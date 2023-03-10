With various maintenance services, Service Team of Professionals, also known as STOP Restoration, is a property damage restoration business dedicated to helping those affected by life's challenges. Service Team of Professionals restores water, fire, and smoke damage, mold remediation, and biohazard cleanup.

Brian Clark founded Service Team of Professionals in 1971. His goal was to bring his trademarked marketing and management systems and help lift small business owners. Service Team of Professionals sold its first franchise back in 1996, and with multiple locations that have served over 175,000 homes and businesses, your Service Team of Professionals franchise could be next.

Why You May Want to Start a Service Team of Professionals Franchise

Service Team of Professionals is looking for a franchisee who is dedicated to outstanding service, hungry for growth, and enjoys having fun. The ideal candidate is resourceful, timely, dedicated, and persistent. If this tenacious spirit of ingenuity sounds like you, opening a Service Team of Professionals location may be easier than ever.

Service Team of Professionals’ business model believes in starting small and allowing the franchisee to choose which services they wish to offer when you get started. You can then expand your services later once you're comfortable operating the franchise under the proven business model.

With fairly frequent natural disasters and accidents, large and small, services may be required to meet needs and get clients back on their feet and into their homes. While these occurrences are unfortunate, Service Team of Professionals is there to help.

What Might Make a Service Team of Professionals Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Service Team of Professionals franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Service Team of Professionals Franchise

To be part of the Service Team of Professionals family, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

As you decide if opening a Service Team of Professionals franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Service Team of Professionals franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Service Team of Professionals franchising team questions.

It may be a good idea to speak with a financial advisor or attorney in order to ensure that you are prepared to own and operate a Service Team of Professionals franchise.