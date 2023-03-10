Zoup! Eatery
Initial investment
$478K - $662K
Units as of 2022
65 22% over 3 years
In 1998, spice merchant Eric Ersher decided to dedicate his life to making delicious soup. The company initially rotated over ten different soups daily in his first Zoup! Eatery in Southfield, Michigan. In the coming years, Zoup! Eatery opened up five more locations in the Detroit area, with franchise development starting in 2003. The fast-casual dining chain added salads, sandwiches, and mac n' cheese to the menu and soon found itself several stores strong across the U.S. and Canada.

Why You May Want to Open a Zoup! Eatery Franchise

Zoup! Eatery is over two decades old and has a strong sense of culture and community. The company offers plenty of franchise support, including annual franchise reunions. Franchisees should be equally enthusiastic about the brand and joining the Zoup! Eatery community.

Zoup! Eatery holds community fundraisers, like its Ladling Love Fundraising program. Through Ladling Love, customers can mention their nonprofit of choice between certain hours and Zoup! Eatery will donate 20% of those sales to their group of choice. Nonprofits and other organizations can also schedule an event with Zoup! Eatery.

As a franchisee, you'll work with proprietary technology, including digital menus, POPs, and third-party integrations. You'll also go through multiple weeks of hands-on training and grand opening support. You'll be part of a company that cares about giving back to its community.

What Might Make a Zoup! Eatery Franchise a Good Choice?

Zoup! Eatery commits to its customers as the company takes steps to help franchisees build a loyal customer base. Besides the philanthropy and healthy lifestyle choices on the menu, they have an Insiderz Reward program and special promotions. 

For example, to celebrate National Soup Month, customers may receive a free cup of soup every Friday in January between 2 PM and 4 PM. These efforts to bring in and keep customers may be appealing to franchisees who value customer service and loyalty. 

The brand is committed to menu innovation. Since its inception, they've tested new ingredients, recipes, and techniques to keep things fresh. A franchisee may find this innovation part of how they keep loyal customers and bring in new ones.

How Do You Open a Zoup! Eatery Franchise?

An ideal candidate for a Zoup! Eatery must meet the company's financial requirements. This will include an initial investment, which is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. This will also include ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. A potential franchisee should also conduct their own research into the brand to make sure it is the right choice for them. If they wish to continue with the process, they may go on to learn about Zoup! Eatery's marketing strategies, training, and building development process. 

Franchisees should prepare to travel for training at headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Training covers in-store experience and hands-on practice. While in Michigan, franchisees may also meet the executive team. If everything pans out, you'll sign the franchise agreement and start working with the real estate and construction team to open your Zoup! Eatery.

Company Overview

About Zoup! Eatery

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants
Founded
1998
Parent Company
WOWorks
Leadership
Brian Farris, Chief Development Officer
Corporate Address
3135 1st Ave. N., #15459
St. Petersburg, FL 33733
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
2003 (20 years)
# of employees at HQ
50
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees in the following US states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

This company is offering new franchisees in the following international regions: Canada

# of Units
65 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Zoup! Eatery franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$477,634 - $662,474
Net Worth Requirement
$350,000
Cash Requirement
$125,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Zoup! Eatery has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
80-130 hours
Classroom Training
15-20 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
10-14
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Zoup! Eatery landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Zoup! Eatery ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Food

Ranked #6 in Miscellaneous Quick-Service Restaurants in 2022

Top Food Franchises

