team as you learn more details about the business. You will review the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and contact current franchisees for validation.

If everything checks out, you may sign the franchise agreement and pay your initial fees. You'll soon be on your way to building and opening your very own Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise.