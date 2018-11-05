DPF Alternatives LLC
Diesel filter cleaning and restoration
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
4295 S. Braun Ct.
Morrison, CO 80465
CEO
Junior Reyes
Parent Company
dpfalternatives.com
Initial Investment ⓘ
$61,000 - $142,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$750/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
$250/mo.
DPF Alternatives LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
30 hours
Classroom Training:
20 hours