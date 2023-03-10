Oxxo Care Cleaners
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$170K - $672K
Units as of 2022
53 18% over 3 years
Oxxo Care Cleaners is an eco-friendly dry cleaning service giving customers a whole new garment care experience. The dry cleaning franchise uses biodegradable cleaning solvents and European high-tech equipment and offers plenty of rewards to loyal customers. 

Established in 2001, Oxxo Care Cleaners opened its franchising doors the following year. The company currently has more than 40 units across the United States and almost a dozen overseas. 

Oxxo Care Cleaners is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

Why You May Want to Start an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise

As a national brand, Oxxo Care Cleaners gives you the advantage of market credibility. They provide protected territories, which means your location will be exclusive to you, with zero competition by other Oxxo Care Cleaners franchises. Moreover, the business model allows for semi-absentee ownership, which means you may not have to be tied to your shop. Instead, you'll have plenty of room to seek new opportunities for expansion and perfect your strategy.

The level of franchisor support seems more in-depth than some other cleaning franchises. As a franchisee, you will have access to software customized to your dry cleaning service's needs. That means you may be able to go about your business with excellent operational and financial efficiency.

What Might Make an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise a Good Choice?

Oxxo Care Cleaners prides itself in its revolutionary, all-convenient 24/7 ATM pick-up service feature and traditional by-hand ironing, preventing damage that usually comes with industrial pressing. Garment specialists meticulously inspect all clothing items before they are returned to customers to boot.

To open your own Oxxo Care Cleaners location, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. A franchise term typically lasts for ten years and is renewable once you satisfy specific requirements.

Oxxo Care Cleaners does not provide in-house financing. However, it has relationships with lending partners to help you cover your franchise fee, startup cost, inventory, and equipment.

How To Open an Oxxo Care Cleaners Franchise

Applying for an Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise is a simple process. Fill out an application form to express your interest in becoming a franchisee. After reviewing the form, a representative may contact you and ask for more information. This will serve as your chance to ask for more information about the company, as well. The goal is to see if Oxxo Care Cleaners provides what you're looking for and vice versa.

If you meet the company's financial criteria, you may move through the application process quickly. You'll have several talks with the team as you learn more details about the business. You will review the company's Franchise Disclosure Document and contact current franchisees for validation.

If everything checks out, you may sign the franchise agreement and pay your initial fees. You'll soon be on your way to building and opening your very own Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise.

Company Overview

About Oxxo Care Cleaners

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Dry Cleaning & Laundry Services
Founded
2001
Parent Company
International Cleaners Corp.
Leadership
Salomon Mishaan, President
Corporate Address
1874 N. Young Cir.
Hollywood, FL 33020
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2002 (21 years)
# of employees at HQ
9
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Asia, Middle East, Europe (Western), Central America, Canada, South America

# of Units
53 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Oxxo Care Cleaners franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$36,000
Initial Investment
$169,500 - $672,000
Net Worth Requirement
$800,000
Cash Requirement
$280,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Oxxo Care Cleaners has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
52 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-8
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Oxxo Care Cleaners landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
