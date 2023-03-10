The Tutoring Center

Tutoring
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$106K - $180K
Units as of 2021
89 6% over 3 years
The first The Tutoring Center was opened in 1994 by Edward S. Thalheimer, Ph.D. The franchise has since grown to over 90 locations across the United States. The Tutoring Center also has an international presence.

The Tutoring Center endeavors to help children quickly increase academic skills, improve their ability to focus, and extend their attention span. Franchisees may use The Tutoring Center's one-to-one instruction combined with a rotational approach to learning to help children achieve success.

The Tutoring Center offers after-school tutoring to school-aged children. Generally, the centers are open Monday through Thursday for a few hours after school. Each location is designed and built to help children focus without noise or clutter distracting them.

Why You May Want to Start a The Tutoring Center Franchise

A franchisee for The Tutoring Center should have a passion for education and want to make a difference for the children in their community. The right franchisee should be looking for a company based on strong values and offers flexible hours. A franchisee for The Tutoring Center should also have an interest in education.

The Tutoring Center has a system that has been developed over several decades of work. Using this system will most likely help students become better at focusing and concentrating on their work. Other franchises may offer territories of 2.5 miles, but The Tutoring Center gives franchisees territories as large as 5 miles. This may help franchisees maintain a good sized customer base.

What Might Make The Tutoring Center a Good Choice?

To be part of The Tutoring Center team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements. 

As you decide if opening a The Tutoring Center franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Tutoring Center franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

How to Open a The Tutoring Center Franchise

Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Tutoring Center franchising team questions. 

Franchisees with The Tutoring Center may gain unending support and training as they tutor students in their community. From mentor franchisee programs and quarterly newsletters, franchisees have the potential to grow their location. 

Opening a The Tutoring Center franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Still, it may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Tutoring Center franchise.

Company Overview

About The Tutoring Center

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
1994
Parent Company
The Tutoring Center Franchise Corp.
Leadership
Dr. Edward Thalheimer, President & Founder
Corporate Address
3750 Long Beach Blvd.
Long Beach, CA 90807
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2005 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East

# of Units
89 (as of 2021)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Tutoring Center franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$106,420 - $180,235
Cash Requirement
$45,000
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off initial royalty fees
Royalty Fee
$1.1K/mo.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Tutoring Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Tutoring Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
