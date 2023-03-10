Signing out of account, Standby...
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
-
$64K - $134K
Units as of 2022
-
64 23.1% over 3 years
WOW 1 Day Painting Franchise
Some of the most exciting and successful franchise opportunities are in the home services industry. WOW 1 Day Painting is a great example, offering franchisees opportunities to be their own bosses, run successful enterprises and provide valuable services to homeowners.
WOW 1 Day Painting is a fantastic franchise opportunity, even if you don't have any experience in the painting industry. This franchise business began when Brian Scudamore began a 1-800-Junk company but expanded to offer new services throughout the United States and into Vancouver, Canada. The opportunities indeed extend across North America and beyond.
If you want to control your operation from start to finish, you should consider starting a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise today. Read on to learn more.
Why should you start a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise?
WOW 1 Day Painting is a commercial paintingfranchise company. In a nutshell, WOW 1 Day Painting franchisees get the tools, training and other resources they need to provide quality house painting services to residential homeowners in their areas from their franchisor.
With some hard work, new franchise locations can thrive in their communities.
There are many important reasons why you might consider starting a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise instead of other franchise opportunities.
These include:
- You join an entire community of WOW 1 Day Painting partners and franchise owners. WOW 1 Day Painting is technically a subsidiary part of the O2E Brands organization. But that’s a benefit because it means you’ll have access to additional knowledge and expertise from your fellow franchise owners and supervisors across many different brands and industry arenas.
- Minimal risk. With WOW 1 Day Painting franchising, you can run your business how you like, plus the support and backend systems of a trusted brand to minimize risk and set yourself up for long-term success.
- Marketing assistance. WOW 1 Day Painting offers in-house marketing for each franchise, including creative and national media purchases. As a result, you can focus on other aspects of your franchise operation, like building up your clients and ensuring that each house painting job goes smoothly.
- Fast startup. If you want to hit the ground running and start a franchise quickly, WOW 1 Day Painting is one of the best choices in the industry. WOW 1 Day Painting franchises usually begin in a matter of months.
It’s an effective business model with reasonable franchise costs, ensuring exemplary customer experiences and growing business opportunities.
Given all these benefits, it’s no wonder that many home-improvement business owners are looking to open their own WOW 1 Day Painting companies. Home improvement is a bustling business, too — that's another reason you might consider starting a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise soon.
Every homeowner needs a home repainted from time to time. Furthermore, business investors looking to purchase new houses to rent out to tenants often need new paint jobs on those homes before they can market them successfully.
Your WOW 1 Day Painting franchise will always have potential business offers. As a result, you can expect money to continue to flow into your business coffers all year round.
What resources does WOW 1 Day Painting offer to new franchisees?
When you start a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise, you’ll benefit from a wide range of resources provided to you by your parent company. You’ll have everything you need to launch your business safely and successfully.
WOW 1 Day Painting takes care of all backend operations, enabling you to focus on building your business and chasing revenue.
Other resources you’ll get when starting a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise include:
- Extensive and in-depth training. You’ll get coaching from the start, making WOW 1 Day Painting an ideal franchise for new business owners potentially owning their first franchises ever.
- Recruiting assistance. WOW 1 Day Painting will help all franchise owners recruit the right people to ensure business operations go smoothly. WOW 1 Day Painting also provides business owners with the resources they need to train their new team to skillful levels.
- WOW 1 Day Painting provides a call center and online booking system, which is available 24/7, which is incredibly helpful for booking your franchise operation with jobs. You have to spend less time hunting down clients and can spend more time improving homes or running other elements of your operation.
- Marketing assistance. As noted above, WOW 1 Day Painting provides all franchise partners with in-depth marketing help. WOW 1 Day Painting’s overarching company provides a centralized marketing and PR team to ensure that all clients in your local area seek out your operation.
Of course, these benefits are only available to some would-be franchise owners. WOW 1 Day Painting is looking for hands-on entrepreneurs with excellent management and leadership skills.
It’s a great franchise opportunity if you like to get your hands dirty and do some of your business work yourself. Consider a different alternative if you are looking for a more hands-off franchise.
What does starting a WOW 1 Day Painting Franchise cost?
WOW 1 Day Painting franchise owners need to be prepared to pay some fees upfront and build up some capital.
Depending on franchise location and market competitiveness, you’ll need to pay an initial franchise fee of between $40,000 and $60,000. This money is due when you sign your initial contract or agreement.
You’ll also need to front the cash for an initial investment ranging from $63,500 to $134,200. Again, this is based on location and market competitiveness.
WOW 1 Day Painting has a minimum net worth requirement for all franchise partners between $50,000 and $150,000, with upfront cash requirements between $50,000 and $100,000.
Are you a veteran? In that case, you can take advantage of a 15% discount on the franchise fee. That should help you gather enough cash to get your WOW 1 Day Painting franchise up and running.
Keep in mind that WOW 1 Day Painting charges a 6% royalty fee for all gross revenue and a 2% ad royalty fee. Each term is for five years, but you can renew your term if your first five years are successful.
Don’t have enough money to foot the initial bills? Fortunately, WOW 1 Day Painting offers in-house financing to cover the above franchise fee.
Furthermore, WOW 1 Day Painting can connect you to third-party financing sources, like lenders, that cover startup costs and equipment costs if needed.
All in all, the WOW 1 Day Painting franchise costs are relatively affordable, especially if you have some cash saved up already.
What franchise training does WOW 1 Day Painting require?
Each WOW 1 Day Painting franchise partner must complete comprehensive training, including 30 hours of classroom training and 95 hours of on-the-job training. This training will give you the tools and skills to succeed as a WOW 1 Day Painting business owner.
The core training program is 12 weeks in total. Each franchise partner is assigned a startup manager, who acts as a guide to help you get through the initial challenges and opportunities during your first few years of business operations.
Your startup manager will be your expert partner in franchise management; again, this just highlights the suitability of any WOW 1 Day Painting franchise as a great fit for new entrepreneurs or business owners.
In addition, WOW 1 Day Painting provides all franchise partners with access to training resources to train their staff and ensure that each worker knows how to paint a house skillfully and to client specifications.
If you require assistance training your employees, WOW 1 Day Painting can provide assistance and guidance, especially in the earliest days of your local business.
Start a WOW 1 Day Painting franchise today
Starting your own WOW 1 Day Painting franchise could be the best way to get a home painting business up and running with minimal risk.
With WOW 1 Day Painting, you could successfully run your home service company for years.Explore Entrepreneur’s other guides and resources for more information about WOW 1 Day Painting and other franchise opportunities.
Company Overview
About Wow 1 Day Painting
- Industry
- Home Improvement
- Related Categories
- Painting, Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses, Miscellaneous Services
- Founded
- 2010
- Parent Company
- O2E Brands
- Leadership
- Brian Scudamore, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
301-887 Great Northern Way.
Vancouver, BC V5T 4T5
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (13 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 400
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada
- # of Units
- 64 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wow 1 Day Painting franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000 - $60,000
- Initial Investment
- $63,500 - $134,200
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000 - $150,000
- Cash Requirement
- $50,000 - $100,000
- Veteran Incentives
- 15% off franchise fee
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 2%
- Term of Agreement
- 5 years
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Wow 1 Day Painting offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
- Third Party Financing
- Wow 1 Day Painting has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 95 hours
- Classroom Training
- 30 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
- # of employees required to run
- 4-8
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
