Talk to the Camera
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$48K - $65K
Units as of 2022
5 0.0% over 3 years
Talk to the Camera was launched in Colorado in 2015. Its founders, Audrey Walters and Jenny Gilbert, are two moms that met through their children. The supermoms created a method for kids to develop life-long communication skills using a camera in a positive and fun learning community.

Talk to the Camera's primary goal is to inspire children and adolescents to feel confident while using a camera to create a positive learning community. The brand's core values are creativity, positivity, critical thinking, engagement, collaboration, and trust.

Talk to the Camera began franchising in 2018 and is actively looking to expand its reach by bringing more franchisees into the fold.

Why You May Want To Start a Talk to the Camera Franchise

Talk to the Camera offers a wide range of services, including video and movie making, acting and theater, after-school classes for children ages 6 to 16, online programs, in-person and in-home programs, summer camps, adult acting classes, and private acting coaching. Talk to the Camera after school programs and summer camps are a fusion of technology and art.

To start a Talk to the Camera franchise, it is important to love working with children, be creative, wish to make an impact, and be inspiring. In addition, the franchise will offer a wide range of services to their clients, which may help provide the franchise with different potential sources of income.

Opening a Talk to the Camera franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Talk to the Camera Franchise a Good Choice?

A Talk to the Camera franchise may benefit the franchisee by offering a flexible work schedule and the opportunity to be their own boss. To keep overhead low, Talk to the Camera can operate as a home-based business. In addition, each class offered by the franchisee is meticulously designed by Talk to the Camera headquarters, which is located in Golden, Colorado.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Talk to the Camera brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training at Talk to the Camera headquarters, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, research, and business-building assistance in the following fields: finance, marketing, operations, marketing, and technology.

How To Open a Talk to the Camera Franchise

Make sure you research the area in which you want to establish your Talk to the Camera franchise. Determine if the area is made up of potential clients and schools that will want to work with Talk to the Camera. Explore the opportunity and the community before making a final decision. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Talk to the Camera franchising team questions. 

To be part of the Talk to the Camera team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

Company Overview

About Talk to the Camera

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2015
Leadership
Audrey Walters, Cofounder
Corporate Address
2750 Crabapple Rd.
Golden, CO 80401
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
5 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Talk to the Camera franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,500
Initial Investment
$48,266 - $65,316
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000 - $150,000
Cash Requirement
$40,000 - $68,000
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8%
Term of Agreement
5 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Talk to the Camera has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Updated: December 12th, 2022
