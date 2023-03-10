Wyndham Garden

Wyndham Garden

Hotels
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$406K - $15.9M
Units as of 2022
139 16.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Wyndham Garden is one of Wyndham's fastest-growing hotel brands. The business has achieved a large base amongst Generation X and Millennial travelers. Wyndham Garden's latest collection of spaces provides simple architecture with guest-centered designs and flexible solutions for travelers. Designed by leading architects, the array of areas provides a natural-inspired environment with products that provide customers with all they need.

A Wyndham Garden franchise strives to blend outstanding quality, state-of-the-art facilities, and technology to provide inviting features that guests want with their hotel stay. With an emphasis on offering stress-free travel, visitors can find peace of mind whether traveling for business or fun.

Wyndham Garden adds natural ease to the hotel experience. Its brand success and loyal visitors power the momentum of Wyndham. Wyndham Garden is nurturing the importance of franchisees with a fresh collection of spaces and facilities to keep its quality at the highest level it can be.

Why You May Want to Start a Wyndham Garden Franchise

In 1996, Wyndham Garden opened its doors and now boasts over 70 franchise locations in the United States. It also has a large international presence. When you join as a franchisee with Wyndham Garden, you get to leverage the Wyndham name and all the benefits that come with it. This leverage reaches to simplify your hotel's day-to-day activities, reduce the overall business expenses, and link you to several million loyal members of the Wyndham Reward program.

Good relationships with franchisees are the backbone of Wyndham's growth. When you join the Wyndham family, you will have access to three types of operations assistance. They include:

  1. The operations support desk responds to operating problems or questions, so you can reflect on your visitors' happiness and find ways to correct problems. 

  2. A franchise operations representative helps you make the most of your equipment, processes, and services to save time and money.

  3. The brand leadership team provides extensive details about your property's operation so that you know the ins and outs of your Wyndham Garden hotel.

As your franchisor, Wyndham provides you and your hotel associates convenient access to powerful training material. Wyndham ensures that you have all the skills you need to run your hotel successfully and start delivering on your brand pledge right away.

What Might Make Wyndham Garden a Good Choice?

To open a Wyndham Garden franchise, you should make sure you are financially ready for an investment that will include a franchise fee and other startup fees. The term of agreement is typically 20 years with the option to renew if both the franchisor and franchisee are satisfied. You'll also want to make sure you have enough capital available to cover ongoing fees. Fees will include royalty fees and advertising fees.

Wyndham Garden may provide in-house funding to help you cover the franchise fee, startup costs, and inventory finance. 

How to Open a Wyndham Garden Franchise

To open a Wyndham Garden hotel franchise, contact Wyndham Garden. From there, you may be connected with a franchise representative, with whom you can inquire more about the investment. You may speak with a development team manager as you discuss available franchise options and locations.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Wyndham Garden

Industry
Lodging
Related Categories
Hotels & Motels
Founded
1996
Parent Company
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Leadership
Geoff Ballotti, CEO
Corporate Address
22 Sylvan Way
Parsippany, NJ 07054
Social
Facebook, Instagram

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1996 (27 years)
# of employees at HQ
8,000
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
139 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Wyndham Garden franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$406,289 - $15,900,303
Veteran Incentives
50% off application/franchise fees; development incentive of up to $4,000/room
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
20 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Wyndham Garden offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory
Third Party Financing
Wyndham Garden has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
Up to 30 hours
Classroom Training
41-81 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Wyndham Garden? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Wyndham Garden landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Wyndham Garden.

CycleBar

Indoor cycling classes
Ranked #496
Request Info

Mosquito Hunters

Mosquito, tick, and flea control
Ranked #292
Request Info

Holiday Inn and Holiday Inn Express

Hotels
Ranked #31
Learn More

Hampton by Hilton

Midprice hotels
Ranked #17
Learn More

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

The 5 Items in Your Franchise Disclosure Document That Can Make or Break a Real Estate Deal

This document helps potential franchisees make informed decisions about investing in the franchise.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Gen Alpha Loves Eating McDonald's, Watching YouTube and Disney+, and Telling Their Parents What to Buy at the Store

With birth years starting in 2013, Generation Alpha is already the most plugged-in generation of children yet, developing some strikingly powerful brand affinities before they reach age 9.

Dominick Reuter

Franchise

Know Before You Buy: These Are The Costs Associated With Purchasing and Operating a Franchise

From initial investments to royalty fees to legal costs, take stock of these numbers before it's too late.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Franchise

How Kung Fu Tea Became One of Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Marketing manager Matthew Poveromo explains how the franchise brand is turning Taiwanese bubble tea into a favorite American treat.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Franchise

How Blingle! Became One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises of 2023

Zach Beutler of HorsePower brands explains what it takes to turn a new franchise brand into a glowing opportunity.

Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Taco Bell Brawl Over a Crunchwrap Supreme Takes Being Hangry to the Next Level

This viral video is perhaps not society's shining moment.

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing