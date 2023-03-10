Wize Computing Academy
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$38K - $67K
Units as of 2022
15 200.0% over 3 years
Wize Computing Academy specializes in educating children aged 4 to 16 years using a comprehensive form of education that enhances creativity and instills logic in young learners. Wize Computing Academy helps learners write computer programs that enable computers to perform tasks. The company is about teaching children to code and engage in robotics.

Since 2015, Wize Computing Academy has operated in pre-school, elementary, and middle schools and has expanded its outreach to multiple locations. The company started franchising in 2018 with Vishal Bhasin as the co-founder.

Why You May Want To Start a Wize Computing Academy Franchise

No prior computer coding experience is necessary to open a Wize Computing Academy franchise. However, you must be outgoing and passionate about children's education, a team leader, ambition-driven, and have strong marketing skills. Wize Computing Academy is interested in franchisees who love working with children. As a franchisee, you will be expected to run the business from home, utilizing various community spaces to teach the classes.

Opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that could struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

What Might Make a Wize Computing Academy Franchise a Good Choice?

While teaching 21st-century skills is vital, the computing school uses a unique approach through K-12 computer science. The inimitable design teaches young learners about coding and robotics in creative and fun ways. With their programs, children are prepared to solve problems, be team leaders, and build confidence. The programs are specifically designed to expand science, technology, engineering, art, and math (STEAM), preparing children to be innovative and future educators and leaders.

To be part of the Wize Computing Academy team, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should prepare yourself for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees.

Wize Computing Academy has partnered with third-party financial lenders that may help cover the costs of the franchise fee and startup. They also may offer in-house financing for the franchise fee if you qualify.

How To Open a Wize Computing Academy Franchise

Although the franchisees are home-based, the support team offers initial and online training. Once you have received the qualification form and agreed to the terms, the franchisor will provide further details about the franchising opportunity.

As you decide if opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Wize Computing Academy franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth. You may want to speak to existing franchisees and ask the Wize Computing Academy team questions as part of your due diligence. 

A typical franchise agreement runs for ten years. Franchisees may be allowed to renew their contract if they meet the Wize Computing Academy requirements.

Company Overview

About Wize Computing Academy

Industry
Children's Businesses
Related Categories
Children's Enrichment Programs: Miscellaneous, Tutoring, Children's Education/Enrichment
Founded
2015
Parent Company
Wize Computing Academy Franchising LLC
Leadership
Vishal Bhasin, Cofounder
Corporate Address
513 Beacon Hill Dr.
Coppell, TX 75019
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2018 (5 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
15 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wize Computing Academy franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$32,500
Initial Investment
$38,000 - $67,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
8-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Wize Computing Academy offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Third Party Financing
Wize Computing Academy has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
9 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1-2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
