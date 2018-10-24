Founded
2001
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
3645 Mowry Ave.
Fremont, CA 94538
CEO
Renu Dhillon
Parent Company
Genius Kids Development Inc.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$239,900 - $619,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Genius Kids has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours