Taste Buds Kitchen
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$331K - $419K
Units as of 2022
11 8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Under the leadership of Jessi Brelsford, Taste Buds Kitchen was founded in 2007 to teach both children and adults simple cooking classes.

Since Taste Buds Kitchen’s opening, hundreds of thousands of clients have been taught the art of cooking. Participants range from ages 2 to 99, allowing Taste Buds Kitchen to be a family entertainment and education center. 

Already with several locations since beginning to franchise in 2013, Taste Buds Kitchen is eagerly looking to cook up new locations with new franchisees. 

Why You May Want To Start a Taste Buds Kitchen Franchise

Specializing in fresh cooking events, Taste Buds Kitchen may allow all to have access to cooking lessons. In addition to cooking lessons, Taste Buds Kitchen can host birthday parties, holiday camps, after-school programs, corporate events, and more. With such a vast audience, each Taste Buds Kitchen franchise may have the opportunity to succeed in many different ways. 

The ideal Taste Buds Kitchen franchisee should be willing to follow a proven business model and work hard to meet company and personal goals. When joining the Taste Buds Kitchen franchise family, franchisees should be willing to work as team players. 

What Might Make a Taste Buds Kitchen Franchise a Good Choice?

Franchisees will have the opportunity to meet other Taste Buds Kitchen franchisees at the annual franchise summit. This may allow franchisees to work together for the betterment of the brand. 

To be part of the Taste Buds Kitchen team, you should make sure you’re financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company’s set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Taste Buds Kitchen Franchise

As you decide if opening a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Taste Buds Kitchen franchising team questions.

Franchise support given to Taste Buds Kitchen franchisees may include a personalized website with online registration, a cloud-based management system, marketing, business analytics, and 24/7 online support. If awarded a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise, franchisees receive online and in-person training before opening day. They also may receive continual support from the Taste Buds Kitchen team even after opening their location.

It may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Taste Buds Kitchen

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses, Miscellaneous Food/Beverage Businesses, Party/Event Services, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2007
Leadership
Jessi Brelsford, Founder & CEO
Corporate Address
800D Abruzzi Dr.
Chester, MD 21619
Social
Facebook, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2013 (10 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
11 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Taste Buds Kitchen franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$330,970 - $418,925
Net Worth Requirement
$300,000 - $350,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000 - $120,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
9%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Taste Buds Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
30 hours
Classroom Training
27 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1-4
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Taste Buds Kitchen? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Taste Buds Kitchen.

Tutor Doctor

Tutoring
Ranked #197
Request Info

Pirtek

Hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance, repair, and replacement
Ranked #105
Request Info

Goddard School, The

Preschool/educational childcare
Ranked #96
Learn More

Kumon

Supplemental education
Ranked #6
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing