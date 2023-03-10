Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$38K - $67K
- Units as of 2022
-
15 200.0% over 3 years
Wize Computing Academy specializes in educating children aged 4 to 16 years using a comprehensive form of education that enhances creativity and instills logic in young learners. Wize Computing Academy helps learners write computer programs that enable computers to perform tasks. The company is about teaching children to code and engage in robotics.
Since 2015, Wize Computing Academy has operated in pre-school, elementary, and middle schools and has expanded its outreach to multiple locations. The company started franchising in 2018 with Vishal Bhasin as the co-founder.
Why You May Want To Start a Wize Computing Academy Franchise
No prior computer coding experience is necessary to open a Wize Computing Academy franchise. However, you must be outgoing and passionate about children's education, a team leader, ambition-driven, and have strong marketing skills. Wize Computing Academy is interested in franchisees who love working with children. As a franchisee, you will be expected to run the business from home, utilizing various community spaces to teach the classes.
Opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
What Might Make a Wize Computing Academy Franchise a Good Choice?
While teaching 21st-century skills is vital, the computing school uses a unique approach through K-12 computer science. The inimitable design teaches young learners about coding and robotics in creative and fun ways. With their programs, children are prepared to solve problems, be team leaders, and build confidence. The programs are specifically designed to expand science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), preparing children to be innovative and future educators and leaders.
To be part of the Wize Computing Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.
Wize Computing Academy has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee and startup. They also may offer in-house financing for the franchise fee if you qualify.
How To Open a Wize Computing Academy Franchise
Although the franchisees are home-based, the support team offers initial and online training. Once you have received the qualification form and agreed to the terms, the franchisor will provide further details about the franchising opportunity.
As you decide if opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wize Computing Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Wize Computing Academy team questions as part of your due diligence.
A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Wize Computing Academy requirements.
Company Overview
About Wize Computing Academy
- Industry
- Children's Businesses
- Related Categories
- Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
- Founded
- 2015
- Parent Company
- Wize Computing Academy Franchising LLC
- Leadership
- Vishal Bhasin, Cofounder
- Corporate Address
-
513 Beacon Hill Dr.
Coppell, TX 75019
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2018 (5 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 4
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 15 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $32,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $38,000 - $67,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 20% off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 8-6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- to 2%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Wize Computing Academy offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Wize Computing Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 9 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1-2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Wize Computing Academy? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Wize Computing Academy ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Wize Computing Academy.
Mathnasium
Interim HealthCare
Goddard School, The
Phenix Salon Suites
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal
This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.
Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store
With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.
Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise
From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.
How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.
How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023
Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.
Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level
This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.