Wize Computing Academy specializes in educating children aged 4 to 16 years using a comprehensive form of education that enhances creativity and instills logic in young learners. Wize Computing Academy helps learners write computer programs that enable computers to perform tasks. The company is about teaching children to code and engage in robotics.

Since 2015, Wize Computing Academy has operated in pre-school, elementary, and middle schools and has expanded its outreach to multiple locations. The company started franchising in 2018 with Vishal Bhasin as the co-founder.

Why You May Want To Start a Wize Computing Academy Franchise

No prior computer coding experience is necessary to open a Wize Computing Academy franchise. However, you must be outgoing and passionate about children's education, a team leader, ambition-driven, and have strong marketing skills. Wize Computing Academy is interested in franchisees who love working with children. As a franchisee, you will be expected to run the business from home, utilizing various community spaces to teach the classes.

Opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Wize Computing Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

While teaching 21st-century skills is vital, the computing school uses a unique approach through K-12 computer science. The inimitable design teaches young learners about coding and robotics in creative and fun ways. With their programs, children are prepared to solve problems, be team leaders, and build confidence. The programs are specifically designed to expand science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), preparing children to be innovative and future educators and leaders.

To be part of the Wize Computing Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Wize Computing Academy has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee and startup. They also may offer in-house financing for the franchise fee if you qualify.

How To Open a Wize Computing Academy Franchise

Although the franchisees are home-based, the support team offers initial and online training. Once you have received the qualification form and agreed to the terms, the franchisor will provide further details about the franchising opportunity.

As you decide if opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wize Computing Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Wize Computing Academy team questions as part of your due diligence.

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Wize Computing Academy requirements.