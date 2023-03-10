Service Team of Professionals (STOP)

Service Team of Professionals (STOP)

Water/fire restoration, mold remediation
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$103K - $184K
Units as of 2022
34 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

With various maintenance services, Service Team of Professionals, also known as STOP Restoration, is a property damage restoration business dedicated to helping those affected by life's challenges. Service Team of Professionals restores water, fire, and smoke damage, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.

Brian Clark founded Service Team of Professionals in 1971. His goal was to bring his trademarked marketing and management systems and help lift small business owners. Service Team of Professionals sold its first franchise back in 1996, and with multiple locations that have served over 175,000 homes and businesses, your Service Team of Professionals franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Service Team of Professionals Franchise

Service Team of Professionals is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Service Team of Professionals location may be easier than ever. 

Service Team of Professionals’ business model believes in starting small and allowing the franchisee to choose which services they wish to offer when you get started. You can then expand your services later once you're comfortable operating the franchise under the proven business model.

With fairly frequent natural disasters and accidents, large and small, services may be required to meet needs and get clients back on their feet and into their homes. While these occurrences are unfortunate, Service Team of Professionals is there to help. 

What Might Make a Service Team of Professionals Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Service Team of Professionals franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Service Team of Professionals Franchise

To be part of the Service Team of Professionals family, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Service Team of Professionals franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Service Team of Professionals franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Service Team of Professionals franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you are prepared to own and operate a Service Team of Professionals franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Service Team of Professionals (STOP)

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
1971
Parent Company
Authority Brands
Leadership
Brian Clark, President/CEO
Corporate Address
101 N. Kirkwood Ave., #211
Bloomington, IN 47404
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
95
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
34 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Service Team of Professionals (STOP) franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$48,000
Initial Investment
$103,200 - $184,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Veteran Incentives
30% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
$595+/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Service Team of Professionals (STOP) has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

Classroom Training
56 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
0-10
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Service Team of Professionals (STOP)? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Service Team of Professionals (STOP).

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning

Carpet and upholstery cleaning, tile and stone care, granite countertop renewal
Ranked #229
Request Info

Well Groomed Pets

Pet grooming
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing