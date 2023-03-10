STEM For Kids
Initial investment
$50K - $84K
Units as of 2022
135 32.4% over 3 years
Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2014, STEM For Kids offers educational enrichment in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for children aged four to fourteen. With the increasing demand for additional STEM resources, STEM For Kids fulfills the need by offering a wide breadth of programs. These include in-school workshops, field trips, afterschool programs, special holiday programs, camps, parties, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a STEM For Kids Franchise

The perfect candidate for a STEM For Kids franchise is interested in STEM, wants to impact young minds positively, and yearns to become an active member of their community. Running a STEM for Kids franchise means you'll likely offer STEM programs to young children throughout the year regardless of whether they are in or out of school. 

Unlike its competitors, STEM For Kids seems to offer many different courses in entrepreneurship, computer programming, robotics, automation, engineering, and biomedicine. These courses add up to hundreds of hours of coaching. Moreover, the brand conducts its programs in a practical manner. The practicality of the programs may enable children to familiarize themselves with real-life applications.

STEM For Kids introduces the basic concepts of STEM through creative activities for children. The hope is to spike their interest in science and technology. STEM For Kids franchises install design models and tiny science centers to make learning hands-on, fun, and easy to understand.

What Might Make a STEM For Kids a Good Choice?

STEM For Kids has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This evaluation is based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the STEM For Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

STEM For Kids protects a franchisee's territory, meaning that you should not have competition from other STEM For Kids franchises. Initial training may include anything from site selection to organizational planning to operations. They might also cover hiring, marketing, business development, customer relations, lead conversion/management, program administration, and launch curricula in the trainings.

How To Open a STEM For Kids Franchise

You'll first need to fill a qualification form. Suppose you have what it takes to operate your own franchise. In that case, you'll be invited for an introductory representative session to talk about your goals and priorities and how the company can help you achieve them. A franchise development expert may then get in touch with you to help you understand how the business model works.

Next, you'll be invited to meet with corporate executives at their headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina to see real-time operations and receive formal approval for your franchise. Afterward, they will train you on setting up and running your business before opening doors to your STEM For Kids franchise.

Company Overview

About STEM For Kids

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2011
Leadership
Moni Singh, President
Corporate Address
8601 Six Forks Rd., #400
Raleigh, NC 27615
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2014 (9 years)
# of employees at HQ
6
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
135 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a STEM For Kids franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$49,500 - $83,650
Net Worth Requirement
$400,000
Cash Requirement
$50,000
Royalty Fee
7%+
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
STEM For Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
10 hours
Classroom Training
26 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where STEM For Kids landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where STEM For Kids ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Globe

Ranked #181 in 2022

Top Global Franchises
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #55 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
