- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$106K - $180K
- Units as of 2021
-
89 6% over 3 years
The first The Tutoring Center was opened in 1994 by Edward S. Thalheimer, Ph.D. The franchise has since grown to over 90 locations across the United States. The Tutoring Center also has an international presence.
The Tutoring Center endeavors to help children quickly increase academic skills, improve their ability to focus, and extend their attention span. Franchisees may use The Tutoring Center's one-to-one instruction combined with a rotational approach to learning to help children achieve success.
The Tutoring Center offers after-school tutoring to school-aged children. Generally, the centers are open Monday through Thursday for a few hours after school. Each location is designed and built to help children focus without noise or clutter distracting them.
Why You May Want to Start a The Tutoring Center Franchise
A franchisee for The Tutoring Center should have a passion for education and want to make a difference for the children in their community. The right franchisee should be looking for a company based on strong values and offers flexible hours. A franchisee for The Tutoring Center should also have an interest in education.
The Tutoring Center has a system that has been developed over several decades of work. Using this system will most likely help students become better at focusing and concentrating on their work. Other franchises may offer territories of 2.5 miles, but The Tutoring Center gives franchisees territories as large as 5 miles. This may help franchisees maintain a good sized customer base.
What Might Make The Tutoring Center a Good Choice?
To be part of The Tutoring Center team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include royalty fees and renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set liquid capital requirements.
As you decide if opening a The Tutoring Center franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if The Tutoring Center franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
How to Open a The Tutoring Center Franchise
Before making any financial commitment or signing an agreement, you must perform your due diligence and establish if this is the right opportunity for you. As part of your due diligence, you may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask The Tutoring Center franchising team questions.
Franchisees with The Tutoring Center may gain unending support and training as they tutor students in their community. From mentor franchisee programs and quarterly newsletters, franchisees have the potential to grow their location.
Opening a The Tutoring Center franchise may have a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Still, it may be a good idea to speak with an attorney or financial advisor to ensure that you have the necessary financial resources to own and operate a The Tutoring Center franchise.
Company Overview
About The Tutoring Center
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 1994
- Parent Company
- The Tutoring Center Franchise Corp.
- Leadership
- Dr. Edward Thalheimer, President & Founder
- Corporate Address
-
3750 Long Beach Blvd.
Long Beach, CA 90807
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2005 (18 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 10
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Middle East
- # of Units
- 89 (as of 2021)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Tutoring Center franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $30,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $106,420 - $180,235
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Cash Requirement
- $45,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $5,000 off initial royalty fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $1.1K/mo.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Tutoring Center has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 48 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like The Tutoring Center? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Tutoring Center landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
