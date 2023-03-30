Signing out of account, Standby...
- 2023 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#441 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$57K - $200K
- Units as of 2022
-
74 29.8% over 3 years
Zerorez was founded on the need for better cleaning solutions for carpets. The founders realized that traditional cleaning methods left a residue that attracted dirt and bacteria. After thorough research and development, the founders developed an innovative and environmentally-friendly cleaning method that revolutionized carpet cleaning.
The newly discovered Empowered Water method left no residue. Carpets cleaned using this new method may be better looking and longer lasting than those cleaned using regular detergents. The new cleaning method led to the launch of Zerorez in 2001. The first Zerorez franchise operation stations were based in San Diego and Dallas. There are now over 55 franchises located throughout the United States.
Why You May Want to Start a Zerorez Franchise
The need for better and effective cleaning services has been long overdue. As a Zerorez franchisee, you will be tapping into an industry that has long demanded change, potentially giving your Zerorez franchise a competitive edge.
As a franchisee, you'll have access to an extensive network of marketing experts, business strategists, trainers, and developers who are available to share insights on how best to set up your business. You will also have access to the headquarters team of media experts in digital media, graphic design, and media buying to help you market your new franchise competitively and create a loyal customer following. Zerorez’s headquarters are located in Draper, Utah.
Zerorez offers annual conferences, webinars, and an intensive multi-week training program with modules from renowned trainers like Franklin Covey. These training tools may be offered as part of your franchise location.
What Might Make a Zerorez Franchise a Good Choice?
To start a Zerorez franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. If you are qualified, you may have access to financing through third-party Zerorez associates to cover costs such as the startup cost, inventory, and equipment.
One of the critical factors to consider while looking to open a Zerorez franchise is the exclusive territories available to franchisees depending on your preferred market size, available capital, and growth prospects. Coupled with the company's support structure, these factors may help you plan your finances, streamline your operations, and sustain your business.
How To Start a Zerorez Franchise
As you decide if opening a Zerorez franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Zerorez franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.
Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, investing in the Zerorez franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.
Company Overview
About Zerorez
- Industry
- Maintenance
- Related Categories
- Carpet & Upholstery Services, Cleaning/Restoration
- Founded
- 2001
- Leadership
- Ben Hulme, COO
- Corporate Address
-
1809 State St., #B2
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2003 (20 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 24
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Europe (Western), Canada
- # of Units
- 74 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zerorez franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $49,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $57,000 - $200,000
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $100,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- $10,000 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 6%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- Zerorez offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
- Third Party Financing
- Zerorez has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 40 hours
- Classroom Training
- 40 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
Purchasing Co-opsNewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresLease NegotiationField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 1
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Interested in ownership opportunities like Zerorez? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Zerorez landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Zerorez ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to Zerorez.
Stride
ServiceMaster Clean/ServiceMaster Restore
Maids, The
City Wide Facility Solutions
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
How to Bring Your Franchise to the Next Level With Marketing Automation
With the impacts of inflation and associated costs of running a business, automation is a powerful solution for streamlining a positive guest experience and overall marketing.
'The Worst Nightmare': One Cold Stone Creamery Location Lost All of Its Inventory — and the Meltdown Went Viral
Employees had to pour the ruined product into garbage cans.
I Was the CEO of Arby's. I'm Auctioning Off My Texas Mansion with a Lowly $2.5 Million Starting Bid Because My Wife and I Are Getting Older and Neither of Us Wants to Live Here Alone.
The home theater replicates the old Marbro Theatre in Chicago.
Everything To Know About Financing Your Franchise
This is it. You're ready to start your franchise journey. Only one thing is left: Finding the money you need.
4 Essentials for Selecting the Perfect Business Real Estate
Marketing for retail, restaurant or other site-critical companies should always begin with meticulously chosen sites: Time-tested ways of picking a winner.
Want to Become a Franchisee? Run Through This Checklist First.
From financing to legal review, we'll cover all the basics before you officially become a franchisee.