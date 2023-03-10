Talk to the Camera was launched in Colorado in 2015. Its founders, Audrey Walters and Jenny Gilbert, are two moms that met through their children. The supermoms created a method for kids to develop life-long communication skills using a camera in a positive and fun learning community.

Talk to the Camera's primary goal is to inspire children and adolescents to feel confident while using a camera to create a positive learning community. The brand's core values are creativity, positivity, critical thinking, engagement, collaboration, and trust.

Talk to the Camera began franchising in 2018 and is actively looking to expand its reach by bringing more franchisees into the fold.

Why You May Want To Start a Talk to the Camera Franchise

Talk to the Camera offers a wide range of services, including video and movie making, acting and theater, after-school classes for children ages 6 to 16, online programs, in-person and in-home programs, summer camps, adult acting classes, and private acting coaching. Talk to the Camera after school programs and summer camps are a fusion of technology and art.

To start a Talk to the Camera franchise, it is important to love working with children, be creative, wish to make an impact, and be inspiring. In addition, the franchise will offer a wide range of services to their clients, which may help provide the franchise with different potential sources of income.

Opening a Talk to the Camera franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Talk to the Camera Franchise a Good Choice?

A Talk to the Camera franchise may benefit the franchisee by offering a flexible work schedule and the opportunity to be their own boss. To keep overhead low, Talk to the Camera can operate as a home-based business. In addition, each class offered by the franchisee is meticulously designed by Talk to the Camera headquarters, which is located in Golden, Colorado.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Talk to the Camera brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training at Talk to the Camera headquarters, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, research, and business-building assistance in the following fields: finance, marketing, operations, marketing, and technology.

How To Open a Talk to the Camera Franchise

Make sure you research the area in which you want to establish your Talk to the Camera franchise. Determine if the area is made up of potential clients and schools that will want to work with Talk to the Camera. Explore the opportunity and the community before making a final decision. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Talk to the Camera franchising team questions.

To be part of the Talk to the Camera team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.