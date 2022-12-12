Spooky's Pizza and Grill

Pizza, burgers, subs, wings, salads, and desserts
FREE Franchise Guide!
Franchise 500 2023
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$179K - $396K
Units as of 2023
1 Increase 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Company Overview

About Spooky's Pizza and Grill

Industry Food
Related Categories Pizza Restaurants, Pizza, Food: Full-Service Restaurants
Founded 2014
Leadership Chris Peters, CEO
Corporate Address 5995 Lebanon Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Business Overview

Franchising Since 2023 (0 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchises throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchises worldwide.
# of Units 1 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here's what you need to know if you're interested in opening a Spooky's Pizza and Grill franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here's what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee Information Circle
$30,000
Initial Investment Information Circle
$178,800 - $396,000
Royalty Fee Information Circle
5%
Ad Royalty Fee Information Circle
2%
Term of Agreement Information Circle
10 years
Is franchise term renewable? Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing Spooky's Pizza and Grill has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training 65 hours
Classroom Training 27 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed? Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit? Information Circle
No
Can this franchise be run part time? Information Circle
No
Are exclusive territories available? Information Circle
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Sign Up for Our Franchise Newsletter

Stay up to date on the latest news and trends affecting the franchise industry.

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Spooky's Pizza and Grill.

Bridge Road Bistro

description
Casual dining restaurants

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors

description
Home inspections

Cantina Laredo

description
Mexican restaurants

Dream Vacations

description
Travel agencies

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The NLRB's New Joint Employer Rule is so Extreme That Even California Rejected a State-Level Version of the Franchise-Killing Policy

Bipartisan resistance is growing against the National Labor Relations Board's Joint Employer Rule, resulting in a delay in implementing the change — but the fight isn't over.

By Matthew Haller
Franchise

Your Hamburgers Are About to Get More Expensive. You Can Blame Washington

A new rule called "joint employer" is about to change franchising. You'll be feeling it in your pocket.

By Jonathan Hoenig
Franchise

The NLRB's Joint Employer Rule Faces a Barrage of Challenges, Fueling a High-Stakes Battle Over the Future of Franchising

The NLRB has delayed implementing the controversial rule until February 2024, giving more time for opponents, including the International Franchise Association and U.S. Chamber of Commerce, to legally challenge the rule.

By Carl Stoffers
Business News

A Popular Fast Food Chain Bans Unsupervised Minors at One Location (So Far): Read the Scathing Notice

Taco John's in Waukesha, Wisconsin, is taking a stand against some unruly behavior.

By Emily Rella
Franchise

Discover the Power of Franchising with "The Franchise Masters" Docuseries

See how a groundbreaking docuseries is transforming franchise education and why video is the future of learning and engagement in business.

By Trevor Rappleye
Franchise

The Secret Roadmap to Franchise Success, from Startup to Sale — A Blueprint for Growth Into a Multi-Billion Dollar Business

Turning an idea into a multi-billion dollar business requires original thinking, careful vetting of the concept and franchisees, and old-fashioned customer service.

By Dan Rowe
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing