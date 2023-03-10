Wyndham Garden is one of Wyndham's fastest-growing hotel brands. The business has achieved a large base amongst Generation X and Millennial travelers. Wyndham Garden's latest collection of spaces provides simple architecture with guest-centered designs and flexible solutions for travelers. Designed by leading architects, the array of areas provides a natural-inspired environment with products that provide customers with all they need.

A Wyndham Garden franchise strives to blend outstanding quality, state-of-the-art facilities, and technology to provide inviting features that guests want with their hotel stay. With an emphasis on offering stress-free travel, visitors can find peace of mind whether traveling for business or fun.

Wyndham Garden adds natural ease to the hotel experience. Its brand success and loyal visitors power the momentum of Wyndham. Wyndham Garden is nurturing the importance of franchisees with a fresh collection of spaces and facilities to keep its quality at the highest level it can be.

Why You May Want to Start a Wyndham Garden Franchise

In 1996, Wyndham Garden opened its doors and now boasts over 70 franchise locations in the United States. It also has a large international presence. When you join as a franchisee with Wyndham Garden, you get to leverage the Wyndham name and all the benefits that come with it. This leverage reaches to simplify your hotel's day-to-day activities, reduce the overall business expenses, and link you to several million loyal members of the Wyndham Reward program.

Good relationships with franchisees are the backbone of Wyndham's growth. When you join the Wyndham family, you will have access to three types of operations assistance. They include:

The operations support desk responds to operating problems or questions, so you can reflect on your visitors' happiness and find ways to correct problems. A franchise operations representative helps you make the most of your equipment, processes, and services to save time and money. The brand leadership team provides extensive details about your property's operation so that you know the ins and outs of your Wyndham Garden hotel.

As your franchisor, Wyndham provides you and your hotel associates convenient access to powerful training material. Wyndham ensures that you have all the skills you need to run your hotel successfully and start delivering on your brand pledge right away.

What Might Make Wyndham Garden a Good Choice?

To open a Wyndham Garden franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. The term of agreement is typically 20 years with the option to renew if both the franchisor and franchisee are satisfied. You'll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees. Fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

Wyndham Garden may provide in-house funding to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and inventory finance.

How to Open a Wyndham Garden Franchise

To open a Wyndham Garden hotel franchise, contact Wyndham Garden. From there, you may be connected with a franchise representative, with whom you can inquire more about the investment. You may speak with a development team manager as you discuss available franchise options and locations.