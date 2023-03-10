Tierra Encantada
See the Full List
Tierra Encantada, founded in 2013, is a daycare and preschool program in the United States. The concept was franchised beginning in 2019. With several locations in the United States, Tierra Encantada is dedicated to providing a warm, community-loving Spanish immersion early education program.

Tierra Encantada aims to provide a wholesome environment that can be a second home for children, complete with cloth diapers and fresh organic meals. A Tierra Encantada franchise will be an opportunity for you to give back to your community by providing a safe and fun place for children to be cared for and educated.

Why You May Want To Start a Tierra Encantada Franchise

If you love the idea of providing children with an organic, interactive learning early childhood program, then opening a Tierra Encantada franchise may be for you. Through your Tierra Encantada franchise, you'll focus on bilingual, interactive learning that may allow your franchise to stand out from other daycare and early learning centers.

As you run your Tierra Encantada franchise, you may get the opportunity to ease the stress of many parents by ensuring their children are happy, safe, and educated. You and your team will be responsible for creating an environment where the children can learn, grow, and expand their language skills. You may interact with children every day and help their parents and guardians have peace of mind about their children. 

What Might Make a Tierra Encantada Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a Tierra Encantada franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

To be part of the Tierra Encantada team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. 

How To Open a Tierra Encantada Franchise

As you decide if opening a Tierra Encantada franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Tierra Encantada franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Tierra Encantada franchising team questions. 

If awarded a franchise, franchisees receive a great deal of support from the Tierra Encantada brand throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. They also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.

Company Overview

About Tierra Encantada

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Childcare, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2013
Leadership
Kristen Denzer, CEO
Corporate Address
2700 30th Ave. S.
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (4 years)
# of employees at HQ
31
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
11 (as of 2023)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Tierra Encantada franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$1,534,643 - $2,900,684
Net Worth Requirement
$1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$300,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Tierra Encantada has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
20 hours
Classroom Training
84 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
20-26
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
