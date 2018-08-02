Handyman Matters Franchise Inc.
Residential and commercial repairs, maintenance, and improvements
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2001 (17 Years)
Corporate Address
12567 W. Cedar Dr., #250
Lakewood, CO 80228
CEO
Chris Bue
Initial Investment ⓘ
$82,816 - $127,147
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$275,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Handyman Matters Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
35-38 hours
Classroom Training:
35-50 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4