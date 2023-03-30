Zerorez was founded on the need for better cleaning solutions for carpets. The founders realized that traditional cleaning methods left a residue that attracted dirt and bacteria. After thorough research and development, the founders developed an innovative and environmentally-friendly cleaning method that revolutionized carpet cleaning.

The newly discovered Empowered Water method left no residue. Carpets cleaned using this new method may be better looking and longer lasting than those cleaned using regular detergents. The new cleaning method led to the launch of Zerorez in 2001. The first Zerorez franchise operation stations were based in San Diego and Dallas. There are now over 55 franchises located throughout the United States.

Why You May Want to Start a Zerorez Franchise

The need for better and effective cleaning services has been long overdue. As a Zerorez franchisee, you will be tapping into an industry that has long demanded change, potentially giving your Zerorez franchise a competitive edge.

As a franchisee, you'll have access to an extensive network of marketing experts, business strategists, trainers, and developers who are available to share insights on how best to set up your business. You will also have access to the headquarters team of media experts in digital media, graphic design, and media buying to help you market your new franchise competitively and create a loyal customer following. Zerorez’s headquarters are located in Draper, Utah.

Zerorez offers annual conferences, webinars, and an intensive multi-week training program with modules from renowned trainers like Franklin Covey. These training tools may be offered as part of your franchise location.

What Might Make a Zerorez Franchise a Good Choice?

To start a Zerorez franchise, you should make sure you're financially ready for an initial investment made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. In addition, you should be prepared for ongoing fees that will include advertising, royalty, and potential renewal fees. Franchisees will also need to meet the company's set net worth and liquid capital requirements. If you are qualified, you may have access to financing through third-party Zerorez associates to cover costs such as the startup cost, inventory, and equipment.

One of the critical factors to consider while looking to open a Zerorez franchise is the exclusive territories available to franchisees depending on your preferred market size, available capital, and growth prospects. Coupled with the company's support structure, these factors may help you plan your finances, streamline your operations, and sustain your business.

How To Start a Zerorez Franchise

As you decide if opening a Zerorez franchise is the right move for you, make sure you take time to explore the opportunity. Research the brand and your local area to see if a Zerorez franchise would do well in your community. While competition is healthy, too much of it may not allow for the most possible growth.

Coupled with a good reputation and a considerable market segment, investing in the Zerorez franchise may offer a more predictable outcome than investing in a completely new brand that may struggle to thrive in an already crowded and competitive industry.