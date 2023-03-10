Founded in 2011 and franchising since 2014, STEM For Kids offers educational enrichment in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) for children aged four to fourteen. With the increasing demand for additional STEM resources, STEM For Kids fulfills the need by offering a wide breadth of programs. These include in-school workshops, field trips, afterschool programs, special holiday programs, camps, parties, and more.

Why You May Want to Start a STEM For Kids Franchise

The perfect candidate for a STEM For Kids franchise is interested in STEM, wants to impact young minds positively, and yearns to become an active member of their community. Running a STEM for Kids franchise means you'll likely offer STEM programs to young children throughout the year regardless of whether they are in or out of school.

Unlike its competitors, STEM For Kids seems to offer many different courses in entrepreneurship, computer programming, robotics, automation, engineering, and biomedicine. These courses add up to hundreds of hours of coaching. Moreover, the brand conducts its programs in a practical manner. The practicality of the programs may enable children to familiarize themselves with real-life applications.

STEM For Kids introduces the basic concepts of STEM through creative activities for children. The hope is to spike their interest in science and technology. STEM For Kids franchises install design models and tiny science centers to make learning hands-on, fun, and easy to understand.

What Might Make a STEM For Kids a Good Choice?

STEM For Kids has been ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 multiple times in recent years. This evaluation is based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability.

To be part of the STEM For Kids team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. You also should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

STEM For Kids protects a franchisee's territory, meaning that you should not have competition from other STEM For Kids franchises. Initial training may include anything from site selection to organizational planning to operations. They might also cover hiring, marketing, business development, customer relations, lead conversion/management, program administration, and launch curricula in the trainings.

How To Open a STEM For Kids Franchise

You'll first need to fill a qualification form. Suppose you have what it takes to operate your own franchise. In that case, you'll be invited for an introductory representative session to talk about your goals and priorities and how the company can help you achieve them. A franchise development expert may then get in touch with you to help you understand how the business model works.

Next, you'll be invited to meet with corporate executives at their headquarters in Morrisville, North Carolina to see real-time operations and receive formal approval for your franchise. Afterward, they will train you on setting up and running your business before opening doors to your STEM For Kids franchise.