Fuzzy's Taco Shop
#123 Franchise 500

Fuzzy's Taco Shop
Baja-style Mexican food
|

About
Founded

2003

Franchising Since

2009 (9 Years)

Corporate Address

2501 Parkview Dr., #500
Fort Worth, TX 76102

CEO

Mel Knight

Parent Company

NRD Capital

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$858,500 - $1,329,000

Net-worth Requirement

$500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

3.5-5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Fuzzy's Taco Shop has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

50% off first-unit franchise fee, $3,000 off second-unit franchise fee, and $2,500 off third-unit franchise fee for veterans entering a multi-unit development agreement for at least three units

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

297 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Additional Training:

At company-owned store

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

25

Fuzzy's Taco Shop is ranked #123 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Father and son restaurateurs Alan and Chuck Bush bought the original Fuzzy's Taco Shop, in Fort Worth, Texas, in 2003. In 2009, they began franchising the restaurants, which serve Baja-style Mexican food, including tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, grilled sandwiches, salads and breakfast dishes.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $858,500 High - $1,329,000
Units
+37.8%+34 UNITS (1 Year) +57.0%+45 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 24th, 2018
