Founded by Abdelghani Bellaachia (known as Dr. Bell), who has a Ph.D. in Software Systems, Stemtree offers camps, after-school programs, and programs for homeschooled children based on technology, engineering, science, and mathematics. Stemtree’s main science programs are put into practice through robotics, mathematics, science, electricity and electronics, and coding workouts.
The main goal of Stemtree is to provide fun scientific activities to children that will help them at school or with their scientific and engineering careers.
Stemtree was founded in 2014 and began franchising in 2016. Since then, it has opened several franchises across the United States.
Why You May Want To Start a Stemtree Franchise
Stemtree programs include regular programs, after-school programs, tutoring, after-school pick-up, and birthday parties. Stemtree also provides children camps with one-on-one instruction, offering a high-level individualized connection among students and teachers.
To be a part of the Stemtree team, it’s ideal that the franchisee enjoys scientific and mathematical matters, likes to deal with people, and has a passion for helping others. There’s no need to have any experience in the field to open a Stemtree franchise.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from the Stemtree brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, Stemtree franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
What Might Make a Stemtree Franchise a Good Choice?
Stemtree helps children grow in school by providing them with scientific education to compete for jobs in the high-tech industry. It supports students in building theoretical foundations in key topics such as technology, science, and engineering, and providing experiments and hands-on activities that offer a deep understanding of the scientific and mathematical fields.
Opening a Stemtree franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
How To Open a Stemtree Franchise
To be part of the Stemtree team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising fees and royalty fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a Stemtree franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Stemtree franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Stemtree franchising team questions.
Company Overview
About Stemtree
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2014
- Parent Company
- Stemtree Education Center LLC
- Leadership
- Abdelghani Bellaachia, Founder & CEO
- Corporate Address
-
220 Maple Ave. W.
Vienna, VA 22180
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2016 (7 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 15 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Stemtree franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $83,800 - $179,800
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $169,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Stemtree has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 8 hours
- Classroom Training
- 38 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
