About
Founded

2000

Franchising Since

2006 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

9780 Meridian Blvd., #400
Englewood, CO 80112

CEO

Jeremy Morgan

Parent Company

WellBiz Brands

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$222,350 - $369,250

Net-worth Requirement

$350,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$160,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,900 - $39,900

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Elements Massage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise or development fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

Classroom Training:

53 hours

Elements Massage is ranked #238 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
In pursuit of her dream of owning her own business, Michele Merhib started out by renting space at a local country club to offer massages. She went on to open a retail massage studio in Aurora, Colorado, followed by a second location in Centennial. In 2006, she teamed up with Fitness Together Holdings (now WellBiz Brands) to franchise her concept. Elements Massage franchises provide therapeutic massage services and a wellness program that offers savings to members.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $222,350 High - $369,250
Units
+2.1%+5 UNITS (1 Year) +33.5%+60 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

