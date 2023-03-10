Signing out of account, Standby...
Wyndham Garden is one of Wyndham's fastest-growing hotel brands. The business has achieved a large base amongst Generation X and Millennial travelers. Wyndham Garden's latest collection of spaces provides simple architecture with guest-centered designs and flexible solutions for travelers. Designed by leading architects, the array of areas provides a natural-inspired environment with products that provide customers with all they need.
A Wyndham Garden franchise strives to blend outstanding quality, state-of-the-art facilities, and technology to provide inviting features that guests want with their hotel stay. With an emphasis on offering stress-free travel, visitors can find peace of mind whether traveling for business or fun.
Wyndham Garden adds natural ease to the hotel experience. Its brand success and loyal visitors power the momentum of Wyndham. Wyndham Garden is nurturing the importance of franchisees with a fresh collection of spaces and facilities to keep its quality at the highest level it can be.
Why You May Want to Start a Wyndham Garden Franchise
In 1996, Wyndham Garden opened its doors and now boasts over 70 franchise locations in the United States. It also has a large international presence. When you join as a franchisee with Wyndham Garden, you get to leverage the Wyndham name and all the benefits that come with it. This leverage reaches to simplify your hotel's day-to-day activities, reduce the overall business expenses, and link you to several million loyal members of the Wyndham Reward program.
Good relationships with franchisees are the backbone of Wyndham's growth. When you join the Wyndham family, you will have access to three types of operations assistance. They include:
The operations support desk responds to operating problems or questions, so you can reflect on your visitors' happiness and find ways to correct problems.
A franchise operations representative helps you make the most of your equipment, processes, and services to save time and money.
The brand leadership team provides extensive details about your property's operation so that you know the ins and outs of your Wyndham Garden hotel.
As your franchisor, Wyndham provides you and your hotel associates convenient access to powerful training material. Wyndham ensures that you have all the skills you need to run your hotel successfully and start delivering on your brand pledge right away.
What Might Make Wyndham Garden a Good Choice?
To open a Wyndham Garden franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. The term of agreement is typically 20 years with the option to renew if both the franchisor and franchisee are satisfied. You'll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees. Fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.
Wyndham Garden may provide in-house funding to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and inventory finance.
How to Open a Wyndham Garden Franchise
To open a Wyndham Garden hotel franchise, contact Wyndham Garden. From there, you may be connected with a franchise representative, with whom you can inquire more about the investment. You may speak with a development team manager as you discuss available franchise options and locations.
Company Overview
About Wyndham Garden
- Industry
- Lodging
- Related Categories
- Hotels & Motels
- Founded
- 1996
- Parent Company
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
- Leadership
- Geoff Ballotti, CEO
- Corporate Address
-
22 Sylvan Way
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1996 (27 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 8,000
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 139 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wyndham Garden franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $35,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $406,289 - $15,900,303
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- 50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 5%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 3%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 20 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Wyndham Garden offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Wyndham Garden has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- Up to 30 hours
- Classroom Training
- 41-81 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- No
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Wyndham Garden landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
