Go Burrito
Burritos and beer
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Go Burrito
Burritos and beer

About
Founded

2013

Franchising Since

2016 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

124 E. Innes St.
Salisbury, NC 28144

CEO

Michael Wetzel

Parent Company

Go Ventures Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$435,000 - $962,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2.5%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Security/Safety Procedures

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

217 hours

Classroom Training:

70 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $435,000 High - $962,000
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Taco Bell

See More

Fuzzy's Taco Shop

See More

Taco John's Int'l. Inc.

See More

Moe's Southwest Grill

See More

Del Taco Fresh Mexican Grill

See More

Qdoba Mexican Eats

See More

Chronic Tacos Enterprises Inc.

See More

California Tortilla

Franchise Articles

Digital Marketing Strategies for Existing and Aspiring Franchise Owners

Digital Marketing Strategies for Existing and Aspiring Franchise Owners

Business owners these days have started to opt for digital marketing, realizing the benefits it can bring to their ventures
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
Is Running a Franchise Business Right for You? (60-Second Video)

Is Running a Franchise Business Right for You? (60-Second Video)

Here are three ways to determine if being a franchise owner is right for you.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read
How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

How to Buy an Existing Franchise (60-Second Video)

Here are three strategies for buying an existing franchise rather than starting from scratch.
Diana Falzone | 1 min read
Beyond the Numbers: Evaluating the Real Costs and Value of a Franchise

Beyond the Numbers: Evaluating the Real Costs and Value of a Franchise

Insights from Kumon, an international education franchise.
4 min read
24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

24 Top-Ranked, Affordable Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

These low-cost franchises are worth your time, energy and investment.
Matthew McCreary | 8 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 5th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing