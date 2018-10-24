Elements Massage
Therapeutic massage services
Founded
2000
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
9780 Meridian Blvd., #400
Englewood, CO 80112
CEO
Jeremy Morgan
Parent Company
WellBiz Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$222,350 - $369,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$160,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Elements Massage has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise or development fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
Classroom Training:
53 hours