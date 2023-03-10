Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$48K - $65K
- Units as of 2022
-
5 0.0% over 3 years
Talk to the Camera was launched in Colorado in 2015. Its founders, Audrey Walters and Jenny Gilbert, are two moms that met through their children. The supermoms created a method for kids to develop life-long communication skills using a camera in a positive and fun learning community.
Talk to the Camera's primary goal is to inspire children and adolescents to feel confident while using a camera to create a positive learning community. The brand's core values are creativity, positivity, critical thinking, engagement, collaboration, and trust.
Talk to the Camera began franchising in 2018 and is actively looking to expand its reach by bringing more franchisees into the fold.
Why You May Want To Start a Talk to the Camera Franchise
Talk to the Camera offers a wide range of services, including video and movie making, acting and theater, after-school classes for children ages 6 to 16, online programs, in-person and in-home programs, summer camps, adult acting classes, and private acting coaching. Talk to the Camera after school programs and summer camps are a fusion of technology and art.
To start a Talk to the Camera franchise, it is important to love working with children, be creative, wish to make an impact, and be inspiring. In addition, the franchise will offer a wide range of services to their clients, which may help provide the franchise with different potential sources of income.
Opening a Talk to the Camera franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Talk to the Camera Franchise a Good Choice?
A Talk to the Camera franchise may benefit the franchisee by offering a flexible work schedule and the opportunity to be their own boss. To keep overhead low, Talk to the Camera can operate as a home-based business. In addition, each class offered by the franchisee is meticulously designed by Talk to the Camera headquarters, which is located in Golden, Colorado.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Talk to the Camera brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training at Talk to the Camera headquarters, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, research, and business-building assistance in the following fields: finance, marketing, operations, marketing, and technology.
How To Open a Talk to the Camera Franchise
Make sure you research the area in which you want to establish your Talk to the Camera franchise. Determine if the area is made up of potential clients and schools that will want to work with Talk to the Camera. Explore the opportunity and the community before making a final decision. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Talk to the Camera franchising team questions.
To be part of the Talk to the Camera team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
Company Overview
About Talk to the Camera
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2015
- Leadership
- Audrey Walters, Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
2750 Crabapple Rd.
Golden, CO 80401
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 5 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Talk to the Camera franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $48,266 - $65,316
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000 - $150,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $40,000 - $68,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 10% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- Talk to the Camera has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 4 hours
- Classroom Training
- 16 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Talk to the Camera? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Talk to the Camera.
Goddard School, The
City Wide Facility Solutions
Phenix Salon Suites
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.