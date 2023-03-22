Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#418 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$493K - $945K
- Units as of 2022
-
705 6% over 3 years
The Vitamin Shoppe, founded in 1977, provides consumers with a wide array of health and wellness items such as supplements, proteins, healthy weight products, and more. Customers may purchase these products both in-store and via its online apps. The Vitamin Shoppe prides itself on trying to help people achieve their best selves, whatever they define it.
The Vitamin Shoppe began franchising in 2021 and is actively seeking to add franchisees to its repertoire.
Why You May Want To Start a The Vitamin Shoppe Franchise
Opening a health and wellness-centered franchise may require a franchisee to have some interest in the business's core values. This means that a franchisee looking to open a The Vitamin Shoppe should be conscious about their health and want to make an impact on others' health, too.
Additionally, you should be well-versed in the field of business to run your venture correctly. While prior experience in sales and marketing may not be a prerequisite for a franchisee, it may come in handy as you run the business.
What Might Make a The Vitamin Shoppe Franchise a Good Choice?
Opening a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise could offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Furthermore, the increasing global concern around health and wellness may make The Vitamin Shoppe's products more appealing to a larger audience. The Vitamin Shoppe believes it is touted to be one of the biggest businesses in the health and wellness category, which is another reason why you may want to open.
To be part of The Vitamin Shoppe franchise team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements.
How To Open a The Vitamin Shoppe Franchise
The franchise application process for a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise starts with the franchisee filling out a basic application form that captures all your details. After this, you will go through a market evaluation process with the business development manager. The purpose of this step is to ascertain that this business opportunity will work in the territory at which you are considering.
You'll also want to evaluate how well you may be able to sustain your The Vitamin Shoppe franchise in the long run. Do you have the clientele? Are there any gyms or other fitness centers nearby? Learning what other businesses complement a The Vitamin Shoppe could also help you decide where to locate it.
If awarded a franchise, franchisees may receive a great deal of support from The Vitamin Shoppe franchise throughout the franchising process. In addition to pre-opening training, franchisees receive support through brand awareness, marketing, research, and construction. Franchisees may also receive hands-on training and continued support after their franchise location has opened.
Company Overview
About The Vitamin Shoppe
- Industry
- Health & Wellness
- Related Categories
- Vitamin Stores, Miscellaneous Health Products, Retail, Miscellaneous Retail Businesses
- Founded
- 1977
- Parent Company
- Franchise Group Inc.
- Leadership
- Melissa Altmix, Franchise Development Manager
- Corporate Address
-
300 Harmon Meadow Blvd.
Secaucus, NJ 07094
More from The Vitamin Shoppe
A New Era of Franchising is Here
The Vitamin Shoppe Story
After investing more than 45 years in building the most trusted brand in specialty health and wellness, The Vitamin Shoppe is now franchising with only 234 exclusive territories available. The retailer sits prominently in the $50 billion (and growing!) wellness industry and currently operates more than 680 locations. On average, the top 25% of stores generate $1,959,404 average revenue and $379,671 average contribution per store.*
Claim Your Territory, The Vitamin Shoppe Makes the Rest Easy
Five Distinct Revenue Channels
Make money no matter where your customers shop, including passive revenue via commission from website sales
Support to Scale
Scale with ease as The Vitamin Shoppe support team handles everything from automatic inventory management, traffic counters, customer loyalty, and so much more
Established Trust Equity
Profit from our decades-long relationship with customers—70% of revenue comes from return shoppers
Innovative Merchandising Strategy
Stay on the forefront of emerging industry trends through The Vitamin Shoppe’s innovative approach to evolving its product assortment
Trained Experts
The Vitamin Shoppe’s fleet of in-store Health Enthusiasts® know customers by name and are trained experts in health and wellness
About The Vitamin Shoppe
Since 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has been dedicated to helping customers become their best selves, however they define it. The global, omnichannel specialty retailer and wellness lifestyle company is on a mission of providing customers with the most trusted products, guidance, and services to support them on their journeys of lifelong wellness.
The retailer offers a comprehensive assortment of nutritional solutions, including vitamins, minerals, specialty supplements, herbs, sports nutrition, homeopathic remedies, green living products, and natural beauty products. In addition to carrying products from approximately 700 national brands, The Vitamin Shoppe offers products from its proprietary brands within its owned and wholesale channels, including: The Vitamin Shoppe®, Vthrive™ The Vitamin Shoppe®, BodyTech®, BodyTech® Elite, fitfactor™, fitfactor KETO™, plnt®, ProBioCare®, True Athlete®, and TrueYou™.
Only 234 territories available. Inquire today to claim yours.
*This information reflects the Average Revenue and Average Contribution for the Top 25% of The Vitamin Shoppe company-owned stores which were open for more than a year as of fiscal year end 2021 and were operating in at least 3,000 sq ft of space. Of these 134 stores, 51 attained or surpassed the Average Revenue and 62 attained or surpassed the Average Contribution described above. We refer you to Item 19 of our 2022 Franchise Disclosure Document for additional information. A NEW FRANCHISEE'S RESULTS MAY DIFFER FROM THE REPRESENTED PERFORMANCE. This is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a franchise. Offerings made by prospectus only and in compliance with the applicable pre-sale registration and disclosure requirements in your state. ©2022 The Vitamin Shoppe®. All rights reserved.
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (2 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 6,500
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 705 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a The Vitamin Shoppe franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $39,900
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $492,900 - $944,900
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $750,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $200,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%+
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- The Vitamin Shoppe has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 88 hours
- Classroom Training
- 19 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Regional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 5
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where The Vitamin Shoppe landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where The Vitamin Shoppe ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.
The 19 Covenants of a Standard Franchise Agreement
A quick look at the promises, rights or duties that the franchisee or franchisor owes to the other.
Everything You Need to Know About Franchise Law
Franchising is a legal agreement between a franchisor and a franchisee — and with that comes a set of regulations you must follow.
These Are the Top 10 Recreation Franchises to Buy in 2023
From boating to painting, recreation concepts can make being a franchise owner fun.
The Anatomy Of A Franchise Disclosure Document
Here's a break down your most tedious -- and valuable -- franchise research tool so you understand the ins and outs before signing.
Panera Bread Is Testing a Sci-Fi-Esque Amazon Payment System — and Privacy Concerns Abound
The tech's already been pulled from one major Colorado venue after pushback.