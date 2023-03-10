Under the leadership of Jessi Brelsford, Taste Buds Kitchen was founded in 2007 to teach both children and adults simple cooking classes.

Since Taste Buds Kitchen’s opening, hundreds of thousands of clients have been taught the art of cooking. Participants range from ages 2 to 99, allowing Taste Buds Kitchen to be a family entertainment and education center.

Already with several locations since beginning to franchise in 2013, Taste Buds Kitchen is eagerly looking to cook up new locations with new franchisees.

Why You May Want To Start a Taste Buds Kitchen Franchise

Specializing in fresh cooking events, Taste Buds Kitchen may allow all to have access to cooking lessons. In addition to cooking lessons, Taste Buds Kitchen can host birthday parties, holiday camps, after-school programs, corporate events, and more. With such a vast audience, each Taste Buds Kitchen franchise may have the opportunity to succeed in many different ways.

The ideal Taste Buds Kitchen franchisee should be willing to follow a proven business model and work hard to meet company and personal goals. When joining the Taste Buds Kitchen franchise family, franchisees should be willing to work as team players.

What Might Make a Taste Buds Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees will have the opportunity to meet other Taste Buds Kitchen franchisees at the annual franchise summit. This may allow franchisees to work together for the betterment of the brand.

To be part of the Taste Buds Kitchen team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a Taste Buds Kitchen Franchise

As you decide if opening a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Taste Buds Kitchen franchising team questions.

Franchise support given to Taste Buds Kitchen franchisees may include a personalized website with online registration, a cloud-based management system, marketing, business analytics, and 24/7 online support. If awarded a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise, franchisees receive online and in-person training before opening day. They also may receive continual support from the Taste Buds Kitchen team even after opening their location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise.