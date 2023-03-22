The Vitamin Shoppe
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#418 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$493K - $945K
Units as of 2022
705 6% over 3 years
The Vitamin Shoppe, founded in 1977, provides consumers with a wide array of health and wellness items such as supplements, proteins, healthy weight products, and more. Customers may purchase these products both in-store and via its online apps. The Vitamin Shoppe prides itself on trying to help people achieve their best selves, whatever they define it. 

The Vitamin Shoppe began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to add franchisees to its repertoire. 

Why You May Want To Start a The Vitamin Shoppe Franchise

Opening a health and wellness-centered franchise may require a franchisee to have some interest in the business's core values. This means that a franchisee looking to open a The Vitamin Shoppe should be conscious about their health and want to make an impact on others' health, too.

Additionally, you should be well-versed in the field of business to run your venture correctly. While prior experience in sales and marketing may not be a prerequisite for a franchisee, it may come in handy as you run the business. 

What Might Make a The Vitamin Shoppe Franchise a Good Choice?

Opening a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Furthermore, the increasing global concern around health and wellness may make The Vitamin Shoppe's products more appealing to a larger audience. The Vitamin Shoppe believes it is touted to be one of the biggest businesses in the health and wellness category, which is another reason why you may want to open.

To be part of The Vitamin Shoppe franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.

How To Open a The Vitamin Shoppe Franchise

The franchise application process for a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise starts with the franchisee filling out a basic application form that captures all your details. After this, you will go through a market evaluation process with the business development manager. The purpose of this step is to ascertain that this business opportunity will work in the territory at which you are considering.

You'll also want to evaluate how well you may be able to sustain your The Vitamin Shoppe franchise in the long run. Do you have the clientele? Are there any gyms or other fitness centers nearby? Learning what other businesses complement a The Vitamin Shoppe could also help you decide where to locate it.

If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from The Vitamin Shoppe franchise throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened. 

Company Overview

About The Vitamin Shoppe

Industry
Health & Wellness
Related Categories
Vitamin Stores, Miscellaneous Health Products, Retail, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
Founded
1977
Parent Company
Franchise Group Inc.
Leadership
Melissa Altmix, Franchise Development Manager
Corporate Address
300 Harmon Meadow Blvd.
Secaucus, NJ 07094
Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Business Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
6,500
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
705 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$39,900
Initial Investment
$492,900 - $944,900
Net Worth Requirement
$750,000
Cash Requirement
$200,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%+
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
The Vitamin Shoppe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
88 hours
Classroom Training
19 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
5
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where The Vitamin Shoppe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where The Vitamin Shoppe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #418 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Top in Category

Ranked #1 in 2023

#1 in Vitamin Stores Category

