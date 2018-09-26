Furniture Medic
Furniture and wood restoration, repair, and refinishing
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
1992 (26 Years)
Corporate Address
150 Peabody Pl.
Memphis, TN 38103-3720
CEO
Mary Kay Wegner
Parent Company
ServiceMaster
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$80,355 - $90,732
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$33,000 - $33,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Furniture Medic offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
102 hours
Classroom Training:
111 hours
Additional Training:
Home study/mentor program
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1