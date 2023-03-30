Zerorez
FREE Franchise Guide!
2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#441 Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$57K - $200K
Units as of 2022
74 29.8% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview

Zerorez was founded on the need for better cleaning solutions for carpets. The founders realized that traditional cleaning methods left a residue that attracted dirt and bacteria. After thorough research and development, the founders developed an innovative and environmentally-friendly cleaning method that revolutionized carpet cleaning.

The newly discovered Empowered Water method left no residue. Carpets cleaned using this new method may be better looking and longer lasting than those cleaned using regular detergents. The new cleaning method led to the launch of Zerorez in 2001. The first Zerorez franchise operation stations were based in San Diego and Dallas. There are now over 55 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Zerorez Franchise

The need for better and effective cleaning services has been long overdue. As a Zerorez franchisee, you will be tapping into an industry that has long demanded change, potentially giving your Zerorez franchise a competitive edge.

As a franchisee, you'll have access to an extensive network of marketing experts, business strategists, trainers, and developers who are available to share insights on how best to set up your business. You will also have access to the headquarters team of media experts in digital media, graphic design, and media buying to help you market your new franchise competitively and create a loyal customer following. Zerorez’s headquarters are located in Draper, Utah.

Zerorez offers annual conferences, webinars, and an intensive multi-week training program with modules from renowned trainers like Franklin Covey. These training tools may be offered as part of your franchise location. 

What Might Make a Zerorez Franchise a Good Choice?

To start a Zerorez franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. If you are qualified, you may have access to financing through third-party Zerorez associates to cover costs such as the startup cost, inventory, and equipment.

One of the critical factors to consider while looking to open a Zerorez franchise is the exclusive territories available to franchisees depending on your preferred market size, available capital, and growth prospects. Coupled with the company's support structure, these factors may help you plan your finances, streamline your operations, and sustain your business.

How To Start a Zerorez Franchise

As you decide if opening a Zerorez franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Zerorez franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, investing in the Zerorez franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.

Find Your Perfect Franchise

Company Overview

About Zerorez

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Carpet & Upholstery Services, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2001
Leadership
Ben Hulme, COO
Corporate Address
1809 State St., #B2
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Social
Facebook, LinkedIn

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
24
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada

# of Units
74 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zerorez franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$49,500
Initial Investment
$57,000 - $200,000
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Cash Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
Zerorez offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Third Party Financing
Zerorez has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
40 hours
Classroom Training
40 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like Zerorez? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Zerorez landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Zerorez ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #441 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Zerorez.

Stride

Indoor running studios
Request Info

ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore

Commercial/residential cleaning, disaster restoration
Ranked #33
Learn More

Maids, The

Residential cleaning
Ranked #22
Learn More

City Wide Facility Solutions

Commercial cleaning and facility maintenance
Ranked #191
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation

With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.

Stephen Gould

Stephen Gould

Business News

'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral

Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Business News

I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.

The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.

Jordan Pandy

Franchise

Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise

This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.

Laura Tiffany

Real Estate

4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate

Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

Franchise

Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.

From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.

Clarissa Buch Zilberman
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing