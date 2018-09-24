Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Baja-style Mexican food
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
2501 Parkview Dr., #500
Fort Worth, TX 76102
CEO
Mel Knight
Parent Company
NRD Capital
Initial Investment ⓘ
$858,500 - $1,329,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$500,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Fuzzy's Taco Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
50% off first-unit franchise fee, $3,000 off second-unit franchise fee, and $2,500 off third-unit franchise fee for veterans entering a multi-unit development agreement for at least three units
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
297 hours
Classroom Training:
30 hours
Additional Training:
At company-owned store
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
25