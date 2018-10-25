Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
#96 Franchise 500| Massage and spa services

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage and spa services
|

About
Founded

2004

Franchising Since

2006 (12 Years)

Corporate Address

1210 Northbrook Dr., #150
Trevose, PA 19053

CEO

Todd Leff

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$500,574 - $604,338

Net-worth Requirement

$650,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$150,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$39,000 - $39,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5-6%

Ad Royalty Fee

5%

Financing Options

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

20% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

85 hours

Classroom Training:

57 hours

Additional Training:

At existing location

Number of Employees Required to Run:

12 - 15

Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa is ranked #96 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa was founded in 2004 by physical therapist John Marco, who noticed that there was no national massage brand in spite of the service's popularity. Franchising of the concept began in 2006, offering massage, facial and waxing services, along with a membership program.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $500,574 High - $604,338
Units
+15.2%+43 UNITS (1 Year) +102.5%+165 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

See More

Massage Envy

See More

Pearle Vision

See More

Ikor Int'l. LLC

Request Free Info

Interim HealthCare

See More

The Joint Corp.

See More

American Family Care

See More

Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers

Request Free Info

Elements Massage

Franchise Articles

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Could Franchising Help Take Your Business International?

Want to make the leap with your business? Here's one way to expand overseas.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

A Good Accountant Is Key to a Good Franchise Operation. Here's How to Find One.

Three experts share tips for getting the most out of your CPA.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Eric Casaburi, CEO of Retro Fitness, talks about turning one gym into over 150 fitness clubs across the United States.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

How This Immigrant Entrepreneur Is Helping Others Achieve the American Dream

Patrice & Associates franchisee Mercedes Concepcion-Gray works to uplift the Latina community.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Office Evolution might not have kombucha on tap, but it has a nationwide community of entrepreneurs who are willing to lend a helping hand.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 25th, 2018
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.