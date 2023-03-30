Stemtree
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$84K - $180K
Units as of 2022
15 150.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Founded by Abdelghani Bellaachia (known as Dr. Bell), who has a Ph.D. in Software Systems, Stemtree offers camps, after-school programs, and programs for homeschooled children based on technology, engineering, science, and mathematics. Stemtree’s main science programs are put into practice through robotics, mathematics, science, electricity and electronics, and coding workouts.

The main goal of Stemtree is to provide fun scientific activities to children that will help them at school or with their scientific and engineering careers.

Stemtree was founded in 2014 and began franchising in 2016. Since then, it has opened several franchises across the United States.

Why You May Want To Start a Stemtree Franchise

Stemtree programs include regular programs, after-school programs, tutoring, after-school pick-up, and birthday parties. Stemtree also provides children camps with one-on-one instruction, offering a high-level individualized connection among students and teachers.

To be a part of the Stemtree team, it’s ideal that the franchisee enjoys scientific and mathematical matters, likes to deal with people, and has a passion for helping others. There’s no need to have any experience in the field to open a Stemtree franchise.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Stemtree brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Stemtree franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

What Might Make a Stemtree Franchise a Good Choice?

Stemtree helps children grow in school by providing them with scientific education to compete for jobs in the high-tech industry. It supports students in building theoretical foundations in key topics such as technology, science, and engineering, and providing experiments and hands-on activities that offer a deep understanding of the scientific and mathematical fields.

Opening a Stemtree franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

How To Open a Stemtree Franchise

To be part of the Stemtree team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a Stemtree franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Stemtree franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Stemtree franchising team questions.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Stemtree

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2014
Parent Company
Stemtree Education Center LLC
Leadership
Abdelghani Bellaachia, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
220 Maple Ave. W.
Vienna, VA 22180
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2016 (7 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
15 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stemtree franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$83,800 - $179,800
Net Worth Requirement
$169,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Stemtree has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
8 hours
Classroom Training
38 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Stemtree? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Stemtree.

Primrose Schools

Educational childcare
Ranked #65
Learn More

Quick Mobile Repair

Electronics repairs and sales
Request Info

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

Learning Experience Academy of Early Education, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #68
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing