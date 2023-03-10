Ike Sewell combined old Italian recipes with meats, vegetables, spices and cheese and created the first deep dish pizza in 1943. He opened Pizzeria Uno to serve his creation to pizza lovers throughout Chicago. The new restaurant became so popular that Sewell opened Pizzeria Due on an opposite corner from his original restaurant to handle customer demand.

Over 60 years later, the restaurant is now called Uno Chicago Grill and has evolved to offer a variety of grill items like steak, ribs, seafood and pastas in addition to its famous Chicago-style deep dish pizza.