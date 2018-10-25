Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa
Massage and spa services
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
1210 Northbrook Dr., #150
Trevose, PA 19053
CEO
Todd Leff
Initial Investment ⓘ
$500,574 - $604,338
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$650,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,000 - $39,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
85 hours
Classroom Training:
57 hours
Additional Training:
At existing location
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12 - 15